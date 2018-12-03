College Football Bowls 2018-19: Date, kickoff time and how to watch each bowl game
Happy college football bowl season! And while that means we are inching toward the dreaded offseason, there are several must-see bowl matchups with the potential to be so much fun.
Sure, the four College Football Playoff teams -- Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma -- will dominate the conversation during the next several weeks, and that's fine. But there are plenty of other teams which didn't make the playoff that are worth highlighting too.
And whether it's a wild offensive matchup -- like Alabama and Oklahoma -- or one where fans are more interested in the location -- because who doesn't love the Bahamas Bowl? -- there's a good reason to watch a lot of these games, even if your team isn't playing in them.
Starting with the Celebration Bowl on December 15 and running through the national championship game on January 7, here's a complete breakdown of every bowl game -- including kickoff time, what channel the games are on and where each one will be played. The College Football Playoff contests are listed first and the remaining games are listed chronologically.
College Football Playoff
Saturday, December 29
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Who: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
TV channel: ESPN, 4 p.m. ET
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
Who: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
TV channel: ESPN, 8 p.m. ET
Monday, January 7
College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Who: Cotton Bowl winner vs. Orange Bowl winner
Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
TV channel: ESPN, 8 p.m. ET
Remaining Bowl Games
Saturday, December 15
Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl
Who: North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
TV channel: ABC, Noon ET
New Mexico Bowl
Who: North Texas vs. Utah State
Where: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico
TV channel: ESPN, 2 p.m. ET
AutoNation Cure Bowl
Who: Tulane vs. Louisiana
Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
TV channel: CBSSN, 2:30 p.m. ET
Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl
Who: Fresno State vs. Arizona State
Where: Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas
TV channel: ABC, 3:30 p.m. ET
Raycom Media Camellia Bowl
Who: Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan
Where: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama
TV channel: ESPN, 5:30 p.m. ET
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Who: Middle Tennessee vs. Appalachian State
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
TV channel: ESPN, 9 p.m. ET
Tuesday, December 18
Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl
Who: UAB vs. Northern Illinois
Where: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida
TV channel: ESPN, 7 p.m. ET
Wednesday, December 19
DXL Frisco Bowl
Who: San Diego State vs. Ohio
Where: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
TV channel: ESPN, 8 p.m. ET
Thursday, December 20
Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
Who: Marshall vs. South Florida
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
TV channel: ESPN, 8 p.m. ET
Friday, December 21
Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl
Who: FIU vs. Toledo
Where: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas
TV channel: ESPN, 12:30 p.m. ET
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Who: Western Michigan vs. BYU
Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho
TV channel: ESPN, 4 p.m. ET
Saturday, December 22
Jared Birmingham Bowl
Who: Memphis vs. Wake Forest
Where: Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama
TV channel: ESPN, Noon ET
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Who: Houston vs. Army
Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
TV channel: ESPN, 3:30 p.m. ET
Dollar General Bowl
Who: Buffalo vs. Troy
Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama
TV channel: ESPN, 7 p.m. ET
SoFi Hawai'i Bowl
Who: Louisiana Tech vs. Hawaii
Where: Aloha Stadium, Honolulu
TV channel: ESPN, 10:30 p.m. ET
Wednesday, December 26
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Who: Boston College vs. Boise State
Where: Cotton Bowl, Dallas
TV channel: ESPN, 1:30 p.m. ET
Quick Lane Bowl
Who: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech
Where: Ford Field, Detroit
TV channel: ESPN, 5:15 p.m. ET
Cheez-It Bowl
Who: California vs. TCU
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
TV channel: ESPN, 9 p.m. ET
Thursday, December 27
Walk-On's Independence Bowl
Who: Temple vs. Duke
Where: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana
TV channel: ESPN, 1:30 p.m. ET
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Who: Miami vs. Wisconsin
Where: Yankee Stadium, New York
TV channel: ESPN, 5:15 p.m. ET
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
Who: Baylor vs. Vanderbilt
Where: NRG Stadium, Houston
TV channel: ESPN, 9 p.m. ET
Friday, December 28
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
Who: Purdue vs. Auburn
Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville
TV channel: ESPN, 1:30 p.m. ET
Camping World Bowl
Who: West Virginia vs. Syracuse
Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando
TV channel: ESPN, 5:15 p.m. ET
Valero Alamo Bowl
Who: Iowa State vs. Washington State
Where: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas
TV channel: ESPN, 9 p.m. ET
Saturday December 29
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Who: No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Michigan
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
TV channel: ESPN, Noon ET
Belk Bowl
Who: South Carolina vs. Virginia
Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
TV channel: ABC, Noon ET
NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
Who: Arkansas State vs. Nevada
Where: Arizona Stadium, Tuscon, Arizona
TV channel: CBSSN, 1:15 p.m. ET
Monday, December 31
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
Who: Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech
Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
TV channel: ESPN, Noon ET
Hyundai Sun Bowl
Who: Stanford vs. Pitt
Where: Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas
TV channel: CBS, 2 p.m. ET
Redbox Bowl
Who: Michigan State vs. Oregon
Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
TV channel: FOX, 3 p.m. ET
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Who: Missouri vs. Oklahoma State
Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee
TV channel: ESPN, 3:45 p.m. ET
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Who: Northwestern vs. Utah
Where: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego
TV channel: FS1, 7 p.m. ET
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Who: N.C. State vs. Texas A&M
Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
TV channel: ESPN, 7:30 p.m. ET
Tuesday, January 1
Outback Bowl
Who: Mississippi State vs. Iowa
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
TV channel: ESPN2, Noon ET
VRBO Citrus Bowl
Who: Kentucky vs. Penn State
Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
TV channel: ABC, 1 p.m. ET
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
Who: No. 11 LSU vs. No. 8 UCF
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
TV channel: ESPN, 1 p.m. ET
Rose Bowl
Who: No. 9 Washington vs. No. 6 Ohio State
Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
TV channel: ESPN, 5 p.m. ET
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Who: No. 15 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
TV channel: ESPN, 8:45 p.m. ET
