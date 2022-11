College football conference championship schedule: Matchups and television times

Associated Press

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman didn't want to back into the Big 12 title game by having Texas lose to Baylor. Will Howard threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 147 yards and a score, and Kansas State routed Kansas 47-27 to earn a shot at payback against TCU next weekend. Kansas State blew a 28-10 lead and lost 38-28 to the Horned Frogs during the regular season.