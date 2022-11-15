College Football Expert Picks Predictions Week 12
College football expert picks, predictions for Week 12, including Alabama at Ole Miss, TCU at Texas, Washington at Oregon
College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 12
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Bowling Green at Toledo
Line: Bowling Green at Toledo -15.5, o/u: 50.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Toledo*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Toledo
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Toledo
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Toledo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Toledo
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Toledo
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Toledo
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Toledo
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Toledo
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Toledo
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Toledo*
E, CFN Toledo*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Toledo
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Toledo
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Toledo*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Toledo
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Toledo*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Toledo
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Bowling Green
CONSENSUS PICK: Toledo
Eastern Michigan at Kent State
Line: Eastern Michigan at Kent State -7.5, o/u: 61.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Kent State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Kent State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Kent State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Eastern Michigan
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kent State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Kent State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Kent State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kent State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Kent State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Kent State*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kent State*
E, CFN Kent State*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Kent State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Kent State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Kent State*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kent State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kent State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Kent State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Kent State
CONSENSUS PICK: Kent State
SMU at Tulane
Line: SMU at Tulane -3, o/u: 65
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Tulane
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tulane
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Tulane
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: SMU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tulane
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tulane
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: SMU
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tulane
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com SMU
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Tulane*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN SMU
E, CFN Tulane
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com SMU
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Tulane
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Tulane
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: SMU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: SMU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tulane*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Tulane
CONSENSUS PICK: Tulane*
USF at Tulsa
Line: USF at Tulsa -13, o/u: 60
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Tulsa*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tulsa
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Tulsa*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tulsa*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tulsa*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tulsa
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Tulsa
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tulsa
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Tulsa
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Tulsa*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tulsa
E, CFN Tulsa
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Tulsa*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Tulsa
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Tulsa*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tulsa*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tulsa*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tulsa*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: USF
CONSENSUS PICK: Tulsa*
San Diego State at New Mexico
Line: San Diego State -14.5 at New Mexico, o/u: 39
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: San Diego State
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Diego State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: San Diego State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Diego State*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Diego State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Diego State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: San Diego State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Diego State*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Diego State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: San Diego State*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Diego State
E, CFN San Diego State*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com San Diego State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com San Diego State*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Diego State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Diego State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Diego State*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Diego State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: San Diego State
CONSENSUS PICK: San Diego State
Navy at UCF
Line: Navy at UCF -16.5, o/u: 53
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UCF
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCF
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UCF
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCF*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCF*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: UCF
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCF
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCF*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UCF
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UCF
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCF*
E, CFN UCF
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UCF
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com UCF
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UCF*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UCF
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UCF*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UCF*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Navy
CONSENSUS PICK: UCF
Illinois at Michigan
Line: Illinois at Michigan -17, o/u: 43
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Michigan*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Michigan*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Michigan*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Michigan
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Michigan
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Michigan*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan
E, CFN Michigan
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Michigan
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Michigan*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Illinois
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan
TCU at Baylor
Line: TCU -3 at Baylor, o/u: 56.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: TCU
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: TCU
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: TCU
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baylor
Pete Fiutak, CFN: TCU
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: TCU
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: TCU
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: TCU
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Baylor
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Baylor
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN TCU
E, CFN Baylor
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com TCU
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com TCU
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: TCU
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baylor
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: TCU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: TCU
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: TCU
CONSENSUS PICK: TCU
Boston College at Notre Dame
Line: Boston College at Notre Dame -21, o/u: 46
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Notre Dame
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Notre Dame*
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Notre Dame
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Notre Dame
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Notre Dame*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Notre Dame*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Notre Dame*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Notre Dame*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame*
E, CFN Notre Dame*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Notre Dame*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Notre Dame*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Notre Dame
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Notre Dame*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Notre Dame*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Notre Dame*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Notre Dame
CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame*
Georgia at Kentucky
Line: Georgia -22 at Kentucky, o/u: 49
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Georgia
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Georgia
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Georgia
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Georgia
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Georgia*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Georgia
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Georgia
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Georgia*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Georgia
E, CFN Georgia*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Georgia
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Georgia
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Georgia
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Georgia*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Georgia
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Georgia*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Kentucky
CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia
Ohio State at Maryland
Line: Ohio State -27.5 at Maryland, o/u: 63
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ohio State*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ohio State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ohio State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ohio State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ohio State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ohio State*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State
E, CFN Ohio State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ohio State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ohio State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Maryland
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State
Miami at Clemson
Line: Miami at Clemson -19.5, o/u: 46.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Clemson
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Clemson
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Clemson
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Clemson
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Clemson
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Clemson*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Clemson*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Clemson
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Clemson
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Clemson
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Clemson
E, CFN Clemson*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Clemson
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Clemson*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Clemson
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Clemson
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Clemson
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Clemson*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Clemson
CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson
Penn State at Rutgers
Line: Penn State -18 at Rutgers, o/u: 45
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Penn State*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Penn State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Penn State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Penn State*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Penn State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Penn State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Penn State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Penn State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Penn State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Penn State*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Penn State
E, CFN Penn State
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Penn State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Penn State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Penn State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Penn State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Penn State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Penn State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Rutgers
CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State
Texas at Kansas
Line: Texas -9 at Kansas, o/u: 646
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Texas
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Kansas
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Texas
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Texas
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Kansas
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Texas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas
E, CFN Kansas
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Texas*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Texas
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Texas*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Texas*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Texas*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Kansas
CONSENSUS PICK: Texas*
Iowa at Minnesota
Line: Iowa at Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 32.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Iowa
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Iowa
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Minnesota
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Iowa
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Minnesota
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Minnesota
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Minnesota
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Minnesota
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Minnesota*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Iowa
E, CFN Iowa
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Iowa
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Minnesota
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Iowa
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Iowa
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Minnesota
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Iowa
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota
Tennessee at South Carolina
Line: Tennessee -21.5 at South Carolina, o/u: 66
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Tennessee
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tennessee
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Tennessee
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tennessee*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Tennessee
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Tennessee
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Tennessee*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tennessee
E, CFN Tennessee
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Tennessee
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Tennessee
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Tennessee
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Arkansas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tennessee
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: South Carolina
CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee
Ole Miss at Arkansas
Line: Ole Miss -3 at Arkansas, o/u: 59
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Arkansas
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ole Miss
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ole Miss
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ole Miss
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ole Miss
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ole Miss
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ole Miss
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ole Miss
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Arkansas
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ole Miss*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ole Miss
E, CFN Arkansas
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ole Miss
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ole Miss
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ole Miss
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ole Miss
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arkansas
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ole Miss
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Ole Miss
CONSENSUS PICK: Ole Miss
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
Line: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma -6.5, o/u: 64.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oklahoma
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Oklahoma
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oklahoma*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oklahoma State*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oklahoma State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oklahoma State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oklahoma*
E, CFN Oklahoma
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oklahoma*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Oklahoma
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oklahoma
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oklahoma
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oklahoma
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oklahoma State
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Oklahoma
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma
USC at UCLA
Line: USC -2.5 at UCLA, o/u: 73.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: USC
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCLA
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UCLA
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCLA
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCLA
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: USC
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: USC
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: USC
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com USC
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: USC*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCLA
E, CFN UCLA
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com USC
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com USC
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: USC
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: USC
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: USC
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: USC
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UCLA
CONSENSUS PICK: USC
UAB at LSU
Line: UAB at LSU -14.5, o/u: 52.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: LSU
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: LSU
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: LSU
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LSU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LSU
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: LSU
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: LSU
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LSU
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LSU
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: LSU*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LSU
E, CFN LSU
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com LSU
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com LSU
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: LSU
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LSU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LSU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LSU
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: LSU
CONSENSUS PICK: LSU
Colorado at Washington
Line: Colorado at Washington -31, o/u: 62.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Washington*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Washington
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Washington
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Washington
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Washington
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Washington
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Washington*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Washington*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Washington
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Washington*
E, CFN Washington*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Washington*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Washington
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Washington*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Washington*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Colorado
CONSENSUS PICK: Washington*
Utah at Oregon
Line: Utah at Oregon -3, o/u: 62.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Utah
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Oregon
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Utah
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Utah
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oregon
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oregon
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oregon
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Utah
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oregon*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oregon
E, CFN Oregon
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Utah
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Oregon
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oregon
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Utah
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oregon
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oregon
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Utah
CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon
Fresno State at Nevada
Line: Fresno State -22.5 at Nevada, o/u: 54.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Fresno State*
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Fresno State
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Fresno State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Fresno State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Fresno State
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Fresno State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Fresno State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Fresno State*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Fresno State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Fresno State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Fresno State
E, CFN Fresno State*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Fresno State
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Fresno State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Fresno State*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Fresno State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Fresno State*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Fresno State*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Nevada
CONSENSUS PICK: Fresno State
UNLV at Hawaii
Line: UNLV -10 at Hawaii, o/u: 59.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Hawaii
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Hawaii
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UNLV
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Hawaii
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UNLV*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: UNLV
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UNLV*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UNLV
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UNLV
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UNLV*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UNLV*
E, CFN UNLV*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UNLV
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com UNLV*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UNLV*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UNLV*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UNLV*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UNLV*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UNLV
CONSENSUS PICK: UNLV*
Expert Picks Results So Far
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com
Straight Up: 163-55 ATS: 115-103
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com
Straight Up: 177-84 ATS: 141-120
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com
Straight Up: 161-78 ATS: 132-107
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
Straight Up: 183-78 ATS: 144-117
Pete Fiutak, CFN
Straight Up: 185-76 ATS: 130-131
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com
Straight Up: 189-72 ATS: 131-130
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com
Straight Up: 196-65 ATS: 151-110
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
Straight Up: 194-67 ATS: 140-121
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com
Straight Up: 45-14, ATS: 30-29
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
Straight Up: 192-69 ATS: 125-136
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com
Straight Up: 183-71 ATS: 145-109
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
Straight Up: 195-66 ATS: 119-142
E, CFN
Straight Up: 178-83 ATS: 129-118
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
Straight Up: 161-88 ATS: 88-130
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com
Straight Up: 182-79 ATS: 124-137
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com
Straight Up: 181-80 ATS: 109-152
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
Straight Up: 190-71 ATS: 140-121
AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com
Straight Up: 44-15, ATS: 35-24
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
Straight Up: 189-72 ATS: 125-136
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com
Straight Up: 186-75 ATS: 120-141
John Williams, SoonersWire.com
Straight Up: 42-17, ATS: 34-25
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN
Straight Up: 149-118 ATS: 122-116
CONSENSUS PICK
Straight Up: 162-129 ATS: 137-125
