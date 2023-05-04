College football coaches descending on Columbus area for showcases: Where they'll be

Hartley's Charlie McCall brings down Big Walnut's Nate Severs during a game last season.

Hundreds of high school football players will get a chance to impress college coaches, and potentially clinch offers, next week as 30 central Ohio high schools host recruiting showcases.

The Central District Football Coaches Association is holding what it calls College Showcase Days on Monday and Wednesday, a College Football Day on Tuesday and a Spring Recruiting Night on Wednesday. The latter will be at Ohio Wesleyan.

“We just tried to make it effective for colleges to get from school to school in a timely and geographically sensible manner,” Hartley coach Brad Burchfield said. “It will give the kids more exposure.”

All but the Spring Recruiting Night will be combine-like events, focusing on conditioning and skill tests.

“(The Spring Recruiting Night) is basically a single location to make lives easier on college coaches to get access to prospect sheets and additional information they wish to discuss from the high school coaches,” Westerville South coach Matthew Christ said.

The Dispatch will attend a few of these events for follow-up stories.

Westerville South’s Nasir Phillips looks to avoid Olentangy’s Jackson Wiley during a game last season.

Here is the schedule of the recruiting showcase events across central Ohio:

Monday, May 8 (College Showcase Day)

Olentangy, 6-6:45 a.m.

Worthington Kilbourne, 7:30-8:15 a.m.

Dublin Jerome, 9-9:45 a.m.

Marysville, 10:15-11 a.m.

Dublin Coffman, noon-12:45 p.m.

Olentangy Orange, 1:15-2 p.m.

Westerville South, 2:30-3:15 p.m.

Big Walnut, 4:15-5 p.m.

Thomas Worthington, 5:30-6:15 p.m.

Westerville North, 6:45-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9 (College Football Day)

Pickerington North, 6 a.m.

Hilliard Bradley, 8-8:40 a.m.

Hilliard Darby, 9-9:40 a.m.

Hilliard Davidson, 10-10:40 a.m.

Upper Arlington, 11-11:40 a.m.

Gahanna Lincoln, 3-3:45 p.m. (at Blacklick Sports Complex)

Groveport Madison, 4:05-4:50 p.m.

Hartley, 5:10-5:55 p.m.

Reynoldsburg, 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10 (College Showcase Day)

Dublin Scioto, 6:15-7 a.m.

Delaware Hayes, 1-1:45 p.m.

Harvest Prep, 1-2 p.m.

Columbus City League Prospect Showcase: Marion Franklin, 2:55 p.m.; South, 3:55 p.m.; East, 5:10 p.m.; Northland, 6:35 p.m.; Beechcroft, 7:55 p.m.

Central Crossing, 3-4 p.m.

Grove City, 4:15-5 p.m.

Franklin Heights, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Spring Recruiting Night at Ohio Wesleyan, 6 p.m. (for coaches only)

