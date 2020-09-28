College football coach quits, leaves ‘All Lives Matter to ... Jesus Christ’ sign on door

A college football coach resigned after putting a sign on his office door that said, “All Lives Matter to Our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ,” according to the Pantagraph.

Illinois State offensive coordinator Kurt Beathard quit the program last week, while school officials did not comment to the news outlet.

However, the outlet reported a “Black Lives Matter” poster was removed from the school’s football building recently. Beathard said he wasn’t involved with that, according to the Pantagraph.

“That locker room crap is wrong. I took the sign down somebody put on my door. That’s it,” Beathard told the Pantagraph. “I didn’t take anything off that wasn’t put on my door. I wrote the message.”

Earlier in September, an “Athletics March for Black Voices,” was held following some Illinois State athletes boycotting team meetings, workouts and practices as a protest to the school’s athletic director, Larry Lyons, saying, “All Redbird Lives Matter,” in a video conference call with athletes, the Pantagraph reported.

Beathard was with the Redbirds in 2014 and 2015 as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, before stepping down to spend more time with his family, the Pantagraph reported. He returned to Illinois State after a two-year hiatus in 2018, according to the Pantagraph.