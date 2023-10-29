College football: Braxton Plunk throws season-high five touchdowns in Mount Union win

Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk runs for a touchdown during a game against Muskingum this season.

ALLIANCE — Braxton Plunk threw for 330 yards and a season-high five touchdowns to help lift unbeaten Mount Union past Otterbein 51-14 in Ohio Athletic Conference football action Saturday.

The Purple Raiders built a 44-0 halftime lead and cruised to their eighth win of the season. They are 7-0 in the OAC.

Wayne Ruby Jr. caught three touchdown passes and finished with 120 yards receiving. It's his eighth career game with at least three touchdown catches and his third 100-yard receiving game of the season.

Mount Union's special teams produced two scores. Derek Blum blocked an Otterbein punt that went through the back of the end zone for a safety. Nick Turner also had a 62-yard punt return for a touchdown. It's the first touchdown of his collegiate career.

Tiffin beats Walsh to stay undefeated

TIFFIN — Unbeaten Tiffin rolled up 482 total yards on its way to a 40-13 win over Walsh in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

Ray Keegan threw two touchdown passes and ran for 111 yards and a touchdown for the Dragons (9-0, 7-0). Tyrese Banks-Dorn also rushed for two touchdowns.

Tiffin led 28-3 at halftime and was never threatened.

Quarterback Dalys Jett scored Walsh's only touchdown in the third quarter on a 62-yard run.

The Cavaliers (3-6, 1-3) have lost four straight.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Braxton Plunk, Wayne Ruby Jr. help Mount Union football improve to 8-0