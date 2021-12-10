College football bowl season is almost here: Here's a list of the games, dates
Bowl season begins a week from Friday and ends with the CFP National Championship on Jan. 10, the 44th game of the postseason.
The big picture: There's still time to plan that trip...
Friday, Dec. 17
Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo (-10)
Tailgreeter Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina (-10)
Saturday, Dec. 18
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. App State (-3)
Cricket Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State (-12)
PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno State (-11)
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU (-7)
LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty (-8.5)
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Utah State vs. Oregon State (-7)
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Marshall vs. Louisiana (-5)
Monday, Dec. 20
Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa (-9.5)
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming (-3)
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl: San Diego State vs. UTSA (-2.5)
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army (-3.5)
Thursday, Dec. 23
Frisco Football Classic: North Texas vs. Miami, OH (-3)
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: UFC vs. Florida (-7.5)
Friday, Dec. 24
EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl: Hawai'i vs. Memphis (-6.5)
Saturday, Dec. 25
TaxAct Camellia Bowl: Ball State vs. Georgia State (-4.5)
Monday, Dec. 27
Quick Lane Bowl: Nevada vs. Western Michigan (-3)
Military Bowl: ECU vs. Boston College (-3.5)
Tuesday, Dec. 28
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Auburn (-3)
Servpro First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville (-1.5)
AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State (-8.5)
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. NC State (-1)
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota (-4)
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Wasabi Fenway Bowl: SMU vs. Virginia (-1.5)
New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech (-1.5)
Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa State (-1)
Valero Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma (-4.5)
Thursday, Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl: South Carolina vs. UNC (-7)
TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Tennessee (-4)
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Pitt vs. Michigan State (-1)
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State vs. Wisconsin (-7)
Friday, Dec. 31
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M (-7)
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Miami (-2.5)
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Boise State (-8)
🏆 Goodyear Cotton Bowl (CFP): Cincinnati vs. Alabama (-13.5)
🏆 Capital One Orange Bowl (CFP): Michigan vs. Georgia (-7.5)
Saturday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl: Arkansas vs. Penn State (-2)
Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky (-2.5)
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame (-2.5)
Rose Bowl Game: Utah vs. Ohio State (-6.5)
Allstate Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Baylor (-1.5)
Tuesday, Jan. 4
TaxAct Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas State (-1)
Monday, Jan. 10
🏆 CFP National Championship: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
