College Football Daily Cavalcade: Think, Know, Believe After Week 6

College Football Daily Cavalcade: What I think, what I know, and what I believe after Week 6.

College Football Daily Cavalcade

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Sorry if this take sucks, it’s not my fault …

It’s up 28-7 after the first quarter. In full and total control, it can just coast on in as long as Lincoln Riley doesn’t do something dramatically crazy, like pull Spencer Rattler.

Seriously, if you haven’t been entertained by the first six weeks of the season, I can’t help you. Now, over the second half of the 2021 college football campaign …

I think … I know what’s going to happen.

I know … I believe what’s going to happen.

I believe … I think I know what’s going to happen.

I think … I’m jaded by years of doing this.

I know … I’m used to calming down normally sane and rational college football people who think THIS is the season we’re all in for something weird.

I believe … weird will happen, but it’ll end up leading to an all-too-familiar place.

I think … weird things happen in the second half of the season.

I know … good teams that aren’t used to being among the elite get very, very, very tight at some key moment – when it’s really on – in the second half of the season.

I believe … elite programs end up showing why they’re elite in the second half of the season.

I think … Iowa is a fine team with a great defense.

I know … the Penn State coaching staff did a miserable job of helping out backup quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson, who had no prayer of getting the passing game going against that swarming Hawkeye D.

I believe … I’ve seen this Iowa movie before. It’s a blast of a ride, and you want to root for the hero, but it doesn’t end well.

I think … there a whole lot of messed up things about college football.

I know … there are a whole lot of messed up things we blow off because the games on Saturday are so amazing.

Story continues

I believe … there’s absolutely nothing that college football does that’s better than pausing a massive game between two top four teams to wave hi to a bunch of sick kids watching from a hospital.

I think … Nick Saban was right when he was grousing about his team not being good enough in a win over Mercer.

I know … the media liked to dog him for getting all hot and bothered over blowout wins early on.

I believe … there’s a reason why Nick Saban is Nick Saban, and for all his flaws, the guy knows what he’s doing.

I think … Caleb Williams HAS to be the starting quarterback.

I know … the vultures are circling as we speak.

I believe … in the 2021 college football world, you’re not doing your job as an elite football program if you don’t somehow reach out to the Spencer Rattler camp – and that includes any marketing types – and show why he’d be loved, needed, and cherished if he became a part of the (insert school here) family.

I think … the SEC is a whole lot better than you think.

I know … I can’t believe I still have to argue every year – EVERY … YEAR … – that the SEC is really good at college football.

I believe … the last few Saturdays proved just how deep that conference is.

I think … Notre Dame is going to keep finding creative ways to get through games.

I know … the College Football Playoff dynamic totally changes if Cincinnati goes undefeated and Notre Dame finishes 11-1.

I believe … there’s at least one more loss along the way for Notre Dame, but I’ve thought that before and the team keeps on getting it done.

I think … it’s not about the one game big performance when it comes to the College Football Playoff.

I think … Cincinnati is a fantastic team that could beat anyone on the right day.

I know … we’re not allowed to schedule-shame Cincinnati.

I believe … last Saturday proved that the every week grind of a Power Five schedule all but disqualifies anyone outside the Power Five – if it didn’t just lose to Boise State, BYU would’ve been the exception with its slate – in a system that only allows four teams in a playoff. But …

I think … it’s not fair.

I know … the College Football Playoff should be expanded.

I believe … there HAS to be a way for every conference champion to have a chance at playing its way into the national championship, even if that includes an expanded play-in bracket. But until then …

I know … it’s about beating Miami in your big non-conference game, and then trying to get past Florida, and then Ole Miss, and then Texas A&M, and then Mississippi State, and then Tennessee, and then LSU, and then Arkansas, and then Auburn, and then – if all goes well – come up with one more win over a great team that’s having a monster season …

I believe … it’s about beating Washington in your big non-conference game, and then trying to get past Wisconsin, and then Nebraska, and then Northwestern, and then Michigan State, and then Indiana, and then Penn State, and then Maryland, and then Ohio State, and then – if all goes well – come up with one more win over a great team that’s having a monster season …

I think … it’s about beating Ohio State in your big non-conference game, and then trying to get past Arizona, and then Stanford, and then Cal, and then UCLA, and then Colorado, and then Washington, and then Washington State, and then Utah, and then Oregon State, and then – if all goes well – come up with one more win over a great team that’s having a monster season …

I know … it’s about beating Nebraska in your big in your big non-conference game, and then trying to get past West Virginia, and then Kansas State, and then Texas, and then TCU, and then Kansas – strike that – and then Texas Tech, and then Baylor, and then Iowa State, and then Oklahoma State, and then – if all goes well – come up with one more win over a great team that’s having a monster season …

I believe … it’s not about beating Indiana and Notre Dame, and then Temple, and then a UCF team without its starting quarterback, and then Navy, and then Tulane, and then Tulsa, and then USF, and then SMU, and then East Carolina and then – if all goes well – come up with one more win over a decent team that’s having a good season.

Week 6 Roundup What It All Means

CFN 1-130 Rankings | Bowl Projections

Week 6 scoreboard, all the predictions

Week 7 opening lines | AP | Coaches

Big Game Reaction: Texas A&M, Iowa, OU, more

I think … again, I know what’s going to happen.

I know … we’re seeing something special with this Georgia defense and offensive front.

I believe … the dream season at a 2019 LSU and 2020 Alabama level will all unravel at some point unless JT Daniels gets healthy.

I think … we’re not going to get the weird College Football Playoff that you might think.

I know … we all want to see that one outlier crashing in with the big-name bluebloods.

I believe … we might be all playing this thing out to see who loses to Georgia.

I think … Oregon and Arizona State are more in this than everyone thinks.

I know … Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State are all in this more than everyone thinks.

I believe … don’t laugh, but Kentucky is more in this than we all think, know, and believe, at least to get into the College Football Playoff.

I think … Kentucky is going to beat Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, New Mexico State, and Louisville.

I know … Kentucky is going to lose to Georgia.

I believe … we’re going to end up having a very, very serious theoretical College Football Playoff discussion over how much a one-loss SEC team should be punished for losing to Georgia.

I think … Oklahoma will lose one game – like, at Oklahoma State – but end up in the College Football Playoff.

I know … a one-loss Power Five champion is absolutely in – assuming Wake Forest loses twice and Boston College loses once, taking the ACC totally out of the picture.

I believe … the field of possible Power Five teams that could realistically get into the College Football Playoff is whittling down fast.

I think … the college football world would have fun with, say, Georgia, Iowa, Cincinnati, and Oregon, even if it becomes the Georgia Invitational.

I know … the College Football Playoff has sucked over the past few years with the chalkiest of chalk and bluest of the blue blood programs in it.

I believe … it’s somehow going to be Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Ohio State, and if it’s not that, it will be some other College Football Playoff veteran like Oregon in it for Bama.

I think … you want something different.

I know … you don’t really want Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Ohio State.

I believe … deep down, you’re cool with Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Ohio State as long as the College Football. Playoff games stop sucking.

I think … I know it’s all going to be okay.

I know … I believe it’s all going to be okay.

I believe … I think it’s all going to be okay.

Week 6 Roundup What It All Means

CFN 1-130 Rankings | Bowl Projections

Week 6 scoreboard, all the predictions

Week 7 opening lines | AP | Coaches

Big Game Reaction: Texas A&M, Iowa, OU, more