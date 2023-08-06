College football conference championship predictions for 2023

We are through the first week of fall camp across the country as we inch closer to the 2023 season. College football media continue to beat the drum for Texas as the season approaches.

We noticed earlier this week that 247Sports is high on the Longhorns heading into the year. Both Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford have Texas winning 10 games this season. Crawford went as far as saying that Alabama would lose to Texas at home and fail to win 10 games.

While we won’t predict a three-loss season for Alabama, the general feeling among burnt orange faithful and many national media members is the Longhorns can beat the Tide. That’s certainly our present take on the game.

As prognosticators continue to forecast the season, we look at who will play in Power Five conference championship games. Let’s look at potential conference title matchups for the 2023 season.

ACC Championship

Clemson Football Spring Practice March 29 2023

Favorite: Clemson Tigers

Opponent: North Carolina

Thoughts: Clemson and Florida State will battle for the ACC Atlantic spot in the championship game. The winner of the division will face any number of teams. Many indicate Florida State can edge out Clemson this season, but Clemson is deeper and more talented. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is the great equalizer in the ACC Coastal division. The Tar Heels edge out the competition and make a conference title appearance.

Big Ten Championship

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Favorite: Michigan Wolverines

Opponent: Wisconsin Badgers

Thoughts: Ohio State faces a tougher schedule than Michigan this season. The Buckeyes have also lost the last two meetings with the Wolverines. While Ohio State might be the better team, it’s likely Michigan wins 11 games and defeats the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor. Ohio State should be favored to finish in the top four with a chance to compete for the title. On the other side, Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo should inject life into his new offense.

Big 12 Championship

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Favorite: Texas Longhorns

Opponent: Kansas State Wildcats

Thoughts: I have wrestled with the possibility that Oklahoma and TCU could oppose Texas in this matchup. The conference is very much up for grabs. Even so, Texas and Kansas State appear to be the safest picks to win the league. Though K-State loses several impact players it returns enough to defend its title. Opposing them, the Longhorns have incredible depth across most positions.

Pac-12 Championship

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Favorite: USC Trojans

Opponent: Washington Huskies

Thoughts: In the last possible Pac-12 title matchup between these two teams, two of the most electric offenses meet on the gridiron. Earlier this offseason, I suggested Washington quarterback Michael Penix could win the Heisman. Nevertheless, he will be the second best quarterback in this game. USC addressed some of its lack of size in the trenches, but the physicality is a concern. Still, the team went 11-1 with a poor defense last season. Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams carries his team to the title game.

SEC Championship

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Favorite: Georgia Bulldogs

Opponent: Alabama Crimson Tide

Thoughts: It’s not the conference title many want to see, but its one they could certainly get. The obvious pick here is Georgia who is becoming what Alabama has been for the better part of 15 years. The SEC West, in my estimation, is a three-way battle between LSU, Alabama and Texas A&M. The trio can all eclipse nine wins.

There’s plenty of purple and gold Kool-Aid being poured in favor of LSU this offseason, but the three lopsided losses last year should cause trepidation. One of those losses came against Texas A&M (5-7). And while the standard bearing Crimson Tide might not have a primetime-ready quarterback by the time they face the Longhorns, they are more trustworthy than the other two.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire