College football coaching carousel: Houston fires coach Dana Holgorsen

Here are is a roundup of college football coaches with Oklahoma ties who are on the move:

More: Oklahoma State football's Ollie Gordon again linked to Barry Sanders, Cowboys' 'Superman'

Nov. 26: Houston fires head coach Dana Holgorsen

Dana Holgorsen is out as Houston’s head coach.

The former Oklahoma State offensive coordinator was fired Sunday after the Cougars finished their first year in the Big 12 with a 4-8 record, including a 2-7 mark in the conference.

Holgorsen was the head coach at Houston for five seasons, and the Cougars went 31-28 during his tenure.

Holgorson’s most successful season at the school was in 2021, when Houston finished 12-2.

Before taking over at Houston, Holgorsen was at West Virginia for his first head coaching gig. He led the Mountaineers from 2011-18.

Holgorsen was Oklahoma State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2010.

More: Why Mike Gundy says Oklahoma State football fans should be 'thankful' for Leon Johnson III

Nov 18, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen looks on during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 12: Mike Yurcich out as Penn State’s offensive coordinator

Former Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich was fired as Penn State’s offensive coordinator on Nov. 12.

The decision was announced one day after Penn State lost at home to Michigan, 24-15.

Yurcich had been Penn State’e offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2021. He held the same titles at Texas in 2020 and was Ohio State’s quarterbacks coach in 2019.

Yurcich was Oklahoma State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2013-18.

More: 'Trust the process': How Gavin Sawchuk became OU football's top running back

Penn State football offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich listens to a question from a reporter during a press conference at football media day at Beaver Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023, in State College.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: College football coaching carousel: Houston fires Dana Holgorsen