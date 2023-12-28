Which college football coaches own most bowl wins? Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy climbs list

HOUSTON — Tom Osborne, Lou Holtz and Urban Meyer.

With Oklahoma State's 31-23 win against Texas A&M on Wednesday night in the Texas Bowl, Mike Gundy joined that trio of famed coaches with his 12th bowl victory.

Gundy, in his 19th season, has led the Cowboys to 18 consecutive bowl games — which is quite a streak in itself.

Gundy is now 12-6 in bowl games. He entered played Wednesday tied for ninth all time with Frank Beamer, Gary Patterson, Steve Spurrier, Dabo Swinney and Kyle Whittingham.

A 12th bowl win ties Gundy for sixth on the all-time list.

More: 'Ollie is for the people': How Ollie Gordon II became the face of Oklahoma State

College football coach bowl wins

(As of Dec. 27, 2023)

1. Joe Paterno (24)

2. Bobby Bowden (22)

3. Nick Saban (19)

4. Bear Bryant (15)

5. Mack Brown (14)

T-6. Mike Gundy (12)

T-6. Tom Osborne (12)

T-6. Lou Holtz (12)

T-6. Urban Meyer (12)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy climbs coaching list for most bowl wins