College Football Conference Championship Games Without Divisions. What Would’ve Happened?

College football conferences are starting to do away with divisions. How would the conference championship games have been if there weren’t the division formats?

College Football Conference Championships Without Divisions – What Would They Have Been?

The NCAA said it was cool for conferences to ditch the division formats when it comes to the championship games. Going forward – if conferences want to – the championships can be between the two top teams by conference winning percentage.

The Big 12 was already there, the Pac-12 jumped at the chance, and the Mountain West followed suit. Others are sure to do the same soon.

So how would college football history have been rewritten if the conference championship games didn’t have divisions?

As you’d expect – and as it’ll likely be going forward – the big winners were the powerhouse teams that had one bad day against the division rival.

Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Clemson, Florida, Alabama, Oregon – all would’ve been in a lot more conference championships, and there wouldn’t have been as many out-of-the-blue one-hit wonder teams getting in.

Here’s what would’ve happened in each conference championship had there not been divisions.

No Division Conference Championships: What Would’ve Happened?

ACC Conference Championship: What Would’ve Happened Without Divisions

Everything worked out fine lately, but there was a long stretch when just about everyone was in the ACC title hunt. It all worked in the divisional format, but it would’ve been insane for a few seasons without them. The tie-breakers would’ve been brain-melting in a few of the years.

The years when the championship would’ve been different without divisions are in bold, and the ones when the matchup would’ve been what actually happened aren’t. The records are for the regular season conference season only.

2021 Pitt 45, Wake Forest 21

2020 Clemson 34, Notre Dame 10

This was 1 vs 2 – ACC had no divisions

2019 Clemson 62, Virginia 17

2018 Clemson 42, Pitt 10

2017 Clemson 38, Miami 3

2016 Clemson 42, Virginia Tech 35

No Divisions Championship: Clemson vs Louisville

Lamar Jackson and 7-1 Louisville would’ve had another shot at 7-1 Clemson after losing the first time around in a 42-36 thriller. Virginia Tech was 6-2.

2015 Clemson 45, North Carolina 37

2014 Florida State 37, Georgia Tech 35

2013 Florida State 45, Duke 7

No Divisions Championship: Florida State vs Clemson

The Duke thing was fun – it was 6-2 – but it would’ve been a high-powered rematch of the 8-0 Seminoles and 7-1 Clemson.

2012 Florida State 21, Georgia Tech 15

No Divisions Championship: Florida State vs Clemson

Clemson’s only ACC loss was to 7-1 FSU. Georgia Tech was 5-3.

2011 Clemson 38, Virginia Tech 10

2010 Virginia Tech 44, Florida State 33

2009 Georgia Tech 39, Clemson 34

No Divisions Championship: Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech

This would’ve been debatable. 7-1 Georgia Tech was a lock, but 6-2 Clemson and 6-2 Virginia Tech didn’t play each other and both lost to the Yellow Jackets. This likely would’ve come down to overall record or ranking. The Hokies would’ve received the very questionable call.

2008 Virginia Tech 30, Boston College 12

No Divisions Championship: Boston College vs Georgia Tech

Tis would’ve been an ugly mess, but it would’ve been a fascinating race. Duke was 1-7 and Virginia was 3-5, but six teams were 4-4 and in it until late, and Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech all went 5-3. Out of the four 5-3 teams, the Yellow Jackets and Eagles each had only one loss among the group, the Hokies and Seminoles each had two.

2007 Virginia Tech 30, Boston College 16

2006 Wake Forest 9, Georgia Tech 6

No Divisions Championship: Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech

America might have been spared from the game that actually happened. Georgia Tech would’ve been in at 7-1, but 6-2 Virginia Tech beat 6-2 Wake Forest.

2005 Florida State 27, Virginia Tech 22

No Divisions Championship: Virginia Tech vs Miami

The Bobby Bowden ACC Championship narrative wouldn’t have happened. FSU was 5-3, so it would’ve been 6-2 Miami against 7-1 Virginia Tech.

American Athletic Conference Championship: What Would’ve Happened Without Divisions

The AAC Championship is relatively new, and it’s been without divisions over the last two years. That doesn’t mean there wouldn’t have been a few changes.

The years when the championship would’ve been different without divisions are in bold, and the ones when the matchup would’ve been what actually happened aren’t. The records are for the regular season conference season only.

2021 Cincinnati 35, Houston 20

This was 1 vs 2 – AAC had no divisions

2020 Cincinnati 27, Tulsa 24

This was 1 vs 2 – AAC had no divisions

2019 Memphis 29, Cincinnati 24

2018 UCF 56, Memphis 41

No Divisions Championship: UCF vs Temple

We all would’ve missed out on a blast of an American Athletic Conference championship, but Memphis was 5-3 and Temple was 7-1. The Owls would’ve faced unbeaten UCF.

2017 UCF 62, Memphis 55 OT

2016 Temple 34, Navy 10

No Divisions Championship: Temple vs USF

Yeah, there was a time when Temple, USF, and Navy were the AAC powers. 7-1 Temple beat 7-1 USF, and USF beat 7-1 Navy.

2015 Houston 24, Temple 13

Big Ten Conference Championship: What Would’ve Happened Without Divisions

The no-division thing might have been fair, but it wouldn’t have been a whole lot of fun. Ohio State would’ve been in almost every year, the West rarely would’ve had any fun, and forget about Northwestern and the other upstarts getting their shot.

The years when the championship would’ve been different without divisions are in bold, and the ones when the matchup would’ve been what actually happened aren’t. The records are for the regular season conference season only.

2021 Michigan 42, Iowa 3

No Divisions Championship: Michigan vs Ohio State

Iowa was 7-2, Ohio State was 8-1. The Buckeyes would’ve had their shot at revenge against the Wolverines.

2020 Ohio State 22, Northwestern 10

No Divisions Championship: Ohio State vs Indiana

The COVID year controversy of the Big Ten blowing off its own rules to let Ohio State into the championship would’ve stayed, but 6-1 Indiana would’ve received the call over 6-2 Northwestern.

2019 Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 21

2018 Ohio State 45, Northwestern 24

No Divisions Championship: Ohio State vs Michigan

Round Two. Ohio State was 8-1 with a win over Michigan. 8-1 Michigan beat 8-1 Northwestern.

2017 Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 21

2016 Penn State 38, Wisconsin 31

No Divisions Championship: Penn State vs Ohio State

This is how it should’ve been. Ohio State beat Wisconsin. Penn State and Ohio State were 8-1, Wisconsin was 7-2.

2015 Michigan State 16, Iowa 13

2014 Ohio State 59, Wisconsin 0

2013 Michigan State 34, Ohio State 24

2012 Wisconsin 70, Nebraska 31

No Divisions Championship: Nebraska vs Michigan

This was messed up in every possible way. Ohio State was 8-0 but ineligible from the Leaders Division. Wisconsin was 4-4 and went on to hang 70 in the blowout win because 6-2 Penn State was also ineligible. That would’ve left 6-2 Michigan to face 7-1 Nebraska.

2011 Wisconsin 42, Michigan State 39

Big 12 Conference Championship: What Would’ve Happened Without Divisions

The Big 12 hasn’t had divisions playing in the conference championship since 2010, and it didn’t even play a title game for a six year stretch.

Just about every Big 12 season would’ve been a total mess had there not been divisions from 1996 to 2010 when it wasn’t simply Oklahoma vs Texas after Nebraska and Kansas State slowed down.

The years when the championship would’ve been different without divisions are in bold, and the ones when the matchup would’ve been what actually happened aren’t. The records are for the regular season conference season only.

2021 Baylor 21, Oklahoma State 16

This was 1 vs 2 – Big 12 had no divisions

2020 Oklahoma 27, Iowa State 21

This was 1 vs 2 – Big 12 had no division

2019 Oklahoma 30, Baylor 23

This was 1 vs 2 – Big 12 had no division

2018 Oklahoma 39, Texas 27

This was 1 vs 2 – Big 12 had no division

2017 Oklahoma 41, TCU 17

This was 1 vs 2 – Big 12 had no division

2016 NO CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

2015 NO CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

2014 NO CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

2013 NO CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

2012 NO CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

2011 NO CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

2010 Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 20

No Divisions Championship: Missouri vs Nebraska

This would have been a MESS. Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas A&M were all 6-2. The Sooners, Aggies, and Cowboys all lost two games to the other teams in the mix. Missouri and Nebraska only lost one game to the other teams.



2009 Texas 13, Nebraska 12

2008 Oklahoma 62, Missouri 21

No Divisions Championship: Oklahoma vs Texas

The Big 12 would’ve decided this just like it did to figure out who won the South with Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas Tech all going 7-1 – the Sooners beat the Red Raiders, the Red Raiders beat the Longhorns, the Longhorns beat the Sooners. This would’ve come down to the rankings.

2007 Oklahoma 38, Missouri 17

No Divisions Championship: Kansas vs Missouri

It would’ve been a rematch of the late season game, but Kansas and Missouri were each 7-1, and OU was 6-2.

2006 Oklahoma 21, Nebraska 7

No Divisions Championship: Oklahoma vs Texas

Oklahoma was 7-1, Nebraska and Texas were 6-2. Texas beat Nebraska.

2005 Texas 70, Colorado 3

No Divisions Championship: Texas vs Texas Tech

Texas Tech would’ve been the lamb for Vince Young and the Texas slaughter. Colorado was 5-3, Texas Tech and Oklahoma were 6-2, Texas Tech beat Oklahoma.

2004 Oklahoma 42, Colorado 3

No Divisions Championship: Oklahoma vs Texas

Colorado was a weak 4-4 division champion. Texas finished the season with just one loss to Oklahoma, and OU was unbeaten in Big 12 play.

2003 Kansas State 35, Oklahoma 7

No Divisions Championship: Oklahoma vs Texas

The shocker never would’ve happened. Kansas State was 6-2, Oklahoma was 8-0, and Texas was 6-1 with the lone loss coming to OU.

2002 Oklahoma 29, Colorado 7

2001 Colorado 39, Texas 37

2000 Oklahoma 37, Kansas State 24

No Divisions Championship: Oklahoma vs Texas

Kansas State and Nebraska were 6-2 in the North. Oklahoma was 8-0, and it handed Texas its only Big 12 loss.

1999 Nebraska 33, Texas 6

No Divisions Championship: Nebraska vs Kansas State

This was when the Big 12 power was still in the North – that was all about to change. Nebraska and Kansas State were both 7-1, Texas was 6-2.

1998 Texas A&M 36, Kansas State 33

1997 Nebraska 54, Texas A&M 15

No Divisions Championship: Nebraska vs Kansas State

Nebraska went unbeaten and took a share of the national title. Kansas State lost one game all year – to Nebraska. Texas A&M was 6-2.

1996 Texas 37, Nebraska 27

No Divisions Championship: Nebraska vs Colorado

The historic Texas win over the Huskers would’ve never happened. The Longhorns were 6-2, Nebraska was 8-0, and Colorado 7-1.

Conference USA Conference Championship: What Would’ve Happened Without Divisions

It got messy for a while there. The early Conference USA championships – involving a whole lot of teams that took off – would’ve been different with a slew of different tie-breaking issues. It would’ve been fine lately, though.

The years when the championship would’ve been different without divisions are in bold, and the ones when the matchup would’ve been what actually happened aren’t. The records are for the regular season conference season only.

2021 UTSA 49, WKU 41

2020 UAB 22, Marshall 13

2019 Florida Atlantic 49, UAB 6

No Divisions Championship: Florida Atlantic vs Marshall

It’s a long-winded way of getting here, but FAU was 7-1, and WKU, Louisiana Tech, UAB, and Marshall were all 6-2. Marshall beat WKU and Louisiana Tech, UAB lost to WKU.

2018 UAB 27, Middle Tennessee 25

2017 Florida Atlantic 41, North Texas 17

2016 WKU 58, Louisiana Tech 44

No Divisions Championship: WKU vs Old Dominion

The 2016 championship turned out to be a blast, but Louisiana Tech wouldn’t have made it. It was 6-2, Old Dominion and WKU were 7-1.

2015 WKU 45, Southern Miss 28

2014 Marshall 26, Louisiana Tech 23

2013 Rice 41, Marshall 24

2012 Tulsa 33, UCF 27

2011 Southern Miss 49, Houston 28

No Divisions Championship: Houston vs Tulsa

Southern Miss was 6-2 in the East. Houston was 8-0, Tulsa was 7-1 with the lone loss to the Cougars.

2010 UCF 17, SMU 7

2009 East Carolina 38, Houston 32

No Divisions Championship: East Carolina vs UCF

East Carolina was 7-1, and Houston, SMU, and UCF were 6-2. UCF and SMU didn’t play, but Houston beat SMU, and UCF beat Houston.

2008 East Carolina 27, Tulsa 24

No Divisions Championship: Tusla vs Rice

East Carolina pulled off the championship, but it was 6-2. Tulsa and Rice were both 7-1. 6-2 Houston would’ve been ahead of ECU, too.

2007 UCF 44, Tulsa 25

No Divisions Championship: UCF vs East Carolina

UCF was 7-1, and East Carolina, Memphis, Tulsa, and Houston were all 6-2. ECU went 2-0 against the four teams involved in the tie-breaker – it didn’t play Tulsa. Tulsa only had one win against the group.

2006 Houston 34, Southern Miss 20

2005 Tulsa 44, UCF 27

MAC Conference Championship: What Would’ve Happened Without Divisions

Pretty much every MAC Championship in the long history of the game would’ve been different – at least it seems like it.

Considering the underdog ended up pulling off so many shockers over the years, MAC history would be very, very different if it didn’t go with divisions.

The years when the championship would’ve been different without divisions are in bold, and the ones when the matchup would’ve been what actually happened aren’t. The records are for the regular season conference season only.

2021 Northern Illinois 41, Kent State 23

No Divisions Championship: Northern Illinois vs Central Michigan

Kent State was fun, but it was 6-2 along with Central Michigan – the Chippewas won the head-to-head battle.

2020 Ball State 38, Buffalo 28

2019 Miami University 26, Central Michigan 21

2018 Northern Illinois 30, Buffalo 29

No Divisions Championship: Buffalo vs Miami University

Buffalo was in at 7-1, but Ohio, Miami University, and Northern Illinois were all 6-2. The RedHawks beat both the Bobcats and Huskies.

2017 Toledo 45, Akron 28

No Divisions Championship: Toledo vs Central Michigan

Good luck trying to figure this one out. Toledo was a lock at 7-1, but Akron, Central Michigan, and Northern Illinois were all 6-2. Akron didn’t play the other two, but it lost to Toledo. Northern Illinois lost to both CMU and Toledo.

2016 Western Michigan 29, Ohio 23

2015 Bowling Green 47, Northern Illinois 14

2014 Northern Illinois 51, Bowling Green 17

No Divisions Championship: Northern Illinois vs Toledo

It would’ve been 7-1 NIU vs 7-1 Toledo. Bowling Green was, technically, 6th in line for a spot.

2013 Bowling Green 47, Northern Illinois 27

2012 Northern Illinois 44, Kent State 37 2OT

2011 Northern Illinois 23, Ohio 20

No Divisions Championship: Northern Illinois vs Toledo

Ohio was 6-2. NIU and Toledo both went 7-1.

2010 Miami University 26, Northern Illinois 21

2009 Central Michigan 20, Ohio 10

2008 Buffalo 42, Ball State 24

No Divisions Championship: Ball State vs Central Michigan

Buffalo was 5-3, Central Michigan and Western Michigan were 6-2, and WMU beat CMU. Consider the history in this. Buffalo doesn’t get to the MAC Championship, it doesn’t win, and Turner Gill might not have been the Kansas head coach. Ball State and Brady Hoke probably win and get to 13-0.

2007 Central Michigan 35, Miami University 10

No Divisions Championship: Central Michigan vs Bowling Green

This was a really, really, really weird season. There was an imbalance, so some teams played seven conference games, some teams played eight. Bowling Green had a better winning percentage than Miami University.

2006 Central Michigan 31, Ohio 10

2005 Akron 31, Northern Illinois 30

No Divisions Championship: Northern Illinois vs Toledo

Akron wouldn’t have even made it to the MAC title game going 5-3. Northern Illinois and Toledo were both 6-2.

2004 Toledo 35, Miami University 27

2003 Miami University 49, Bowling Green 27

2002 Marshall 49, Toledo 45

2001 Toledo 41, Marshall 36

No Divisions Championship: Marshall vs Miami University

It was an unbalanced MAC schedule. Marshall was 8-0, but Miami University was 6-2 and eventual champ Toledo 5-2.

2000 Marshall 19, Western Michigan 14

No Divisions Championship: Western Michigan vs Toledo

Marshall ended up pulling off the MAC title, but it was 5-3 in conference play. Western Michigan was 7-1 and Toledo 6-1.

1999 Marshall 34, Western Michigan 30

1998 Marshall 23, Toledo 17

No Divisions Championship: Marshall vs Miami University

Toledo got in from the West at 6-2, but both Marshall and Miami University were 7-1.

1997 Marshall 34, Toledo 14

Mountain West Conference Championship: What Would’ve Happened Without Divisions

The Mountain West is going away from the divisional format – it would’ve had three very different championship games had it gone that way from the start in 2013. Essentially, Boise State would’ve played for more Mountain West titles.

The years when the championship would’ve been different without divisions are in bold, and the ones when the matchup would’ve been what actually happened aren’t. The records are for the regular season conference season only.

2021 Utah State 46, San Diego State 13

2020 San Jose State 34, Boise State 20

2019 Boise State 31, Hawaii 10

No Divisions Championship: Boise State vs Air Force

Hawaii getting in was fun, but it was 5-3. Air Force was 7-1 behind an 8-0 Boise State. Utah State was the third-best option at 6-2.

2018 Fresno State 19, Boise State 16 OT

2017 Boise State 17, Fresno State 14

2016 San Diego State 27, Wyoming 24

No Divisions Championship: Boise State vs New Mexico

This would’ve been a complete and total mess. Boise State, New Mexico, San Diego State, and Wyoming were all 6-2. After all the possible tie-breakers and head-to-head considerations, it would’ve been the Broncos vs Lobos.

2015 San Diego State 27, Air Force 24

2014 Boise State 27, Fresno State 14

No Divisions Championship: Boise State vs Colorado State

Boise State was a lock at 7-1, and 6-2 Colorado State beat 6-2 Utah State. Fresno State, San Diego State, and Air Force were all 5-3.

2013 Fresno State 24, Utah State 17

Pac-12 Conference Championship: What Would’ve Happened Without Divisions

The Pac-12 has ditched the divisions going forward. Had it gone with this format from the start of the championship games in 2011, Oregon would’ve been even more dominant.

The years when the championship would’ve been different without divisions are in bold, and the ones when the matchup would’ve been what actually happened aren’t. The records are for the regular season conference season only.

2021 Utah 38, Oregon 10

2020 Oregon 31, USC 24

No Divisions Championship: USC vs Colorado

This would’ve been strange. Washington was 3-1 like Colorado, but it wasn’t able to play in the Pac-12 Championship. Colorado had a better Pac-12 winning percentage than Oregon.

2019 Oregon 37, Utah 15

2018 Washington 10, Utah 3

No Divisions Championship: Washington vs Washington State

Apple Cup Part 2. Wazzu was 7-2, Utah was 6-3.

2017 USC 31, Stanford 28

2016 Washington 41, Colorado 10

2015 Stanford 41, USC 22

No Divisions Championship: Stanford vs Oregon

The Ducks would’ve slipped in at 7-2 in Pac-12 play. USC was 6-3.

2014 Oregon 51, Arizona 13

2013 Stanford 38, Arizona State 14

2012 Stanford 27, UCLA 24

No Divisions Championship: Stanford vs Oregon

The Cardinal and Ducks were the two best teams in the Pac-12 by far. Oregon’s only loss all year was in the meeting with Stanford.

2011 Oregon 49, UCLA 31

No Divisions Championship: Oregon vs Stanford

The Ducks and Cardinal were both 8-1. USC was 7-2, but was ineligible. UCLA was 5-4.

SEC Conference Championship: What Would’ve Happened Without Divisions

The history of college football would’ve been changed in several ways if there weren’t any divisions in the SEC from the start of the 1992 season and on.

Pretty much most of the early SEC Championships would’ve been changed, and most of them would’ve been Florida vs Tennessee with Peyton Manning getting a few more shots at coming up with a win over his nemesis.

The years when the championship would’ve been different without divisions are in bold, and the ones when the matchup would’ve been what actually happened aren’t. The records are for the regular season conference season only.

2021 Alabama 41, Georgia 24

2020 Alabama 52, Florida 46

No Divisions Championship: Alabama vs Texas A&M

This would’ve been a fight. Florida was 8-2, but on winning percentage, Texas A&M was better at 8-1 with a missed game due to a COVID cancellation.

2019 LSU 37, Georgia 10

2018 Alabama 35, Georgia 28

2017 Georgia 28, Auburn 7

No Divisions Championship: Alabama vs Auburn

Auburn beat both Georgia and Alabama – the only SEC losses for both of them. Auburn’s lone SEC loss was to LSU. Alabama would’ve been ranked higher than the Dawgs – there’s no other tie-breaker here.

2016 Alabama 54, Florida 16

2015 Alabama 29, Florida 15

2014 Alabama 42, Missouri 13

2013 Auburn 59, Missouri 42

2012 Alabama 32, Georgia 28

2011 LSU 42, Georgia 10

2010 Auburn 56, South Carolina 17

No Divisions Championship: Auburn vs Arkansas

South Carolina was 5-3 in the SEC. Arkansas and LSU were 6-2, but the Hogs beat the Tigers.

2009 Alabama 32, Florida 13

2008 Florida 31, Alabama 20

2007 LSU 21, Tennessee 14

2006 Florida 38, Arkansas 28

2005 Georgia 34, LSU 14

No Divisions Championship: LSU vs Auburn

Georgia finished 6-2 in the SEC. LSU and Auburn were 7-1.

2004 Auburn 38, Tennessee 28

2003 LSU 34, Georgia 13

No Divisions Championship: LSU vs Ole Miss

Georgia was 6-2 – along with Florida and Tennessee. Both LSU and Ole Miss were 7-1.

2002 Georgia 30, Arkansas 3

No Divisions Championship: Georgia vs Florida

This would’ve been funky. Florida and Alabama were both 6-2 – Georgia was 7-1 – but Bama was ineligible due to NCAA rules. Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, and Tennessee were all 5-3.

2001 LSU 31, Tennessee 20

No Divisions Championship: Tennessee vs Florida

LSU wouldn’t have been able to shock Tennessee – the Tigers were 5-3. Florida was 6-2.

2000 Florida 28, Auburn 6

1999 Alabama 34, Florida 7

1998 Tennessee 24, Mississippi State 14

No Divisions Championship: Tennessee vs Florida

This would’ve been massive. The Gators were loaded, and at 7-1 they would’ve been in over 6-2 Arkansas to face he unbeaten Vols.

1997 Tennessee 30, Auburn 29

No Divisions Championship: Tennessee vs Florida

Peyton Manning would’ve had one last shot at beating Florida. The Gators, Auburn, LSU, and Georgia were all 6-2. Florida beat Auburn and LSU, but lost to Georgia. Georgia lost to Auburn.

1996 Florida 45, Alabama 30

No Divisions Championship: Florida vs Tennessee

This was supposed to be Peyton Manning’s year, but Tennessee lost to the Gators to go 7-1 in the SEC. There would’ve been a Round 2. Alabama and LSU were 6-2.

1995 Florida 34, Arkansas 3

No Divisions Championship: Florida vs. Tennessee

Florida handed Tennessee its only loss of the season. The Vols were 7-1 and Arkansas was 6-2.

1994 Florida 24, Alabama 23

1993 Florida 28, Alabama 13

No Divisions Championship: Florida vs Tennessee

This would’ve been the first in an epic run of four Gator vs Volunteer SEC Championships in five years. Auburn was unbeaten, but it was on NCAA probation and couldn’t face the Gators.

1992 Alabama 28, Florida 21

Sun Belt Conference Championship: What Would’ve Happened Without Divisions

Nothing much would’ve changed over the four years of a Sun Belt Championship game, but Louisiana would’ve missed out on the first one instead of being in eligible for all four games.

The years when the championship would’ve been different without divisions are in bold, and the ones when the matchup would’ve been what actually happened aren’t. The records are for the regular season conference season only.

2021 Louisiana 24, Appalachian State 16

2020 Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana

Sun Belt Championship was cancelled

2019 Appalachian State 45, Louisiana 38

2018 Appalachian State 30, Louisiana 19

No Divisions Championship: Appalachian State vs Troy

Louisiana tied Arkansas State for the West, but Troy finished 7-1 in the East along with Appalachian State.

