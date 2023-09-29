Advertisement

College football: Building the perfect Ohio State 2024 schedule

Jim Naveau, The Lima News, Ohio
Sep. 29—Ohio State didn't ask me. The Big Ten didn't consult me. But here's my suggestion for a perfect 2024 Ohio State football schedule:

Week One. Bowling Green. Keep the money in Ohio. Make playing an Ohio MAC team an almost every year thing.

Week Two: Any team that will travel for a big check. Maybe New Mexico State. Maybe Wagner. Maybe Middle Tennessee. See Alabama's non-SEC schedule any year for more ideas.

Week Three: Notre Dame. Ohio State and Notre Dame is a game which should be on the schedule more often.

Week Four: At Northwestern. If you can't find something interesting to do in Chicago before or after the game you're not trying.

Week Five: At Iowa. Kinnick Stadium is an underappreciated game day experience. Iowa City is underrated, too.

Week Six: Bye week.

Week Seven: UCLA. A game against USC might be more exciting but how do you pass up Ryan Day against his mentor Chip Kelly?

Week Eight: At Indiana. A nice break before what lies ahead in the rest of the season.

Week Nine: At Oregon. The Buckeyes were supposed to play in Eugene in 2020 but Covid-19 cancelled it. Autzen Stadium scores high for atmosphere and loudness even though its seating capacity is only around 54,000.

Week Ten: Michigan State. Should be an easy win for OSU with two big games coming up.

Week Eleven: at Wisconsin. A trip to Camp Randall Stadium for a big game should be on any college football fan's bucket list.

Week Twelve: Nebraska. Time to check in to see if Matt Rhule has been able to turn Nebraska's program around in his second season.

Week Thirteen: Michigan. At noon. On the last Saturday of the regular season. As it should be.