College Football Bowls 2018-19: Date, kickoff time and how to watch each bowl game

Happy college football bowl season! And while that means we are inching toward the dreaded offseason, there are several must-see bowl matchups with the potential to be so much fun.

Sure, the four College Football Playoff teams -- Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma -- will dominate the conversation during the next several weeks, and that's fine. But there are plenty of other teams which didn't make the playoff that are worth highlighting too.

And whether it's a wild offensive matchup -- like Alabama and Oklahoma -- or one where fans are more interested in the location -- because who doesn't love the Bahamas Bowl? -- there's a good reason to watch a lot of these games, even if your team isn't playing in them.

Starting with the Celebration Bowl on December 15 and running through the national championship game on January 7, here's a complete breakdown of every bowl game -- including kickoff time, what channel the games are on and where each one will be played. The College Football Playoff contests are listed first and the remaining games are listed chronologically.

College Football Playoff

Saturday, December 29

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Who: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV channel: ESPN, 4 p.m. ET

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl

Who: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV channel: ESPN, 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 7

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Who: Cotton Bowl winner vs. Orange Bowl winner

Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

TV channel: ESPN, 8 p.m. ET

Remaining Bowl Games

Saturday, December 15

Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl

Who: North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV channel: ABC, Noon ET

New Mexico Bowl

Who: North Texas vs. Utah State

Where: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico

TV channel: ESPN, 2 p.m. ET

AutoNation Cure Bowl

Who: Tulane vs. Louisiana

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

TV channel: CBSSN, 2:30 p.m. ET

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

Who: Fresno State vs. Arizona State

Where: Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas

TV channel: ABC, 3:30 p.m. ET

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl

Who: Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan

Where: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama

TV channel: ESPN, 5:30 p.m. ET

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Who: Middle Tennessee vs. Appalachian State

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

TV channel: ESPN, 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 18

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl

Who: UAB vs. Northern Illinois

Where: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida

TV channel: ESPN, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 19

DXL Frisco Bowl

Who: San Diego State vs. Ohio

Where: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

TV channel: ESPN, 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 20

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

Who: Marshall vs. South Florida

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

TV channel: ESPN, 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 21

Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl

Who: FIU vs. Toledo

Where: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

TV channel: ESPN, 12:30 p.m. ET

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Who: Western Michigan vs. BYU

Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

TV channel: ESPN, 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 22

Jared Birmingham Bowl

Who: Memphis vs. Wake Forest

Where: Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama

TV channel: ESPN, Noon ET

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Who: Houston vs. Army

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

TV channel: ESPN, 3:30 p.m. ET

Dollar General Bowl

Who: Buffalo vs. Troy

Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

TV channel: ESPN, 7 p.m. ET

SoFi Hawai'i Bowl

Who: Louisiana Tech vs. Hawaii

Where: Aloha Stadium, Honolulu

TV channel: ESPN, 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 26

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Who: Boston College vs. Boise State

Where: Cotton Bowl, Dallas

TV channel: ESPN, 1:30 p.m. ET

Quick Lane Bowl

Who: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech

Where: Ford Field, Detroit

TV channel: ESPN, 5:15 p.m. ET

Cheez-It Bowl

Who: California vs. TCU

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

TV channel: ESPN, 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 27

Walk-On's Independence Bowl

Who: Temple vs. Duke

Where: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana

TV channel: ESPN, 1:30 p.m. ET

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Who: Miami vs. Wisconsin

Where: Yankee Stadium, New York

TV channel: ESPN, 5:15 p.m. ET

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

Who: Baylor vs. Vanderbilt

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

TV channel: ESPN, 9 p.m. ET

Friday, December 28

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

Who: Purdue vs. Auburn

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville

TV channel: ESPN, 1:30 p.m. ET

Camping World Bowl

Who: West Virginia vs. Syracuse

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

TV channel: ESPN, 5:15 p.m. ET

Valero Alamo Bowl

Who: Iowa State vs. Washington State

Where: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

TV channel: ESPN, 9 p.m. ET

Saturday December 29

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Who: No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Michigan

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV channel: ESPN, Noon ET

Belk Bowl

Who: South Carolina vs. Virginia

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV channel: ABC, Noon ET

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

Who: Arkansas State vs. Nevada

Where: Arizona Stadium, Tuscon, Arizona

TV channel: CBSSN, 1:15 p.m. ET

Monday, December 31

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman

Who: Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech

Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

TV channel: ESPN, Noon ET

Hyundai Sun Bowl

Who: Stanford vs. Pitt

Where: Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas

TV channel: CBS, 2 p.m. ET

Redbox Bowl

Who: Michigan State vs. Oregon

Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

TV channel: FOX, 3 p.m. ET

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Who: Missouri vs. Oklahoma State

Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee

TV channel: ESPN, 3:45 p.m. ET

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Who: Northwestern vs. Utah

Where: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego

TV channel: FS1, 7 p.m. ET

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Who: N.C. State vs. Texas A&M

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

TV channel: ESPN, 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 1

Outback Bowl

Who: Mississippi State vs. Iowa

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

TV channel: ESPN2, Noon ET

VRBO Citrus Bowl

Who: Kentucky vs. Penn State

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

TV channel: ABC, 1 p.m. ET

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Who: No. 11 LSU vs. No. 8 UCF

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

TV channel: ESPN, 1 p.m. ET

Rose Bowl

Who: No. 9 Washington vs. No. 6 Ohio State

Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

TV channel: ESPN, 5 p.m. ET

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Who: No. 15 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

TV channel: ESPN, 8:45 p.m. ET

