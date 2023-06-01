College football bowl schedule for the 2023 season
The bowl schedule for the upcoming college football season has been released less than three months before the kickoff of the 2023 campaign. This fall’s schedule will be the last one that will be conducted using the four-team College Football Playoff format.
The dates for the two games that will serve as the semifinals and the national title game in Houston — which will be played at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, respectively — have already been released, but now the entire lineup with dates and kickoff times has been revealed to the public.
There are 42 games in total with six taking place on the first day of action on Dec. 16. The final contest will be held Jan. 8 when the national championship is decided in Houston.
Of course, it is impossible to know which school will play at which venue — or even if a program will make the cut for a bowl game — but at we least narrow down the list of potential travel destinations based on the conference affiliations of the various bowl games.
Take a look below at the full lineup of college football bowl games in 2023. All times are in EST.
Dec. 16 - Bahamas Bowl
Conference USA vs. MAC, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Dec. 16 - New Orleans Bowl
Conference USA vs. Sun Belt, New Orleans, ESPN, 2:15 p.m.
Dec. 16 - Cure Bowl
Group of Five vs. Group of Five, Orlando, Fla., ABC, 3:30 p.m.
Dec. 16. - New Mexico Bowl
Conference USA vs. Mountain West, Albuquerque, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.
Dec. 16 - Los Angeles Bowl
Pac-12 vs. Mountain West, Inglewood, Calif., ABC, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 16 - Independence Bowl
Big 12 vs. Pac-12, Shreveport, La., ESPN, 9:15 p.m.
Dec. 18 - Myrtle Beach Bowl
Conference USA/MAC/Sun Belt, Myrtle Beach, S.C., ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Dec. 19 - Frisco Bowl
Group of Five vs. Group of Five, Frisco, Texas, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Dec. 21 - Boca Raton Bowl
Group of Five vs. Group of Five, Boca Raton, Fla., ESPN, 8 p.m.
Dec. 22 - Gasparilla Bowl
ACC/American/SEC, Tampa, Fla., ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 23 - Birmingham Bowl
ACC/American/SEC, Birmingham, Ala., ABC, noon
Dec. 23 - Camellia Bowl
MAC vs. Sun Belt, Montgomery, Ala., ESPN, noon
Dec. 23 - Armed Forces Bowl
American vs. Conference USA, Fort Worth, Texas, ABC, 3:30 p.m.
Dec. 23 - Idaho Potato Bowl
MAC vs. Mountain West, Boise, Idaho, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Dec. 23 - 68 Ventures Bowl (formerly LendingTree Bowl)
MAC vs. Sun Belt, Mobile, Ala., ESPN, 7 p.m.
Dec. 23 - Las Vegas Bowl
Big Ten vs. Pac-12, Las Vegas, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 23 - Hawaii Bowl
American vs. Mountain West, Honolulu, ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
Dec. 26 - Quick Lane Bowl
Big Ten vs. MAC, Detroit, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Dec. 26 - First Responder Bowl
ACC/Conference USA/Big12, University Park, Texas, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 26 - Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Big 12 vs. Big Ten, Phoenix, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Dec. 27 - Military Bowl
ACC vs. American, Annapolis, Md., ESPN, 2 p.m.
Dec. 27 - Duke's Mayo Bowl
ACC vs. SEC, Charlotte, N.C., ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 27 - Texas Bowl
Big 12 vs. SEC, Houston, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Dec. 28 - Fenway Bowl
ACC vs. American, Boston, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Dec. 28 - Pinstripe Bowl
ACC vs. Big Ten, Bronx, N.Y., ESPN, 2:15 p.m.
Dec. 28 - Pop-Tarts Bowl (formerly Cheez-It Bowl)
ACC vs. Big 12, Orlando, Fla., ESPN, 5:45 p.m.
Dec. 28 - Alamo Bowl
Big 12 vs. Pac-12, San Antonio., ESPN, 9:15 p.m.
Dec. 29 - Gator Bowl
ACC/Big Ten vs. SEC, Jacksonville, Fla., ESPN, noon
Dec. 29 - Sun Bowl
ACC vs. Pac-12, El Paso, Texas., CBS, 2 p.m.
Dec. 29 - Liberty Bowl
Big 12 vs. SEC, Memphis, Tenn., ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Dec. 29 - Cotton Bowl
At-large vs. At-large, Arlington, Texas., ESPN, 8 p.m.
Dec. 30 - Peach Bowl
At-large vs. At-large, Atlanta, ESPN, noon
Dec. 30 - Music City Bowl
Big Ten vs. SEC, Nashville, Tenn., ABC, 2 p.m.
Dec. 30 - Orange Bowl
ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC, Miami Gardens, Fla., ESPN, 4 p.m.
Dec. 30 - Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
MAC vs. Mountain West, Tucson, Ariz., 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 1 - ReliaQuest Bowl
Big Ten vs. SEC, Tampa, Fla., ESPN2, noon
Jan. 1 - Citrus Bowl
Big Ten vs. SEC, Orlando, Fla., ABC, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 - Fiesta Bowl
At-large vs. At-large, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 - Rose Bowl
College Football Playoff semifinal, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN, 5 p.m.
Jan. 1 - Sugar Bowl
College Football Playoff semifinal, New Orleans, ESPN, 8:45 p.m.
Jan. 8 - College Football Playoff championship game
Semifinal winners, Houston, ESPN, 8 p.m.
TBA - Holiday Bowl
San Diego, FOX Sports
