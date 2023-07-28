College football in constant state of change

Jul. 28—When it comes to college football, it's best to stay flexible.

Whether you're a player, a coach or a fan, the landscape of the sport fluctuates so often now that it's hard to get too comfortable — simply because things may change at any time.

The ability for student-athletes to now profit off of their Name, Image and License is still in its infancy stage, with critics and proponents unable to find a solution that pleases everyone. However, its impact is undeniable. It's one of the major talking points now when it comes to high school recruiting and the NCAA transfer portal.

Now that the process has begun, it's hard to imagine NIL deals getting any less lucrative in the future.

The transfer portal is also a fairly new concept in college football, and paired with the NCAA's recently-established one-time transfer rule without having to sit out a year, it's caused quite a stir since its inception in 2018. According to ESPN, 8,699 college football players entered the portal between Aug. 1, 2022, and May 1, 2023.

According to the 247Sports.com transfer portal tracker, 18 FBS players have entered the portal in July alone.

The names on jerseys are changing on a yearly basis.

Pair the constant roster turnover with constant conference realignment discussions and speculation, and there's very little stability remaining in college football.

Headlines in the last two offseasons have been dominated by conference realignment talk — starting with Oklahoma and Texas announcing in 2021 that they'll join the Southeastern Conference, followed last summer by USC and UCLA packing up for the soon-to-be 16-team Big Ten.

The Big 12 is set to absorb BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF this year and add former member Colorado in 2024, with potential for more moves to come.

Essentially, it's a conference carousel.

Even the in-game rules are changing, with three key revisions coming this fall.

In April, the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved changes at the Division I and Division II levels: The clock will now continue to run after first downs, except for within the last two minutes of a half; no consecutive timeouts, like when coaches try to ice opposing kickers; and no untimed downs due to penalties at the end of the first and third quarters.

It's all in an effort to speed up games and, at the same time, limit injuries by reducing the total number of plays in a game.

College football is in a period of intense transformation, nearly at all aspects of the sport.

Even the recruiting windows for coaches are constantly changing.

So, with how much the sport is consistently being reworked and revised, it's important to remain flexible.

Players on the field will have to adapt to the on-field rules changes, especially when it comes to the game clock. Coaches will have to overcome any difficulties that come with NIL issues or transfers coming and going from their program. Fans will have to remain malleable as it relates to conference realignment and transitioning.

And, of course, don't get too comfortable with any of it — because it might not be that way for long.