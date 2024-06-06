College Football on CBS 2024 Schedule released
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The College Football on CBS 2024 Schedule has been released.
You can watch college football right here on WKRG every Saturday from Aug. 31 through Dec. 14. The Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl will also air on CBS on New Year’s Eve.
All times shown are Central.
Here is the full College Football on CBS 2024 Schedule:
Date
Time
Game
Aug. 31
2:30 p.m.
Akron at Ohio State
Aug. 31
6:30 p.m.
UCLA at Hawaii
Sept. 7
2:30 p.m.
Iowa State at Iowa
Sept. 14
2:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Purdue
Sept. 14
6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Colorado State
Sept. 21
2:30 p.m.
USC at Michigan
Sept. 28
2:30 p.m.
Teams TBA – Big Ten
Oct. 5
11 a.m.
Navy at Air Force
Oct. 5
2:30 p.m.
Teams TBA – Big Ten
Oct. 12
2:30 p.m.
Teams TBA – Big Ten
Oct. 19
2:30 p.m.
Teams TBA – Big Ten
Oct. 26
2:30 p.m.
Teams TBA – Big Ten
Nov. 2
11 a.m.
Air Force at Army
Nov. 2
2:30 p.m.
Teams TBA – Big Ten
Nov. 9
2:30 p.m.
Teams TBA – Big Ten
Nov. 16
2:30 p.m.
Teams TBA – Big Ten
Nov. 23
2:30 p.m.
Teams TBA – Big Ten
Friday, Nov. 29 (Black Friday)
11 a.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Friday, Nov. 29 (Black Friday)
4 p.m.
Stanford at San Jose State
Nov. 30
2:30 p.m.
Teams TBA – Big Ten
Dec. 7
8 p.m.
Big Ten Championship Game
Dec. 14
2 p.m.
Army-Navy Game
Dec. 31
1 p.m.
Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
