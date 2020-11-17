College Football Bowl Schedule: Date, time, TV channel, how to watch

College Football Bowl Schedule: Date, TV channel, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The college football bowl season is fast approaching in the most unique season of all time. Conference-only schedules, coronavirus cancelations, and competition with limited fans in attendance are some of the unprecedented challenges faced this season.

While all eyes will be on Clemson and Trevor Lawrence as they attempt to put a fairytale ending to Lawrence's illustrious college football career, there are plenty of other bowl games that will be fascinating as well. From the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl to the Rose Bowl, these will be some of the most interesting CFB games of all time as programs across the country will have the chance to make a bowl game regardless of record.

Here's how to watch all the action:

Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl

Who: American/C-USA/MAC/MWC

When: Saturday, December 19, 2020, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Who: American/MAC/Sun Belt

When: Monday, December 21, 2020, 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Who: MAC vs. MWC

When: Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Boca Raton Bowl

Who: AAC/C-USA/MAC/MWC/SBC

When: Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Who: C-USA vs. Sun Belt

When: Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Montgomery Bowl

Who: TBD vs. TBD

When: Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

New Mexico Bowl

Who: American/C-USA/MWC

When: Thursday, December 24, 2020, 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Camellia Bowl

Who: MAC vs. Sun Belt

When: Friday, December 25, 2020, 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Who: American/ACC/SEC

When: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Cure Bowl

Who: American/MAC/Sun Belt

When: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Who: American/ACC/Big 12

When: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

LendingTree Bowl

Who: MAC vs. Sun Belt

When: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Who: Army vs. Pac-12

When: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Who: Big 12 vs. Big Ten

When: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Military Bowl

Who: ACC vs. American

When: Monday, December 28, 2020, 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Who: ACC vs. American

When: Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Cheez-It Bowl

Who: ACC vs. American

When: Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Valero Alamo Bowl

Who: Big 12 vs. Pac-12

When: Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Who: ACC vs. Big Ten

When: Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Who: Big Ten vs. SEC

When: Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Who: At-Large vs. At-Large

When: Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 7:15 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

LA Bowl

Who: Pac-12 vs. MWC

When: Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 10:45 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Who: American/C-USA

When: Thursday, December 31, 2020, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Who: ACC vs. Pac-12

When: Thursday, December 31, 2020, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Who: Big 12 vs. SEC

When: Thursday, December 31, 2020, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Arizona Bowl

Who: MAC vs. MWC

When: Thursday, December 31, 2020, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

TV Channel: CBSSN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Texas Bowl

Who: Big 12 vs. SEC

When: Thursday, December 31, 2020, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Who: ACC/American/SEC

When: Friday, January 1, 2021, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Who: At-Large vs. At-Large

When: Friday, January 1, 2021, 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Who: At-Large vs. At-Large

When: Friday, January 1, 2021, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Rose Bowl Game

Who: Semifinal Game

When: Friday, January 1, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Who: Semifinal Game

When: Friday, January 1, 2021, 8:45 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Who: ACC vs. SEC

When: Saturday, January 2, 2021, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Outback Bowl

Who: Big Ten vs. SEC

When: Saturday, January 2, 2021, 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Who: At-Large vs. At-Large

When: Saturday, January 2, 2021, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Capital One Orange Bowl

Who: ACC/Notre Dame vs. Big Ten/SEC

When: Saturday, January 2, 2021, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

CFP National Championship

Who: Semifinal Winners

When: Monday, January 11, 2021, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Canceled Bowl Games