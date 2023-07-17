College football: Brian Kelly on Texas & Tennessee jobs, Tommy Rees, and more

While Notre Dame doesn’t have a conference preseason media session to promote their product, they did have last week when Marcus Freeman and a few of the Irish standouts invaded New York for a media tour. Meanwhile, Freeman’s predecessor Brian Kelly got things started as he was first up at this week’s SEC Media Days on Monday.

Kelly shocked the college football world and left Notre Dame for LSU after the 2021 regular season concluded. Kelly was again asked about that and shared a few other marquee openings that he was reached about over the years as well.

He also shared thoughts on Tommy Rees taking the Alabama offensive coordinator job, an evaluation of former Notre Dame running back, and more. Here are a few of the highlights as he met the media Monday.

On running back Logan Diggs

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Diggs transferred from Notre Dame to LSU this off-season

“His ability to catch the ball coming out of the backfield, we like his versatility,” Kelly said. “He played really well at Notre Dame when he was given the opportunity. He was a little limited with a hamstring last year. We saw him play against South Carolina with the big run. But he’s a very talented player in all areas. Very smart. He can play on all three downs. He’s tough. He’s physical. He’s a big back with speed, vision. It just adds to that room with experience, and that’s what we were looking for.”

On Tommy Rees going to Alabama

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

“Well I think what I can share is the first thing is we have a great relationship that we’ve kept since I recruited him and he played for me. I think that, for him, he wanted to make sure that this was the right move in his career. And I felt like it was. I thought it was going to be a great move,” explained Kelly. “It was ultimately his decision. He didn’t make it because I told him to do it. He did it because he felt like it was right. But you don’t get a chance to work for Nick Saban very often, and when you do, good things generally happen. As a matter of fact, mostly all the time, so that’s not a hard track record to look at.”

More on Rees working with Saban

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

“So if you get a chance to work for Nick Saban, if you get a chance to work at a place like Alabama, that has the type of kind of obviously, unparalleled success, this would be a great opportunity. He felt the same way, and I’m happy for him. I’m going to be happy for him, except for one weekend. Or if there’s implications of a tie, or something.”

Brian Kelly at Texas or Tennessee?

Brian Kelly told me his initial thought when his agent called him about the @LSUfootball job was “not interested.” Kelly said he had opportunities at Tennessee and Texas while at Notre Dame as well as NFL jobs, but the timing of the LSU challenge came at the right time for him. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) July 17, 2023

Tennessee is certainly interesting as it had openings following the 2012, 2017 and 2020 seasons. When was it he turned them down and why?

Texas had openings following 2013, 2016, and 2020 during Kelly’s time at Notre Dame. What success could he have had there and who would Notre Dame had hired had he left then?

I’m sorry but I’m calling bologna on the NFL thing. Didn’t he try like all getup to get in with the Eagles right after the blowout loss to Alabama that capped the 2012 season? It seemed clear even from his own words that the NFL is just different and that he wanted one of those jobs if ever actually offered. I have trouble he was ever seen as a prime candidate for any NFL team but if they “reached out” and that’s all he’s claiming, I’m sure that part happened.

On AI in College Football

Here was Brian Kelly's answer on AI and the potential to use it in recruiting: pic.twitter.com/boVDt3BXgu — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) July 17, 2023

I wasn’t expecting to be thinking about AI in regards to football but here we are. Am I wrong or does that part of recruiting already exist when you punch in information about a potential player’s size, grades, hometown/state, and information? The game plan part in terms of scheming for an opponent or simply to self scout is certainly interesting to think about though.

