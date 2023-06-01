College football bowl schedule for the 2023 season

The bowl schedule for the upcoming college football season has been released less than three months before the kickoff of the 2023 campaign. This fall’s schedule will be the last one that will be conducted using the four-team College Football Playoff format.

The dates for the two games that will serve as the semifinals and the national title game in Houston — which will be played at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, respectively — have already been released, but now the entire lineup with dates and kickoff times has been revealed to the public.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

There are 42 games in total with six taking place on the first day of action on Dec. 16. The final contest will be held Jan. 8 when the national championship is decided in Houston.

Of course, it is impossible to know which school will play at which venue — or even if a program will make the cut for a bowl game — but at we least narrow down the list of potential travel destinations based on the conference affiliations of the various bowl games.

Take a look below at the full lineup of college football bowl games in 2023. All times are in EST.

Dec. 16 - Bahamas Bowl

Conference USA vs. MAC, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Dec. 16 - New Orleans Bowl

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Conference USA vs. Sun Belt, New Orleans, ESPN, 2:15 p.m.

Dec. 16 - Cure Bowl

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Group of Five vs. Group of Five, Orlando, Fla., ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 16. - New Mexico Bowl

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Conference USA vs. Mountain West, Albuquerque, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.

Dec. 16 - Los Angeles Bowl

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 vs. Mountain West, Inglewood, Calif., ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 - Independence Bowl

Big 12 vs. Pac-12, Shreveport, La., ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

Dec. 18 - Myrtle Beach Bowl

Conference USA/MAC/Sun Belt, Myrtle Beach, S.C., ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 19 - Frisco Bowl

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Group of Five vs. Group of Five, Frisco, Texas, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Dec. 21 - Boca Raton Bowl

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Group of Five vs. Group of Five, Boca Raton, Fla., ESPN, 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Dec. 22 - Gasparilla Bowl

ACC/American/SEC, Tampa, Fla., ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 23 - Birmingham Bowl

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

ACC/American/SEC, Birmingham, Ala., ABC, noon

Dec. 23 - Camellia Bowl

MAC vs. Sun Belt, Montgomery, Ala., ESPN, noon

Dec. 23 - Armed Forces Bowl

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

American vs. Conference USA, Fort Worth, Texas, ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 23 - Idaho Potato Bowl

Loren Orr/Getty Images

MAC vs. Mountain West, Boise, Idaho, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 23 - 68 Ventures Bowl (formerly LendingTree Bowl)

MAC vs. Sun Belt, Mobile, Ala., ESPN, 7 p.m.

Dec. 23 - Las Vegas Bowl

Big Ten vs. Pac-12, Las Vegas, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 23 - Hawaii Bowl

Marco Garcia-USA TODAY Sports

American vs. Mountain West, Honolulu, ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Dec. 26 - Quick Lane Bowl

Big Ten vs. MAC, Detroit, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Dec. 26 - First Responder Bowl

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

ACC/Conference USA/Big12, University Park, Texas, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 26 - Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Alex Gould/The Republic

Big 12 vs. Big Ten, Phoenix, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Dec. 27 - Military Bowl

ACC vs. American, Annapolis, Md., ESPN, 2 p.m.

Dec. 27 - Duke's Mayo Bowl

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

ACC vs. SEC, Charlotte, N.C., ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 27 - Texas Bowl

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Big 12 vs. SEC, Houston, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Dec. 28 - Fenway Bowl

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

ACC vs. American, Boston, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Dec. 28 - Pinstripe Bowl

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

ACC vs. Big Ten, Bronx, N.Y., ESPN, 2:15 p.m.

Dec. 28 - Pop-Tarts Bowl (formerly Cheez-It Bowl)

ROBYN BECK/AFP

ACC vs. Big 12, Orlando, Fla., ESPN, 5:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Dec. 28 - Alamo Bowl

Big 12 vs. Pac-12, San Antonio., ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

Dec. 29 - Gator Bowl

ACC/Big Ten vs. SEC, Jacksonville, Fla., ESPN, noon

Dec. 29 - Sun Bowl

ACC vs. Pac-12, El Paso, Texas., CBS, 2 p.m.

Dec. 29 - Liberty Bowl

Big 12 vs. SEC, Memphis, Tenn., ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 29 - Cotton Bowl

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

At-large vs. At-large, Arlington, Texas., ESPN, 8 p.m.

Dec. 30 - Peach Bowl

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

At-large vs. At-large, Atlanta, ESPN, noon

Dec. 30 - Music City Bowl

Big Ten vs. SEC, Nashville, Tenn., ABC, 2 p.m.

Dec. 30 - Orange Bowl

ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC, Miami Gardens, Fla., ESPN, 4 p.m.

Dec. 30 - Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

MAC vs. Mountain West, Tucson, Ariz., 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Jan. 1 - ReliaQuest Bowl

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten vs. SEC, Tampa, Fla., ESPN2, noon

Jan. 1 - Citrus Bowl

Big Ten vs. SEC, Orlando, Fla., ABC, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Fiesta Bowl

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

At-large vs. At-large, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Rose Bowl

College Football Playoff semifinal, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN, 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Sugar Bowl

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Playoff semifinal, New Orleans, ESPN, 8:45 p.m.

Jan. 8 - College Football Playoff championship game

Semifinal winners, Houston, ESPN, 8 p.m.

TBA - Holiday Bowl

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego, FOX Sports

Read more

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1368]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire