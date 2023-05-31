College football bowl schedule for the 2023 season

The bowl schedule for the upcoming college football season - the last one that will be conducted using the four-team College Football Playoff format - has been released less than three months before the kickoff of the 2023 campaign.

We’ve known the dates for the two games that will serve as the semifinals - the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl - and the national title game in Houston. But now we know the entire lineup with dates and kickoff times. There are 42 games in total with six taking place on the first day of action on Dec. 16. The final contest will be held Jan. 8 when the national championship is decided in Houston.

Naturally it’s not possible to know yet where your school might be headed this far in advance, but fans can at least narrow down their list of potential travel destinations based on the conference affiliations of the various bowl games.

All times Eastern

Dec. 16 - Bahamas Bowl: Conference USA vs. MAC, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Dec. 16 - New Orleans Bowl: Conference USA vs. Sun Belt, New Orleans, ESPN, 2:15 p.m.

Dec. 16 - Cure Bowl: Group of Five vs. Group of Five, Orlando, Fla., ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 16. - New Mexico Bowl: Conference USA vs. Mountain West, Albuquerque, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.

Dec. 16 - LA Bowl: Pac-12 vs. Mountain West, Inglewood, Calif., ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 - Independence Bowl: Big 12 vs. Pac-12, Shreveport, La., ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

Dec. 18 - Myrtle Beach Bowl: Conference USA/MAC/Sun Belt, Myrtle Beach, S.C., ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 19 - Frisco Bowl: Group of Five vs. Group of Five, Frisco, Texas, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Dec. 21 - Boca Raton Bowl: Group of Five vs. Group of Five, Boca Raton, Fla., ESPN, 8 p.m.

Dec. 22 - Gasparilla Bowl: ACC/American/SEC, Tampa, Fla., ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 23 - Birmingham Bowl: ACC/American/SEC, Birmingham, Ala., ABC, noon

Dec. 23 - Camellia Bowl: MAC vs. Sun Belt, Montgomery, Ala., ESPN, noon

Dec. 23 - Armed Forces Bowl: American vs. Conference USA, Fort Worth, Texas, ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 23 - Idaho Potato Bowl: MAC vs. Mountain West, Boise, Idaho, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 23 - 68 Ventures Bowl: MAC vs. Sun Belt, Mobile, Ala., ESPN, 7 p.m.

Dec. 23 - Las Vegas Bowl: Big Ten vs. Pac-12, Las Vegas, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 23 - Hawaii Bowl: American vs. Mountain West, Honolulu, ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Dec. 26 - Quick Lane Bowl: Big Ten vs. MAC, Detroit, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Dec. 26 - First Responder Bowl: ACC/Conference USA/Big12, University Park, Texas, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 26 - Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Big 12 vs. Big Ten, Phoenix, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Dec. 27 - Military Bowl: ACC vs. American, Annapolis, Md., ESPN, 2 p.m.

Dec. 27 - Duke's Mayo Bowl: ACC vs. SEC, Charlotte, N.C., ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 27 - Texas Bowl: Big 12 vs. SEC, Houston, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Dec. 28 - Fenway Bowl: ACC vs. American, Boston, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Dec. 28 - Pinstripe Bowl: ACC vs. Big Ten, Bronx, N.Y., ESPN, 2:15 p.m.

Dec. 28 - Pop-Tarts Bowl: ACC vs. Big 12, Orlando, Fla., ESPN, 5:45 p.m.

Dec. 28 - Alamo Bowl: Big 12 vs. Pac-12, San Antonio., ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

Dec. 29 - Gator Bowl: ACC/Big Ten vs. SEC, Jacksonville, Fla., ESPN, noon

Dec. 29 - Sun Bowl: ACC vs. Pac-12, El Paso, Texas., CBS, 2 p.m.

Dec. 29 - Liberty Bowl: Big 12 vs. SEC, Memphis, Tenn., ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 29 - Cotton Bowl: At-large vs. At-large, Arlington, Texas., ESPN, 8 p.m.

Dec. 30 - Peach Bowl: At-large vs. At-large, Atlanta, ESPN, noon

Dec. 30 - Music City Bowl: Big Ten vs. SEC, Nashville, Tenn., ABC, 2 p.m.

Dec. 30 - Orange Bowl: ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC, Miami Gardens, Fla., ESPN, 4 p.m.

Dec. 30 - Barstool Bowl: MAC vs. Mountain West, Tucson, Ariz., 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 - ReliaQuest Bowl: Big Ten vs. SEC, Tampa, Fla., ESPN2, noon

Jan. 1 - Citrus Bowl: Big Ten vs. SEC, Orlando, Fla., ABC, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Fiesta Bowl: At-large vs. At-large, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Rose Bowl: College Football Playoff semifinal, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN, 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Sugar Bowl: College Football Playoff semifinal, New Orleans, ESPN, 8:45 p.m.

Jan. 8 - College Football Playoff championship game: Semifinal winners, Houston, ESPN, 8 p.m.

TBA - Holiday Bowl: San Diego, Fox

