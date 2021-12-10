College football bowl season is almost here: Here's a list of the games, dates

Bowl season begins a week from Friday and ends with the CFP National Championship on Jan. 10, the 44th game of the postseason.

The big picture: There's still time to plan that trip...

Friday, Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo (-10)

Tailgreeter Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina (-10)

Saturday, Dec. 18

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. App State (-3)

Cricket Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State (-12)

PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno State (-11)

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU (-7)

LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty (-8.5)

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Utah State vs. Oregon State (-7)

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Marshall vs. Louisiana (-5)

Monday, Dec. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa (-9.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming (-3)

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl: San Diego State vs. UTSA (-2.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army (-3.5)

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic: North Texas vs. Miami, OH (-3)

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: UFC vs. Florida (-7.5)

Friday, Dec. 24

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl: Hawai'i vs. Memphis (-6.5)

Saturday, Dec. 25

TaxAct Camellia Bowl: Ball State vs. Georgia State (-4.5)

Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl: Nevada vs. Western Michigan (-3)

Military Bowl: ECU vs. Boston College (-3.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 28

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Auburn (-3)

Servpro First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville (-1.5)

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State (-8.5)

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. NC State (-1)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota (-4)

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Wasabi Fenway Bowl: SMU vs. Virginia (-1.5)

New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech (-1.5)

Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa State (-1)

Valero Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma (-4.5)

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl: South Carolina vs. UNC (-7)

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Tennessee (-4)

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Pitt vs. Michigan State (-1)

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State vs. Wisconsin (-7)

Friday, Dec. 31

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M (-7)

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Miami (-2.5)

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Boise State (-8)

🏆 Goodyear Cotton Bowl (CFP): Cincinnati vs. Alabama (-13.5)

🏆 Capital One Orange Bowl (CFP): Michigan vs. Georgia (-7.5)

Saturday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl: Arkansas vs. Penn State (-2)

Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky (-2.5)

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame (-2.5)

Rose Bowl Game: Utah vs. Ohio State (-6.5)

Allstate Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Baylor (-1.5)

Tuesday, Jan. 4

TaxAct Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas State (-1)

Monday, Jan. 10

🏆 CFP National Championship: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

