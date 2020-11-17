College Football Bowl Schedule: Date, time, TV channel, how to watch
The college football bowl season is fast approaching in the most unique season of all time. Conference-only schedules, coronavirus cancelations, and competition with limited fans in attendance are some of the unprecedented challenges faced this season.
While all eyes will be on Clemson and Trevor Lawrence as they attempt to put a fairytale ending to Lawrence's illustrious college football career, there are plenty of other bowl games that will be fascinating as well. From the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl to the Rose Bowl, these will be some of the most interesting CFB games of all time as programs across the country will have the chance to make a bowl game regardless of record.
Here's how to watch all the action:
Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl
Who: American/C-USA/MAC/MWC
When: Saturday, December 19, 2020, 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Who: American/MAC/Sun Belt
When: Monday, December 21, 2020, 2:30 p.m. ET
Where: Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Who: MAC vs. MWC
When: Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Boca Raton Bowl
Who: AAC/C-USA/MAC/MWC/SBC
When: Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Who: C-USA vs. Sun Belt
When: Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Montgomery Bowl
Who: TBD vs. TBD
When: Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
New Mexico Bowl
Who: American/C-USA/MWC
When: Thursday, December 24, 2020, 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Camellia Bowl
Who: MAC vs. Sun Belt
When: Friday, December 25, 2020, 2:30 p.m. ET
Where: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Who: American/ACC/SEC
When: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 12:00 p.m. ET
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Cure Bowl
Who: American/MAC/Sun Belt
When: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 12:00 p.m. ET
Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Who: American/ACC/Big 12
When: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
LendingTree Bowl
Who: MAC vs. Sun Belt
When: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Who: Army vs. Pac-12
When: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Who: Big 12 vs. Big Ten
When: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Military Bowl
Who: ACC vs. American
When: Monday, December 28, 2020, 2:30 p.m. ET
Where: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Who: ACC vs. American
When: Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 2:00 p.m. ET
Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Cheez-It Bowl
Who: ACC vs. American
When: Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 5:30 p.m. ET
Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Valero Alamo Bowl
Who: Big 12 vs. Pac-12
When: Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 9:00 p.m. ET
Where: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Who: ACC vs. Big Ten
When: Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 12:00 p.m. ET
Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Who: Big Ten vs. SEC
When: Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Goodyear Cotton Bowl
Who: At-Large vs. At-Large
When: Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 7:15 p.m. ET
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
LA Bowl
Who: Pac-12 vs. MWC
When: Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 10:45 p.m. ET
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Who: American/C-USA
When: Thursday, December 31, 2020, 12:00 p.m. ET
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Who: ACC vs. Pac-12
When: Thursday, December 31, 2020, 2:00 p.m. ET
Where: Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Who: Big 12 vs. SEC
When: Thursday, December 31, 2020, 4:00 p.m. ET
Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Arizona Bowl
Who: MAC vs. MWC
When: Thursday, December 31, 2020, 4:00 p.m. ET
Where: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
TV Channel: CBSSN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Texas Bowl
Who: Big 12 vs. SEC
When: Thursday, December 31, 2020, 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Who: ACC/American/SEC
When: Friday, January 1, 2021, 12:00 p.m. ET
Where: Legion Field, Birmingham, AL
TV Channel: ESPN2
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Who: At-Large vs. At-Large
When: Friday, January 1, 2021, 12:30 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Who: At-Large vs. At-Large
When: Friday, January 1, 2021, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Rose Bowl Game
Who: Semifinal Game
When: Friday, January 1, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ET
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Who: Semifinal Game
When: Friday, January 1, 2021, 8:45 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Who: ACC vs. SEC
When: Saturday, January 2, 2021, 12:00 p.m. ET
Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Outback Bowl
Who: Big Ten vs. SEC
When: Saturday, January 2, 2021, 12:30 p.m. ET
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
Who: At-Large vs. At-Large
When: Saturday, January 2, 2021, 4:00 p.m. ET
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Capital One Orange Bowl
Who: ACC/Notre Dame vs. Big Ten/SEC
When: Saturday, January 2, 2021, 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
CFP National Championship
Who: Semifinal Winners
When: Monday, January 11, 2021, 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV
Canceled Bowl Games
The Bahamas Bowl
The Hawaii Bow
Redbox Bowl
Holiday Bowl
The Fenway bowls