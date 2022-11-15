College football expert picks, predictions for Week 12, including Alabama at Ole Miss, TCU at Texas, Washington at Oregon



College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 12

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

Bowling Green at Toledo | EMU at Kent St

SMU at Tulane | USF at Tulsa

SDSU at New Mexico | Navy at UCF

Illinois at Michigan | TCU at Baylor

BC at Notre Dame | Georgia at Kentucky

Ohio State at Maryland | Miami at Clemson

Penn State at Rutgers | Texas at Kansas

Iowa at Minnesota | Tenn at South Carolina

Ole Miss at Arkansas | Ok State at Oklahoma

USC at UCLA | UAB at LSU

Colorado at Washington | Utah at Oregon

Fresno State at Nevada | UNLV at Hawaii

Bowling Green at Toledo

Line: Bowling Green at Toledo -15.5, o/u: 50.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Toledo*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Toledo

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Toledo

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Toledo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Toledo

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Toledo

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Toledo

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Toledo

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Toledo

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Toledo

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Toledo*

E, CFN Toledo*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Toledo

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Toledo

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Toledo*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Toledo

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Toledo*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Toledo

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Bowling Green

CONSENSUS PICK: Toledo

Eastern Michigan at Kent State

Line: Eastern Michigan at Kent State -7.5, o/u: 61.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Kent State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Kent State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Kent State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Eastern Michigan

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kent State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Kent State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Kent State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kent State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Kent State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Kent State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kent State*

E, CFN Kent State*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Kent State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Kent State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Kent State*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kent State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kent State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Kent State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Kent State

CONSENSUS PICK: Kent State

SMU at Tulane

Line: SMU at Tulane -3, o/u: 65

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Tulane

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tulane

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Tulane

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: SMU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tulane

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tulane

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: SMU

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tulane

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com SMU

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Tulane*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN SMU

E, CFN Tulane

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com SMU

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Tulane

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Tulane

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: SMU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: SMU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tulane*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Tulane

CONSENSUS PICK: Tulane*

USF at Tulsa

Line: USF at Tulsa -13, o/u: 60

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Tulsa*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tulsa

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Tulsa*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tulsa*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tulsa*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tulsa

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Tulsa

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tulsa

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Tulsa

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Tulsa*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tulsa

E, CFN Tulsa

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Tulsa*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Tulsa

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Tulsa*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tulsa*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tulsa*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tulsa*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: USF

CONSENSUS PICK: Tulsa*

San Diego State at New Mexico

Line: San Diego State -14.5 at New Mexico, o/u: 39

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: San Diego State

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Diego State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: San Diego State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Diego State*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Diego State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Diego State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: San Diego State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Diego State*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Diego State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: San Diego State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Diego State

E, CFN San Diego State*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com San Diego State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com San Diego State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Diego State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Diego State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Diego State*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Diego State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: San Diego State

CONSENSUS PICK: San Diego State

Navy at UCF

Line: Navy at UCF -16.5, o/u: 53

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UCF

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCF

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UCF

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCF*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCF*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: UCF

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCF

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCF*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UCF

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UCF

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCF*

E, CFN UCF

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UCF

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com UCF

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UCF*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UCF

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UCF*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UCF*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Navy

CONSENSUS PICK: UCF

Illinois at Michigan

Line: Illinois at Michigan -17, o/u: 43

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Michigan*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Michigan*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Michigan*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Michigan

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Michigan

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Michigan*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan

E, CFN Michigan

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Michigan

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Michigan*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Illinois

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

TCU at Baylor

Line: TCU -3 at Baylor, o/u: 56.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: TCU

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: TCU

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: TCU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baylor

Pete Fiutak, CFN: TCU

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: TCU

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: TCU

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: TCU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Baylor

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Baylor

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN TCU

E, CFN Baylor

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com TCU

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com TCU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: TCU

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baylor

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: TCU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: TCU

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: TCU

CONSENSUS PICK: TCU

Boston College at Notre Dame

Line: Boston College at Notre Dame -21, o/u: 46

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Notre Dame

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Notre Dame*

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Notre Dame

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Notre Dame

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Notre Dame*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Notre Dame*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Notre Dame*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Notre Dame*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame*

E, CFN Notre Dame*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Notre Dame*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Notre Dame*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Notre Dame

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Notre Dame*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Notre Dame*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Notre Dame*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Notre Dame

CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame*

Georgia at Kentucky

Line: Georgia -22 at Kentucky, o/u: 49

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Georgia

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Georgia

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Georgia

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Georgia

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Georgia*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Georgia

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Georgia

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Georgia*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Georgia

E, CFN Georgia*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Georgia

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Georgia

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Georgia

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Georgia*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Georgia

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Georgia*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Kentucky

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia

Ohio State at Maryland

Line: Ohio State -27.5 at Maryland, o/u: 63

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ohio State*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ohio State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ohio State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ohio State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ohio State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ohio State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State

E, CFN Ohio State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ohio State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ohio State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Maryland

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Miami at Clemson

Line: Miami at Clemson -19.5, o/u: 46.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Clemson

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Clemson

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Clemson

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Clemson

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Clemson

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Clemson*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Clemson*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Clemson

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Clemson

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Clemson

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Clemson

E, CFN Clemson*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Clemson

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Clemson*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Clemson

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Clemson

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Clemson

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Clemson*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Clemson

CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson

Penn State at Rutgers

Line: Penn State -18 at Rutgers, o/u: 45

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Penn State*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Penn State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Penn State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Penn State*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Penn State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Penn State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Penn State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Penn State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Penn State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Penn State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Penn State

E, CFN Penn State

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Penn State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Penn State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Penn State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Penn State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Penn State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Penn State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Rutgers

CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State

Texas at Kansas

Line: Texas -9 at Kansas, o/u: 646

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Texas

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Kansas

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Texas

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Texas

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Kansas

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Texas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas

E, CFN Kansas

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Texas*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Texas

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Texas*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Texas*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Texas*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Kansas

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas*

Iowa at Minnesota

Line: Iowa at Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 32.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Iowa

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Iowa

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Minnesota

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Iowa

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Minnesota

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Minnesota

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Minnesota

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Minnesota

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Minnesota*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Iowa

E, CFN Iowa

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Iowa

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Minnesota

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Iowa

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Iowa

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Minnesota

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Iowa

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota

Tennessee at South Carolina

Line: Tennessee -21.5 at South Carolina, o/u: 66

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Tennessee

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tennessee

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Tennessee

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tennessee*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Tennessee

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Tennessee

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Tennessee*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tennessee

E, CFN Tennessee

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Tennessee

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Tennessee

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Tennessee

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Arkansas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tennessee

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: South Carolina

CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Line: Ole Miss -3 at Arkansas, o/u: 59

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Arkansas

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ole Miss

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Ole Miss

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ole Miss

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ole Miss

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Ole Miss

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ole Miss

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ole Miss

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Arkansas

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ole Miss*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ole Miss

E, CFN Arkansas

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ole Miss

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ole Miss

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ole Miss

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ole Miss

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arkansas

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ole Miss

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Ole Miss

CONSENSUS PICK: Ole Miss

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Line: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma -6.5, o/u: 64.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oklahoma

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Oklahoma

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Oklahoma*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oklahoma State*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oklahoma State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oklahoma State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oklahoma*

E, CFN Oklahoma

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Oklahoma*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Oklahoma

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oklahoma

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oklahoma

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oklahoma

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oklahoma State

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Oklahoma

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma

USC at UCLA

Line: USC -2.5 at UCLA, o/u: 73.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: USC

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: UCLA

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UCLA

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UCLA

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UCLA

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: USC

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: USC

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: USC

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com USC

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: USC*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UCLA

E, CFN UCLA

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com USC

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com USC

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: USC

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: USC

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: USC

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: USC

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UCLA

CONSENSUS PICK: USC

UAB at LSU

Line: UAB at LSU -14.5, o/u: 52.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: LSU

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: LSU

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: LSU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LSU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LSU

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: LSU

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: LSU

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LSU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LSU

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: LSU*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LSU

E, CFN LSU

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com LSU

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com LSU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: LSU

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LSU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LSU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LSU

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: LSU

CONSENSUS PICK: LSU

Colorado at Washington

Line: Colorado at Washington -31, o/u: 62.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Washington*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Washington

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Washington

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Washington

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Washington

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Washington

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Washington*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Washington*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Washington

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Washington*

E, CFN Washington*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Washington*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Washington

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Washington*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Washington*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Colorado

CONSENSUS PICK: Washington*

Utah at Oregon

Line: Utah at Oregon -3, o/u: 62.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Utah

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Oregon

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Utah

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Utah

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Oregon

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oregon

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oregon

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Utah

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oregon*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oregon

E, CFN Oregon

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Utah

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Oregon

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oregon

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Utah

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oregon

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oregon

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Utah

CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon

Fresno State at Nevada

Line: Fresno State -22.5 at Nevada, o/u: 54.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Fresno State*

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Fresno State

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Fresno State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Fresno State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Fresno State

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Fresno State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Fresno State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Fresno State*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Fresno State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Fresno State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Fresno State

E, CFN Fresno State*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Fresno State

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Fresno State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Fresno State*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Fresno State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Fresno State*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Fresno State*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Nevada

CONSENSUS PICK: Fresno State

UNLV at Hawaii

Line: UNLV -10 at Hawaii, o/u: 59.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Hawaii

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Hawaii

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: UNLV

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Hawaii

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UNLV*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: UNLV

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UNLV*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UNLV

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com UNLV

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UNLV*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN UNLV*

E, CFN UNLV*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com UNLV

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com UNLV*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UNLV*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: UNLV*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UNLV*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UNLV*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: UNLV

CONSENSUS PICK: UNLV*

Expert Picks Results So Far

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com

Straight Up: 163-55 ATS: 115-103

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com

Straight Up: 177-84 ATS: 141-120



Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com

Straight Up: 161-78 ATS: 132-107



Jeff Feyerer, CFN

Straight Up: 183-78 ATS: 144-117



Pete Fiutak, CFN

Straight Up: 185-76 ATS: 130-131

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com

Straight Up: 189-72 ATS: 131-130

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com

Straight Up: 196-65 ATS: 151-110

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

Straight Up: 194-67 ATS: 140-121



Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com

Straight Up: 45-14, ATS: 30-29



Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Straight Up: 192-69 ATS: 125-136



Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com

Straight Up: 183-71 ATS: 145-109



Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

Straight Up: 195-66 ATS: 119-142



E, CFN

Straight Up: 178-83 ATS: 129-118



Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Straight Up: 161-88 ATS: 88-130



Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com

Straight Up: 182-79 ATS: 124-137



Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com

Straight Up: 181-80 ATS: 109-152



Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

Straight Up: 190-71 ATS: 140-121



AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com

Straight Up: 44-15, ATS: 35-24



Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

Straight Up: 189-72 ATS: 125-136



Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com

Straight Up: 186-75 ATS: 120-141



John Williams, SoonersWire.com

Straight Up: 42-17, ATS: 34-25

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN

Straight Up: 149-118 ATS: 122-116



CONSENSUS PICK

Straight Up: 162-129 ATS: 137-125

