College Football on CBS 2024 Schedule released

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The College Football on CBS 2024 Schedule has been released.

You can watch college football right here on WKRG every Saturday from Aug. 31 through Dec. 14. The Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl will also air on CBS on New Year’s Eve.

All times shown are Central.

Here is the full College Football on CBS 2024 Schedule:

Date Time Game Aug. 31 2:30 p.m. Akron at Ohio State Aug. 31 6:30 p.m. UCLA at Hawaii Sept. 7 2:30 p.m. Iowa State at Iowa Sept. 14 2:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Purdue Sept. 14 6:30 p.m. Colorado at Colorado State Sept. 21 2:30 p.m. USC at Michigan Sept. 28 2:30 p.m. Teams TBA – Big Ten Oct. 5 11 a.m. Navy at Air Force Oct. 5 2:30 p.m. Teams TBA – Big Ten Oct. 12 2:30 p.m. Teams TBA – Big Ten Oct. 19 2:30 p.m. Teams TBA – Big Ten Oct. 26 2:30 p.m. Teams TBA – Big Ten Nov. 2 11 a.m. Air Force at Army Nov. 2 2:30 p.m. Teams TBA – Big Ten Nov. 9 2:30 p.m. Teams TBA – Big Ten Nov. 16 2:30 p.m. Teams TBA – Big Ten Nov. 23 2:30 p.m. Teams TBA – Big Ten Friday, Nov. 29 (Black Friday) 11 a.m. Minnesota at Wisconsin Friday, Nov. 29 (Black Friday) 4 p.m. Stanford at San Jose State Nov. 30 2:30 p.m. Teams TBA – Big Ten Dec. 7 8 p.m. Big Ten Championship Game Dec. 14 2 p.m. Army-Navy Game Dec. 31 1 p.m. Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl

