College football's leadership void on full display as conferences go their separate ways

Jay Paterno, who spent two decades as a college football coach and is currently a member of the Board of Trustees at Penn State, said he was recently walking across campus when he was stopped by a professor who posed a question to him.

Would the professor be allowed to take 70 students in a plane to another Big Ten campus, where they would pack together with 70 students from the school for a combined, three-hour lecture/discussion, before returning back to State College and into the mix of the student body? And then, could he do it over and over for 10 weeks, except half the time Penn State would host the event?

“I said, ‘Hell no,” Paterno said. “To which he asked, ‘Why would you let football do that?’”

That was one part — and just one of many, many parts — of the thinking that went into the Big Ten canceling its fall football season on Tuesday.

“Really tough call,” Paterno said. “But ultimately our concern has to be with the 49,000 students on campus, not just one team.”

Is that a good reason? Is that responsible stewardship, worrying about the health of the entire campus community? Or is that erring too far on the side of caution?

John Thrasher, president of Florida State University, said Tuesday that he and other leaders in the ACC have listened to medical experts and considered the established protocols and precautions for their football programs, who as of now, are still preparing for a fall season.

“We know that we can do it safely,” Thrasher said. “... Our players want to play … Our coaches want to coach. We think it’s in the best interest of our student-athletes for us to play football. We can do it productively for them, as well as the absolute culture of our university and certainly this community of Tallahassee.”

Is that a good reason? Is that responsible stewardship, weighing the systems in place without denying the dangers of the virus? Or is that erring too far on the side of emotion and wishfulness?

The CFB 2020 logo is displayed on the field prior to the College Football Playoff title game between LSU and Clemson on Jan. 13, 2020. (Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

College football is one sport, but it feels increasingly like it resides in two different worlds that can hardly recognize each other.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 “postponed” their fall football seasons on Tuesday — technically they could play in the spring semester, but don’t count on it. Previously, the Mountain West, Mid-American Conference and a few independent programs pulled the plug. That’s 53 schools on the shelf.

Meanwhile the ACC, Big 12 and SEC are all still on track to play, at least until medical boards tell them otherwise. So, too, are the AAC, Conference USA, the Sun Belt and the Western Athletic Conference. That’s 77 schools still going.

Both sides, for the most part, think they are doing it right, doing the only responsible thing, listening to the proper people in the proper ways. There are divisions within the conferences — Nebraska is none too pleased about its Big Ten brethren, for example. Neither are a number of individual coaches.

Yet for the most part, the division is league by league and region by region — the West and Midwest thinking one way, everyone else the other.

It’s a conflict of cultures, perspectives and, indeed, politics.

College football, this most uniquely American sport, is as divided as the country itself.

There are intelligent, well-meaning people on both sides. There are talented medical boards and conscious decision makers everywhere. While fans are shouting and coaches are pointing fingers and the entire thing has turned into a circus, there is plenty of common ground, namely an interest in doing the right thing.

Yet there is no central authority here — the NCAA and its (well-paid) figurehead president, Mark Emmert, have no real power. The sport is divided up into 10 conference fiefdoms and a few powerhouse independents (namely Notre Dame).

Story continues