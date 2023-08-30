COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Experienced Wilkes set for Landmark's inaugural season

Aug. 30—Jonathan Drach has helped restore the winning tradition of Wilkes University football.

After the Colonels went winless in 2017, Drach was hired prior to the 2018 campaign. In four seasons — there were no games in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Wilkes has gone 27-14, including a 7-3 record last season.

A ton of talent returns from that team: nine starters on offense, 10 on defense. The Colonels will look to continue their winning ways in a new league, moving from the Middle Atlantic Conference to the Landmark Conference and its inaugural football season.

"It's an honor to be a part of the conference for the first time and a new member of the Landmark," Drach said at the league's first football media day earlier this month. "We're excited for the challenge. From our standpoint, the standard of excellence doesn't change going from the MAC to the Landmark."

Heading the list of returnees on offense is junior running back Elijah Jules. Last season, Jules won MAC Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,004 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 307 yards and a score.

"He's kind of the cog who makes it all go," Drach said.

Two quarterbacks return in juniors Isaiah Rodriguez and Xavier Powell. Rodriguez started the first six games before suffering an injury. He completed 85 of 146 passes for 1,390 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions — the only quarterback in Division III with six or more starts to not throw one. He earned MAC honorable mention.

Powell took over when Rodriguez got hurt and threw for 621 yards and seven touchdowns. He also ran for 243 yards and two scores.

Junior Devin Higgins, who was second on the team with 24 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns last season, tops the list of returning receivers.

Up front, MAC first-team selection Billy Anderson, a senior center, and honorable mention Aidan Palochik, a junior guard, anchor the offensive line.

Defensively, a pair of MAC honorable mentions lead the returnees in senior linebacker Brandon Holcomb and junior defensive lineman Angel Ramos. Holcomb led Wilkes last season with 87 tackles (47 solo, 40 assists). Ramos was third on the team with 58 tackles (23,35) and had 15 tackles for loss, including 10 sacks.

De'Von James, a junior linebacker, was second on the team last season with 66 tackles (31,35). Leroy Marshall, a junior defensive back and MAC second-team selection last season, had 41 tackles (24,17), three interceptions and four pass breakups.

"That unit last year kept getting better and better and better under first-year defensive coordinator Anthony Trotta," Drach said. "So we come in with a second year of his experience and running his schemes."

The lone vacancy on defense is expected to be filled by Scranton Prep graduate Michael Golay, who transferred from Division I Sacred Heart University.

"He'll kind of be a hybrid linebacker/defensive end," Drach said. "He had a great spring with us. We're real excited about what he's going to bring to the table. We had a guy graduate and Mike has stepped into that role really, really well."

On special teams, junior punter Alex Orlando, who averaged 38.6 yards per kick and was a MAC second-team selection, and sophomore kicker Nick Volpone (23 for 25 PATs, 4 field goals) return.

With the move to the Landmark Conference, Wilkes made sure to keep its rivalry with King's College. The Colonels open the season Saturday against the Monarchs in the Mayor's Cup game.

"I think it's one of the best rivalries in the country," Drach said. "We know each other really well and it's such a heated rivalry. We didn't want to lose that game. It's something for our community — Wilkes fans, King's fans and their families — that's important to have. I told coach Knarr, 'We're not going to lose this rivalry,' I promised them straight up this was something we're going to continue. It's great for our kids, great for our community."

Following nonconference games against RPI, SUNY-Brockport and St. John Fisher, the Colonels will open Landmark Conference play Sept. 30 against Juniata.

"We're going to continue to improve, be the best we possibly can, focus on details and be one single unit as a family," Drach said. "The outcomes are going to happen. We're going to focus on what our culture is."

2023 Wilkes football schedule

WILKES 2023 SCHEDULE

Saturday KING'S, Noon

Sept. 9 at RPI, Noon

Sept. 16 SUNY-BROCKPORT, Noon

Sept. 23 at St. John Fisher, 4 p.m.

Sept. 30 JUNIATA, Noon-x

Oct. 7 at Lycoming, Noon-x

Oct. 14 KEYSTONE, Noon-x

Oct. 21 at Susquehanna, 1 p.m.-x

Nov. 4 CATHOLIC, Noon-x

Nov. 11 at Moravian, Noon-x

Home games in CAPS

x-Landmark Conference game

2023 Landmark Conference football coaches preseason poll

LANDMARK CONFERENCE

PRESEASON COACHES POLL

1. Susquehanna (6) 36

2. Wilkes (1) 31

3. Catholic 25

4. Lycoming 22

5. Moravian 15

6. Keystone 11

7. Juniata 7

