COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Caleb Griffin delivers game-winner for Illinois

Sep. 5—CHAMPAIGN — The South end zone at Memorial Stadium is a very special place for Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin.

For the past six seasons, Griffin's entire family from his parents, Chris Griffin and Erin Leverenz to his uncle, grandparents and family friends have called those seats their home for every Illinois Fighting Illini football game.

So, on Saturday, as Illinois was trailing Toledo 28-27 in the season-opener for both teams, it was only fitting that Griffin would get an opportunity to make a game-winning field goal into those goal posts at that end.

Griffin split the uprights with 5 seconds remaining to give the Fighting Illini a 30-28 triumph.

"It was routine. I've been kicking in this stadium since I came to camp when I was 16 years old and I got here on campus when I was 18 years old, and I'm 23 now, so you guys can do the math," said Griffin, a 2018 graduate of Danville High. "I've kicked a lot of field goals on this field. I was out there, and I was kicking in the direction that my parents sit in. They sit in that end zone, and I just felt like that was the coolest thing that I've probably ever done."

That's probably because it was his first-ever game-winning kick — college or high school.

But, it's not his first game-winner.

During his junior season of basketball, Griffin made a game-winning 3-pointer on Dec. 29, 2016 against the West Aurora Blackhawks at the Pontiac Holiday Tournament.

"Nothing compares to this," said Griffin, referring to his kick which was the first game-winner for Illinois since James McCourt's 39-yarder beat Wisconsin in 2019. "James and I talk weekly. I talked to him early this week."

Griffin also regularly communicates with former Illinois punter Blake Hayes and kicker Chase McLaughlin.

"Having those guys there for me and those guys pushing for me, it really means a lot," Griffin said. "Those were the first guys that texted me when I got to my phone."

But, who was the first person that he spotted in the stands after making the kick?

"I did spot Kendle Moore," said Griffin, referring to his former basketball teammate at Danville High. "This was the first game that he has been able to make it to."

Moore, who played four seasons at Colorado State and last year at Missouri State, was there with his daughter, Caleb's goddaughter, Skai.

"That's one of the coolest moments I've ever experienced in my life because that's my brother, I love him to death," said Griffin.

Griffin's heroics were set up by sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer, who was 18-of-26 for 211 yards in the contest, who hit Casey Washington on a 33-yard pass play on a fourth-and-4 situation in the final minutes.

"I knew that the ball was probably going to Casey, and I trusted him 100 percent," Altmyer said. "I mean, we've worked so much in the offseason. He's been incredible as a teammate and a person. The way he encourages and plays for others and the way he believes in me, man, it's a special, special player, special person."

That's when Griffin knew he was going to get a chance to win it.

"When that drive started, I'm thinking I might get a chance to win it," said Griffin, who was warming up when the drive started. "I stopped warming up to watch that play. Once I saw Casey make that catch, I knew I had to get ready."

Illinois (1-0) trailed 19-7 in the third quarter, before defensive back Miles Scott seemingly turned the game around with a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown.

"That was big. I was just telling myself, 'Change the game. Make a play, make a play, make a play,'" Scott said. "It just ended up manifesting itself, so I was able to go out and get it done."

The Illini would score 21 unanswered points as Altmyer hit Pat Bryant on touchdown passes from 4 and 9 yards to open a 28-19 advantage.

Toledo, the 2022 Mid-American Conference Champions, came right back as the Rockets (0-1) took 29-28 lead on a 1-yard run from Dequan Finn with 2:59 remaining.

Finn accounted for 305 yards of total offense, passing for 230 and two scores while running for 75 and a touchdown.

Up next for Illinois is a Friday night road game at Kansas.