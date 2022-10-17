College Football Coaches Hot Seat Top 10 Ranking: Week 7

Who are the ten coaches on the hot seat after Week 7 of the college football season?

College Football Coaches Hot Seat Top 10: Week 7

The coaching firings have slowed down, and that’s obviously a good thing on a human level, and also for the struggling teams that have about six more weeks to go before the season is almost over.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t a slew of head coaches who need to win immediately.

The College Football Coaches Hot Seat Top 10 rankings are done in two ways. First are five coaches who aren’t going to get fired this year unless something crazy happens, but could desperately use a momentum change.

This isn’t always a bad thing or a negative ranking – several coaches on this list turned things around fast, like four of the five who were on it last week.

The second part are the coaches who had better crank up a run of wins, or else.

Starting with the five who won’t get fired, but could use something a few wins …

Five college football coaches who won’t get fired and aren’t on any hot seat, but could use a big win

5. Matt Campbell, Iowa State

Up Next: Oklahoma (Sept. 29)

Not only is Campbell not on any hot seat, but he’s on the hot list for just about every available open head coaching gig. There’s one big problem at the moment though – his team is in last place in the Big 12.

His is the only team to not have a Big 12 win.

The defense is great, the team played well against Texas, and all four losses this year were by one score. And, of course, Iowa State beat Iowa, so all is right with the world.

There’s no pressure whatsoever on him job-wise – Iowa State will do just about anything to keep him around – but up next is Oklahoma, West Virginia, at Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and at TCU. Iowa State has to win three of those five just to get to a bowl game.

4. Butch Jones, Arkansas State

Up Next: at Louisiana

It gets lost that he was actually good at Tennessee until it all fell apart in 2017.

He came up with a few nine-wins seasons and won three bowl games in three tries, and then he became a top assistant before taking on the Arkansas State job. 2-10 last year, the Red Wolves are 2-5 this season with tough games against Louisiana, South Alabama, and Troy ahead.

Three of the five losses were close, but it would be a big plus to show signs of something positive for the future over he next six weeks.

3. Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin

Up Next: Purdue

It’s almost certainly his gig no matter what, but that’s not 100% certain yet.

The win over Northwestern was great, but the overtime loss to a scuffling and mediocre Michigan State was hardly a plus.

The Badgers are 3-4, and while he won’t be blamed if the rest of the season fails to come up out of the nosedive, winning three of the last five games – Purdue, Maryland, at Iowa, at Nebraska, Minnesota – to get to a bowl game would do wonders.

If not, there are several programs – (cough) Nebraska (cough) Colorado – that might be very interested.

2. Tony Elliott, Virginia

Up Next: at Georgia Tech (Oct. 20)

It’s not just that Virginia is losing in a mediocre ACC, it’s that it’s boring.

Last season’s Cavaliers were a high-flying fun show with QB Brennan Armstrong and company winging it all around the yard. This year’s team can barely score 17 points on Louisville.

He’s just getting started and he has yet to do his thing with the program, but the second half is rough with at Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, Coastal Carolina, at Virginia Tech.

Winning four of those games wouldn’t be asking for the world for most teams, but the 2-4 Cavaliers just need to come up with their first win in a month to get going.

1. Ken Wilson, Nevada

Up Next: San Diego State

The longtime Nevada assistant went off to the Pac-12 for several years. He came in from Oregon to try building the program back up after former head coach Jay Norvell left for Colorado State – another Mountain West job – for what was considered a better deal.

That didn’t sit all that well with Nevada fans, especially since Norvell took a slew of top players with him.

Wilson’s team started out 2-0, lost in a shootout with Incarnate Word from the FCS, and then lost on the road to Iowa and Air Force – no big deal.

Then came the emotional return of Norvell with a winless and injury-riddled Colorado State team. It was a big moment for Nevada football, and for Wilson, and everything seemed to work in an ugly game except for the 17-14 final score in the loss.

Follow that up with a 31-16 loss to a Hawaii team that’s among the worst in the country, and Nevada is on a five-game losing streak with five of the Mountain West’s best teams coming up.

– 5 college football coaches who had better win now, or else

College Football Hot Seat Coaches: Win NOW, Or Else

These five coaches will likely hang on to their respective jobs with an okay final record, but they all need to put together a strong string of wins NOW.

5. Scott Satterfield, Louisville

Up Next: Pitt

It’s the theme for a few ACC coaches this week after getting time off to recharge – win now.

Unfortunately for Satterfield and Louisville, Pitt had two weeks off, too.

The base wants Louisville to be a major player in the ACC, and it’s trending downward after two straight losing seasons and a 3-3 start. On the plus side, the Cardinals lost to Florida State and Boston College in nail-biters, and losing at Syracuse to start the season now seems okay.

Pitt, Wake Forest, James Madison. Three home games, and these have to be three wins with at Clemson, NC State, at Kentucky to close.

Helping create this tough spot was a loss to …

4. Jeff Hafley, Boston College

Up Next: at Wake Forest

Here’s where the run has to start. Boston College had two weeks off to rest up after the loss to Clemson, it has a decent run of winnable games coming up soon, and first it all has to work at Wake Forest.

With at UConn and Duke to follow, there’s a solid shot at being 4-4 with a win over the Demon Deacons and everything turns around. Lose, and at 2-5 with at NC State, at Notre Dame, and Syracuse still to deal with, this won’t be the step forward in Year Three after two six-win seasons.

3. Tim Lester, Western Michigan

Up Next: Pitt (Oct. 22)

Every year Western Michigan has been solid under Lester.

He has yet to have a losing season in his first five years, the team won a bowl with an era-high eight victories last season, and all was poised and ready to make some noise in the MAC this season and maybe get to the conference title game.

Ball State is the only FBS team the 2-5 Broncos have beaten. Losing to Michigan State, Pitt, and even San Jose State was excusable, but dropping the home game to Eastern Michigan 45-23 and following it up with a 33-14 loss to Ohio is a problem.

Three of the next four games are on the road before dealing with the best team in the conference, Toledo. It’s going to take something special to get to six wins.

2. Jeff Scott, USF

Up Next: at Houston

This isn’t fair because his team is playing its butt off.

The Bulls pushed Florida, had Cincinnati in big trouble, and gave Tulane a run last week in a 45-31 loss. But that continues to be the problem – they can’t turn a corner.

It comes down to wins, and there aren’t any. USF has yet to beat an FBS team this season, Scott is 4-24 so far, and up next are three road games in four weeks with a home game against SMU before finishing up against UCF.

All he needs are a few victories, but going to Houston will be tough, and there’s going to be a massive issue if USF loses to Temple the week after.

1. Bryan Harsin, Auburn

Up Next: Arkansas (Oct. 29)

The offense perked up and gave Ole Miss a fight in a 48-34 loss, but that’s three straight losses, four in the last five games, and it took a miraculous fumble from Missouri to keep it from being a six-game losing streak.

At 3-4 it’s been rough, and it doesn’t get easier with a bulk of the SEC West slate to go along with a date against WKU. However, beat Arkansas in two weeks and maybe the narrative starts to turn.

Win a few games and all of a sudden everything might start to change. Beat Bama, and …

Harsin’s Tigers need to take down the Hogs at home first.

