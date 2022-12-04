College football conference championship updates: Georgia, Michigan secure CFP spots; what about TCU?

Welcome to conference championship weekend, where things are getting chaotic.

With the College Football Playoff field set to be revealed on Sunday, all that’s left to do is decide the winners of each conference across the country. And with No. 3 TCU's 31-28 overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 title game and No. 4 USC losing the Pac-12 championship to Utah, the debate is about to rage on.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan are locks to make the four-team field after Georgia's 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC title game and Michigan's 43-22 win over Purdue for the Big Ten crown. But things aren't as clear for TCU and USC, whichmay have played their way out of playoff contention. If so, is it fair that No. 5 Ohio State or No. 6 Alabama move ahead of them despite not playing this week? Those are the questions the committee will have to answer Sunday.