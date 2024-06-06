Advertisement

College Football on CBS 2024 Schedule released

pat o'donnell
·1 min read

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The College Football on CBS 2024 Schedule has been released.

You can watch college football right here on WKRG every Saturday from Aug. 31 through Dec. 14. The Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl will also air on CBS on New Year’s Eve.

All times shown are Central.

Here is the full College Football on CBS 2024 Schedule:

Date

Time

Game

Aug. 31

2:30 p.m.

Akron at Ohio State

Aug. 31

6:30 p.m.

UCLA at Hawaii

Sept. 7

2:30 p.m.

Iowa State at Iowa

Sept. 14

2:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Purdue

Sept. 14

6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Colorado State

Sept. 21

2:30 p.m.

USC at Michigan

Sept. 28

2:30 p.m.

Teams TBA – Big Ten

Oct. 5

11 a.m.

Navy at Air Force

Oct. 5

2:30 p.m.

Teams TBA – Big Ten

Oct. 12

2:30 p.m.

Teams TBA – Big Ten

Oct. 19

2:30 p.m.

Teams TBA – Big Ten

Oct. 26

2:30 p.m.

Teams TBA – Big Ten

Nov. 2

11 a.m.

Air Force at Army

Nov. 2

2:30 p.m.

Teams TBA – Big Ten

Nov. 9

2:30 p.m.

Teams TBA – Big Ten

Nov. 16

2:30 p.m.

Teams TBA – Big Ten

Nov. 23

2:30 p.m.

Teams TBA – Big Ten

Friday, Nov. 29 (Black Friday)

11 a.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Friday, Nov. 29 (Black Friday)

4 p.m.

Stanford at San Jose State

Nov. 30

2:30 p.m.

Teams TBA – Big Ten

Dec. 7

8 p.m.

Big Ten Championship Game

Dec. 14

2 p.m.

Army-Navy Game

Dec. 31

1 p.m.

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl

