College football bowl schedule: Time, TV, streaming info

The college football bowl season is upon the sports world, which means there will be a game virtually everyday through the new year.

With so many bowl games, it can be overwhelming to know who is playing whom and what time and what channel.

The bowl games are also a nice chance to get a look at prospects for the 2022 NFL draft. Not everyone has a chance to watch prospects’ games on a weekly basis, but everyone can at least catch a bowl game.

Here is where and when all of the action will happen and how to watch.

Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo — Friday, Dec. 17

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Time: Noon ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina — Friday, Dec. 17

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Site: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Boca Raton Bowl: Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky — Saturday, Dec. 18

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Fla.

Celebration Bowl: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State — Saturday, Dec. 18

Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat-USA TODAY NETWORK

Time: Noon ET

Channel: ABC

Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. UTEP — Saturday, Dec. 18

Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, N.M.

Independence Bowl: No. 13 BYU vs. UAB — Saturday, Dec. 18

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Site: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, La.

LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty — Saturday, Dec. 18

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Ala.

LA Bowl: Oregon State vs. Utah State — Saturday, Dec. 18

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Channel: ABC

Site: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

New Orleans Bowl: No. 23 UL-Lafayette vs. Marshall — Saturday, Dec. 18

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Tulsa vs. Old Dominion — Monday, Dec. 20

HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Brooks Stadium, Conway, S.C.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming — Tuesday, Dec. 21

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

Frisco Bowl: No. 24 San Diego State vs. UTSA — Tuesday, Dec. 21

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army — Wednesday, Dec. 22

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Frisco Football Classic: Miami (Ohio) vs. North Texas — Thursday, Dec. 23

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Gasparilla Bowl: Florida vs. UCF — Thursday, Dec. 23

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Hawai'i Bowl: Memphis vs. Hawai'i — Friday, Dec. 24

Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, Hawai’i

Camellia Bowl: Ball State vs. Georgia State — Saturday, Dec. 25

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala.

Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Nevada — Monday, Dec. 27

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

Military Bowl: Eastern Carolina vs. Boston College — Monday, Dec. 27

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Channel: ESPN

Site: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md.

Birmingham Bowl: No. 20 Houston vs. Auburn — Tuesday, Dec. 28

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Time: Noon ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.

First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville — Tuesday, Dec. 28

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 3:15 p.m.

Channel: ESPN

Site: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State — Tuesday, Dec. 28

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.

Holiday Bowl: No. 18 NC State vs. UCLA — Tuesday, Dec. 28

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Site: Petco Park, San Diego, Calif.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota vs. West Virginia — Tuesday, Dec. 28

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Chase Field, Phoenix, Ariz.

Fenway Bowl: Virginia vs. SMU — Wednesday, Dec. 29

Jordan Hofeditz/Reporter-News-USA TODAY NETWORK

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Fenway Park, Boston, Mass.

Pinstripe Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Maryland — Wednesday, Dec. 29

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Yankee Stadium, New York, N.Y.

Cheez-It Bowl: No. 19 Clemson vs. Iowa State — Wednesday, Dec. 29

Ken Ruinard/The Greenville News-USA TODAY NETWORK

Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Alamo Bowl: No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma — Wednesday, Dec. 29

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina — Thursday, Dec. 30

MYKAL McELDOWNEY/Staff-USA TODAY NETWORK

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue — Thursday, Dec. 30

Saul Young/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

Peach Bowl: No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh — Wednesday, Dec. 30

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State — Wednesday, Dec. 30

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.

Gator Bowl: No. 17 Wake Forest vs. No. 25 Texas A&M — Friday, Dec. 31

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Miami — Friday, Dec. 31

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Time: Noon ET

Channel: CBS

Site: Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Arizona Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Boise State — Friday, Dec. 31

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Channel: Barstool Sports

Site: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz.

Cotton Bowl Classic (CFP Semifinal): No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati — Friday, Dec. 31

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Orange Bowl (CFP Semifinal): No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia — Friday, Dec. 31

Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Outback Bowl: No. 21 Arkansas vs. Penn State — Saturday, Jan. 1

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Time: Noon ET

Channel: ESPN2

Site: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Citrus Bowl: No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky — Saturday, Jan. 1

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Site: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Fiesta Bowl: No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State — Saturday, Jan. 1

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Rose Bowl: No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Utah — Saturday, Jan. 1

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

Sugar Bowl: No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss — Saturday, Jan. 1

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Texas Bowl: Kansas State vs. LSU — Tuesday, Jan. 4

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

College Football Playoff National Championship Game — Monday, Dec. 10

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Site: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

