College football bowl schedule: How to watch Boise State-UCLA, Texas Tech-California, more

From the Myrtle Beach Bowl, which kicks off bowl season on Saturday, to the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 8, every bowl will have some type of connection with Oklahoma.

Here’s a breakdown of which players and coaches involved in the games from the state:

Saturday's college football bowl games

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio

KICKOFF: 10 a.m., ESPN

Georgia Southern: Sixth-year quarterback Davis Brin is a Tulsa transfer. Brin has thrown for 3,431 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushed for another score in 12 games this season.

Ohio: Head coach Tim Albin is a Woodward native, graduate of Northwestern Oklahoma State and Northeastern State and served as the head coach at NWOSU, leading the Rangers to the 1999 national title. Prior to being promoted to head coach, he was the offensive coordinator and head men’s and women’s cross country and track and field coach there.

Cricket Celebration Bowl: Howard vs. Florida A&M

KICKOFF: 11 a.m., ABC

Florida A&M: Senior linebacker Isaiah Major is a Millwood product. Major leads the Rattlers is tackles with 100 and has 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery, three pass breakups and five quarterback hurries in 12 starts. Graduate offensive lineman Morgan Moore is a Midwest City alum. Moore appeared in eight games, starting seven.

New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana

KICKOFF: 1:15 p.m., ESPN

Louisiana: Junior safety Micaiah Bivines is from Norman. Special teams coordinator Luke Paschall was a graduate assistant at Oklahoma State in 2008-09 and a quality control assistant there in 2010.

Cure Bowl: Appalachian State vs. Miami (Ohio)

KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m., ABC

Appalachian State: Redshirt sophomore long snapper Jake Mann is an OU transfer.

Miami (Ohio): Offensive line/associate head coach/run game coordinator James Patton was OU’s offensive line coach from 2006-12.

New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Fresno State

KICKOFF: 4:45 p.m., ESPN

New Mexico State: Junior running back Jamoni Jones is a Tulsa Memorial product and NEO transfer. Jones rushed for 328 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. He also had seven catches for 59 yards. Freshman quarterback Blaze Berlowitz is a Cushing alum. He appeared in one game and threw for 134 yards and a touchdown and had 36 yards rushing. Sophomore quarterback Gavin Frakes is a Norman North product. Freshman wide receiver Jayden Bell is from Muskogee. Bell appeared in one game and had one kickoff return. Redshirt sophomore linebacker Noah Arinze is an OU transfer. Arinze had nine tackles, 1.5 for loss, in 12 games. Freshman offensive lineman Kaden Stanton is from Beggs and appeared in two games. Offensive line coach Andrew Mitchell is an Oklahoma State alum. Defensive line coach Chuka Ndulue is a former OU standout who served as a volunteer assistant with the Sooners from 2017-18.

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m., ABC

UCLA: Assistant head coach/passing game coordinator/safeties coach Brian Norwood coached safeties at Tulsa from 2015-17.

Texas Tech defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (1) of intercepts a pass intended for Kansas tight end Jared Casey (47) during the Big 12 football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

Independence Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Cal

KICKOFF: 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Texas Tech: Super senior safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson is a Carl Albert alum. Taylor-Demerson has 66 tackles, a sack, four interceptions, six pass breakups and two quarterback hurries in 12 starts. Sophomore outside linebacker Isaac Smith is from Wagoner. Redshirt senior defensive back Cameron Watts is a Tulsa Union product. Watts has seven tackles in 12 games. Redshirt freshman defensive back Maurion Horn is from Broken Arrow. Horn has four tackles in nine games. Outside linebackers coach CJ Ah You played at OU in 2005-06 and was a defensive quality control assistant for the Sooners in 2014-15.

California: Redshirt junior punter Lachlan Wilson is a Tulsa transfer. Wilson is averaging 45.57 yards on 47 punts. Offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch was a quality control coach at Tulsa in 2015 and coached offensive line for the Golden Hurricane from 2016-19.

