College Football Expert Picks Predictions Championship Week
College football expert picks and predictions for Championship Week with all the conference title games
A wild penultimate weekend of the college football season saw major changes to this week's bowl projections, including two new teams joining playoff.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
Jackson State is looking to keep its football coach Deion Sanders, who is garnering attention from several FBS schools, with Colorado being the latest
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Matt Rhule said he had plenty of options after he got fired by the Carolina Panthers. Nebraska introduced Rhule as its coach on Monday, exactly seven weeks after the Panthers fired him five games into his third season. ''I am here because this is the right fit, it's the right time,'' Rhule said.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell returned home with his family following last weekend's victory at Indiana. As the Boilermakers began preparing for their first Big Ten championship game, their starting quarterback and uncontested leader remained in Illinois with his family as they mourned the recent death of O'Connell's oldest brother, Sean. ''He played his heart out for his teammates and gave us a great effort,'' coach Jeff Brohm said Monday, describing O'Connell's performance two days earlier.
Alabama football is most likely headed to a New Year's SIx bowl game, but which one is still unknown. More will be learned after Tuesday's CFP rankings
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
A key play in the loss to Michigan came when Ohio State punted in the third quarter while trailing Michigan 24-20. But plans for a fake punt failed.
Cincinnati AD John Cunningham said he and a search committee are "going to move fast" as they conduct a "nationwide search" to replace Luke Fickell.
Here's a look at where the Buckeyes are projected to end up during bowl season.
Reports came out Sunday indicating Hugh Freeze was the most-likely candidate to get Auburn football's vacant coaching job, but there has been pushback.
Auburn football fans took to social media to express their reactions to news that Hugh Freeze will be the school's next head coach.
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The video of the [more]
One day after Luke Fickell was named UW's head football coach, officials posted openings for both coordinators, an assistant and two other positions.
Many Badgers players were outspoken in their support of interim coach Jim Leonhard to get the job permanently.
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
Here's how social media reacted to the Packers' latest defeat, including Aaron Rodgers' injury, Jordan Love and Joe Barry's defense.
Michigan football quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal, the Free Press has confirmed.
Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.