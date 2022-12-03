College football conference championship scores, updates: TCU vs. Kansas State, Georgia vs. LSU and more

Welcome to conference championship weekend.

With the College Football Playoff field set to be revealed on Sunday, all that’s left to do is decide the winners of each conference across the country. And while teams like Georgia and Michigan seem to be locks to make the four-team field, TCU likely needs to win its conference to assure a shot at the national title.

Here's a breakdown of each of the major conference title games today.

(Note: All times ET, odds from BetMGM)

Big 12: No. 3 TCU vs. No. 10 Kansas State

Time: Noon ET | TV: ABC | Line: TCU -2.5 | Total 62

A win assures TCU its first College Football Playoff berth in school history. The Horned Frogs could still be in the playoff even with a loss to Kansas State, but we’re positive that TCU fans don’t want to sweat it out. The Wildcats are playing for their first Big 12 title since 2003 and just their fourth conference title overall. KSU is heading to the Sugar Bowl no matter what happens on Saturday.

SEC: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 14 LSU

Time: 4 p.m. ET | TV: CBS | Line: Georgia -17.5 | Total 51.5

The Bulldogs seem locked into the College Football Playoff no matter what happens on Saturday. A conference title would be the 14th in school history and the first since 2017 after losing to Alabama in the title game a year ago. LSU, with three losses, is out of the playoff picture, but needs to win to go to the Sugar Bowl. Otherwise, the Citrus Bowl could be calling. LSU last won the SEC in 2019 en route to the national title.

Big Ten: Purdue vs. No. 2 Michigan

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: UM -17 | Total: 51.5

The Wolverines are going for two Big Ten titles in a row. On top of that, a victory assures Michigan a spot in the College Football Playoff. It’s hard to see Michigan being knocked out of the field even with a loss, but seeding is certainly at stake for the Wolverines. This is also a big deal for Purdue. The Boilermakers have never reached the Big Ten championship game before and have the chance to win the conference title for the first time since 2000. A win will earn Purdue a trip to the Rose Bowl.

ACC: No. 23 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Clemson

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: Clemson -7.5 | Total: 63.5

While neither team in this game has a realistic shot at the playoff, Clemson is playing in its eighth ACC title game in the 17 years it has existed. Clemson won six consecutive ACC titles between 2015 and 2020 before its streak ended last year. Meanwhile, it's UNC's second-ever appearance in the ACC title game. North Carolina hasn’t won a conference championship since 1980 and hasn’t had a season with double-digit victories since 2015.