College football bowl rankings: Rose, Sugar, Orange, Fiesta, Peach among games to watch
The 2023-24 college football bowl season kicks off on Saturday with six games and runs through the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 8.
There will be a lot of games to watch, but not all of them are created equal.
What college football bowl games should you keep an eye (or two) on this bowl season?
Check out our rankings of all 42 games (we're including the CFP title game), from worst to the first.
We don't think there's a question about No. 1, but Nos. 2-42 are up for debate.
Which games will everyone be talking about this bowl season? Which game(s) are you looking forward to most?
All times EST.
42. Quick Lane Bowl
Bowling Green vs. Minnesota | Tuesday, Dec. 26 | Detroit, Michigan | 2 p.m. | ESPN
Minnesota went 5-7 this season. That's why this bowl is ranked last.
41. Camellia Bowl
Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State | Saturday, Dec. 23 | Montgomery, Alabama | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Northern Illinois won its final two games to become bowl eligible. It started the year 1-4.
40. Boca Raton Bowl
South Florida vs. Syracuse | Thursday, Dec. 21 | Boca Raton, Florida | 8 p.m. | ESPN
South Florida went 1-11 last season. It is 6-6 this year.
39. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Utah State vs. Georgia State | Saturday, Dec. 23 | Boise, Idaho | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
It took a 44-41 win over New Mexico in two overtimes in the regular season finale for Utah State to qualify for this bowl.
38. 68 Ventures Bowl
Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama | Saturday, Dec. 23 | Mobile, Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Eastern Michigan had to win its last two games to make a bowl. That included a 30-27 win over Akron in two overtimes.
37. Famous Toastery Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion | Monday, Dec. 18 | Charlotte, North Carolina | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
All six of Old Dominion's wins came by seven or fewer points.
36. Gasparilla Bowl
Georgia Tech vs. Central Florida | Friday, Dec.22 | Tampa, Florida | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN
UCF interestingly went just 3-6 in Big 12 Conference play, but those three wins came in its last fourth games.
35. Frisco Bowl
Marshall vs. Texas-San Antonio | Tuesday, Dec. 19 | Frisco, Texas | 9 p.m. | ESPN
Marshall started the season 4-0. It ended it with losses in six of its final eight games.
34. Independence Bowl
Texas Tech vs. California | Saturday, Dec. 16 | Shreveport, Louisiana | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN
California won its final three games to make a bowl game, with wins over Washington State, Stanford and UCLA.
33. Pinstripe Bowl
Miami (Fla.) vs. Rutgers | Thursday, Dec. 28 | The Bronx, New York | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN
The Hurricanes' season went downhill after a 4-0 start, starting in that fifth game when they fumbled the ball away late against Georgia Tech when they could have taken a knee.
32. New Orleans Bowl
Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette | Saturday, Dec. 16 | New Orleans, Louisiana | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN
Jacksonville State went 8-4 in its first season in the FBS to earn its bowl bid.
31. Hawai'i Bowl
Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State | Saturday, Dec. 23 | Honolulu, Hawai'i | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
San Jose State lost a tiebreaker in the Mountain West, but ended the regular season with six straight wins.
30. Myrtle Beach Bowl
Ohio vs. Georgia Southern | Saturday, Dec. 16 | Conway, South Carolina | 11 a.m. | ESPN
The first game on the bowl schedule. It kind of feels like Ohio deserved a better game after going 9-3.
29. First Responder Bowl
Texas State vs. Rice | Tuesday, Dec. 26 | Dallas, Texas | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN
Rice ended the season with two wins after three straight losses to get this bid.
28. Music City Bowl
Auburn vs. Maryland | Saturday, Dec. 30 | Nashville, Tennessee | 2 p.m. | ABC
Will the Tigers put that last-second loss to Alabama behind them?
27. Arizona Bowl
Toledo vs. Wyoming | Saturday, Dec. 30 | Tucson, Arizona | 4:30 p.m. | Barstool
Toledo went 11-2 and had an 11-game win streak snapped in the MAC Championship Game.
26. Fenway Bowl
Boston College vs. SMU | Thursday, Dec. 28 | Boston, Massachusetts | 11 a.m. | ESPN
SMU's reward for going 11-2 and winning the American Athletic Conference? A game against the 6-6 Eagles.
25. Military Bowl
Tulane vs. Virginia Tech | Wednesday, Dec. 27 | Annapolis, Maryland | 2 p.m. | ESPN
Tulane was 11-2 this season, only losing to Ole Miss in its second game and SMU in the AAC Championship.
24. Cure Bowl
Appalachian State vs. Miami (Ohio) | Saturday, Dec. 16 | Orlando, Florida | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
The RedHawks beat Toledo in the MAC title game, avenging a loss to the Rockets earlier this season. Their only other loss came against Miami in the season opener.
23. Birmingham Bowl
Duke vs. Troy | Saturday, Dec. 23 | Birmingham, Alabama | 12 p.m. | ABC
Troy enters this game on a 10-game win streak. The Trojans only losses were against Kansas State and James Madison.
22. Duke's Mayo Bowl
North Carolina vs. West Virginia | Wednesday, Dec. 27 | Charlotte, North Carolina | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN
West Virginia went 5-7 last season. It is 8-4 this year and won four of its final five regular season games.
21. LA Bowl
UCLA vs. Boise State | Saturday, Dec. 16 | Inglewood, California | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Two teams that ended the season in opposite directions: Boise State is on a 4-game win streak. UCLA lost three of its final four.
20. New Mexico Bowl
New Mexico State vs. Fresno State | Saturday, Dec. 16 | Albuquerque, New Mexico | 5:45 p.m. | ESPN
New Mexico State went 10-4 and won eight straight before falling to Liberty in the Conference USA title game.
19. Liberty Bowl
Iowa State vs. Memphis | Friday, Dec. 29 | Memphis, Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Memphis' lone loss in its final six games? A 38-34 loss to SMU.
18. Armed Forces Bowl
James Madison vs. Air Force | Saturday, Dec. 23 | Fort Worth, Texas | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
James Madison went 11-1 in the regular season, with a 26-23 overtime loss to Appalachian State its lone blemish.
17. Gator Bowl
Clemson vs. Kentucky | Friday, Dec. 29 | Jacksonville, Florida | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Clemson fell to 4-4 with a 24-17 loss to NC State on Oct. 28. It hasn't lost since (and that includes a win over Notre Dame).
16. Las Vegas Bowl
Northwestern vs. Utah | Saturday, Dec. 23 | Las Vegas, Nevada | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
If we can't get a Big Ten-Pac-12 matchup in the Rose Bowl, we at least have it in the Sun Bowl.
15. Holiday Bowl
Louisville vs. Southern California | Wednesday, Dec. 27 | San Diego, California | 8 p.m. ET | FOX
Both of these teams limp into this game. Both of them had much higher aspirations at one point.
14. Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Kansas vs. UNLV | Tuesday, Dec. 26 | Phoenix, Arizona | 9 p.m. | ESPN
Two surprises in college football this season. UNLV was 9-2 before dropping its last two games.
13. Texas Bowl
Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M | Wednesday, Dec. 27 | Houston, Texas | 9 p.m. | ESPN
These former Big 12 rivals face off in an intriguing Texas Bowl. A&M was 0-4 away from home this season. Will it feel at home in this bowl?
12. Pop-Tarts Bowl
North Carolina State vs. Kansas State | Thursday, Dec. 28 | Orlando, Florida | 5:45 p.m. | ESPN
The Wildcats were a few plays away from having a special season, with close losses against Texas and Missouri.
11. ReliaQuest Bowl
Wisconsin vs. LSU | Monday, Jan. 1 | Tampa, Florida | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Will Jayden Daniels play in this game for LSU? This game could be close either way.
10. Citrus Bowl
Iowa vs. Tennessee | Monday, Jan. 1 | Orlando, Florida | 1 p.m. | ABC
Tennessee's offense vs. Iowa's defense. Which will prevail?
9. Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Oregon State vs. Notre Dame | Friday, Dec. 29 | El Paso, Texas | 2 p.m. | CBS
One has to wonder how hard Oregon State players will play with their head coach gone to Michigan State. Don't write them off.
8. Alamo Bowl
Oklahoma vs. Arizona | Thursday, Dec. 28 | San Antonio, Texas | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN
A current Big 12 team against a future Big 12 team. Too bad they won't be in the conference together next season.
7. Cotton Bowl
Ohio State vs. Missouri | Friday, Dec. 29 | Dallas, Texas | 8 p.m. | ESPN
The Buckeyes had much higher aspirations than this game, but a matchup with Missouri isn't a bad consolation prize.
6. Peach Bowl
Penn State vs. Mississippi | Saturday, Dec. 30 | Atlanta, Georgia | 12 p.m. | ESPN
This game features two Top 15 teams in an SEC vs. Big Ten clash.
5. Fiesta Bowl
Oregon vs. Liberty, Monday, Jan. 1 | Glendale, Arizona | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Oregon could rout Liberty. They also might not. That has us intrigued.
4. Orange Bowl
Florida State vs. Georgia | Saturday, Dec. 30 | Miami Gardens, Florida | 4 p.m. | ESPN
Florida State was robbed of a College Football Playoff berth. They could hang a championship banner with a win over Georgia.
3. Rose Bowl
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama in College Football Playoff Semifinal | Monday, Jan. 1 | Pasadena, California | 5 p.m. | ESPN
This game could be ahead of the Sugar Bowl. It has everything anyone could ever want in a semifinal. Except maybe an undefeated Florida State.
2. Sugar Bowl
No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas in College Football Playoff Semifinal | Monday, Jan. 1 | New Orleans, Louisiana | 8:45 p.m. | ESPN
Others might rank this game behind the Rose Bowl, but we like seeing some different teams in the semifinals. This game could go either way.
1. College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Teams TBD | Houston, Texas | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN | Monday, Jan. 8
Will it be Michigan vs. Washington? Alabama vs. Texas? Michigan vs. Texas? Alabama vs. Washington? We don't care. It will be the national championship game.
