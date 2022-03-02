College football coaches facing the most pressure in 2022

College football is a pressure-packed industry. Nowadays, schools are becoming less and less patient with coaches trying to turn around a program. If a head coach does not start seeing significant results in two or three years, their job is likely in jeopardy.

The 2021 season proved to be make-or-break years for many coaches around the sport.

Kirby Smart got Georgia over the hump to bring home the first national title in 40 years. Jim Harbaugh finally took down rival Ohio State en route to a conference championship. Mike Gundy got the last laugh against Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners as the Pokes had an impressive 11-2 season.

Unfortunately, not everyone had the success those programs did in 2021. Clay Helton and Ed Orgeron were fired after losing seasons at blue blood programs. TCU moved on from longtime head coach Gary Patterson after another down season in Fort Worth.

Here is a list of college football coaches under the most pressure in 2022.

Scott Frost, Nebraska

This feels like Scott Frost’s final chance to make some noise at Nebraska. The Huskers competed well but could not find ways to win a season ago. Frost hopes Texas transfer Casey Thompson can be the guy to save his job in 2022.

Bryan Harsin, Auburn

Byran Hasin’s first year at Auburn ended with a mediocre 6-7 record. The Tigers will be replacing both coordinators with hopes of an improvement in year two. If the record does not look better at the end of 2022, Harsin’s seat may get a little warm.

Steve Sarkisian, Texas

After a promising 4-1 start to Steve Sarkisian’s tenure in Austin, the Longhorns collapsed down the stretch finishing with an ugly 5-7 record. A top-five recruiting class and a slew of transfers have built some nice offseason momentum for Sark, a big season could really turn the program in the right direction.

Herm Edwards, Arizona State

Arizona State has faced some controversy this offseason. Getting caught for NCAA recruiting violations is never a good look and now star quarterback Jaylon Daniels has entered the transfer portal. Edwards needs to win big or ASU could look for a new headman.

Mike Norvell, Florida State

Mike Norvell took over a Florida State program in shambles. Norvell has been stuck in neutral trying to turn the Seminoles around. Losing five-star Travis Hunter to Jackson State did him no favors. Florida State did well in the transfer portal but needs to prove it on the field.

