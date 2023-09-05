US LBM Coaches Poll: Florida State rises, Clemson plummets
In Week 1 of the US LBM College Football Coaches Poll we saw Florida State shoot towards the top with a big opening weekend win over LSU while Clemson takes a nose dive after losing to Duke.
No. 9 Clemson opened up the 2023 season in disastrous fashion.
Georgia stayed at No. 1 while Florida State jumped up to No. 4.
