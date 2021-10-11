College Football Daily Cavalcade: Think, Know, Believe After Week 6
College Football Daily Cavalcade: What I think, what I know, and what I believe after Week 6.
Georgia takes over as the new No. 1 in the SEC and all of college football.
Lane Kiffin discusses Ole Miss being Tennessee's first sellout in years at Neyland Stadium.
The Chiefs are banged up following the loss to the Bills, but the news could have been far worse.
Herbstreit updates his rankings
Looking ahead after Saturday's game, could LSU look to make a change with any of the guys on this list?
Experts are making their picks for the CFP with plenty of time left in the regular season.
Georgia took the new No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday by a unanimous vote, taking the top spot during the regular season for the first time since November 1982.
There were many surprises in Week 6 of the college football season. But it's important to temper responses. Here are five overreactions from Saturday.
Wisconsin dismisses RB Jalen Berger from the football program
The Alabaman refused to shake hands with the Briton after being knocked out in the 11th round in Las Vegas
Tom Brady's 61-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown against the Dolphins was yet another example of his greatness.
From intent to deceive to lining up improperly, Jim Harbaugh is taking exception with several things that Nebraska did wrong on Saturday.
Joe Judge gave numerous Giants injury updates on players like Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
College football Week 6 roundup with the 5 things that matter, winners and losers, overrated and underrated, and what it all means.
2021 College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff: Week 6
The Nebraska head coach was particularly heartbroken after this one.
With each passing day, Urban Meyer is showing that the head coaching job of the Jacksonville Jaguars is too big for him.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden's racist email from 2011 revealed an ugly layer to "Coach Chucky." His damage-control effort showed he's a moron, as well.
Hall of Fame wide receiver addresses leadership and racial shortcomings in the NFL: "For us to be moving back and not forward ... this hurts me."
Andy Behrens looks ahead to Week 6 and highlights a pair of under-rostered players to consider adding off the waiver wire.