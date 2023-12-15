College football bowl rankings: Rose, Sugar, Orange, Fiesta, Peach among games to watch

The 2023-24 college football bowl season kicks off on Saturday with six games and runs through the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 8.

There will be a lot of games to watch, but not all of them are created equal.

What college football bowl games should you keep an eye (or two) on this bowl season?

Check out our rankings of all 42 games (we're including the CFP title game), from worst to the first.

We don't think there's a question about No. 1, but Nos. 2-42 are up for debate.

Which games will everyone be talking about this bowl season? Which game(s) are you looking forward to most?

All times EST.

42. Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota | Tuesday, Dec. 26 | Detroit, Michigan | 2 p.m. | ESPN

Minnesota went 5-7 this season. That's why this bowl is ranked last.

P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers made a bowl game despite only winning five games this season.

41. Camellia Bowl

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State | Saturday, Dec. 23 | Montgomery, Alabama | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Northern Illinois won its final two games to become bowl eligible. It started the year 1-4.

40. Boca Raton Bowl

South Florida vs. Syracuse | Thursday, Dec. 21 | Boca Raton, Florida | 8 p.m. | ESPN

South Florida went 1-11 last season. It is 6-6 this year.

39. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Utah State vs. Georgia State | Saturday, Dec. 23 | Boise, Idaho | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

It took a 44-41 win over New Mexico in two overtimes in the regular season finale for Utah State to qualify for this bowl.

38. 68 Ventures Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama | Saturday, Dec. 23 | Mobile, Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Eastern Michigan had to win its last two games to make a bowl. That included a 30-27 win over Akron in two overtimes.

37. Famous Toastery Bowl

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion | Monday, Dec. 18 | Charlotte, North Carolina | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

All six of Old Dominion's wins came by seven or fewer points.

36. Gasparilla Bowl

Georgia Tech vs. Central Florida | Friday, Dec.22 | Tampa, Florida | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN

UCF interestingly went just 3-6 in Big 12 Conference play, but those three wins came in its last fourth games.

35. Frisco Bowl

Marshall vs. Texas-San Antonio | Tuesday, Dec. 19 | Frisco, Texas | 9 p.m. | ESPN

Marshall started the season 4-0. It ended it with losses in six of its final eight games.

34. Independence Bowl

Texas Tech vs. California | Saturday, Dec. 16 | Shreveport, Louisiana | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN

California won its final three games to make a bowl game, with wins over Washington State, Stanford and UCLA.

33. Pinstripe Bowl

Miami (Fla.) vs. Rutgers | Thursday, Dec. 28 | The Bronx, New York | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN

The Hurricanes' season went downhill after a 4-0 start, starting in that fifth game when they fumbled the ball away late against Georgia Tech when they could have taken a knee.

32. New Orleans Bowl

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette | Saturday, Dec. 16 | New Orleans, Louisiana | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN

Jacksonville State went 8-4 in its first season in the FBS to earn its bowl bid.

Rich Rodriguez's Jacksonville State team is eyeing a 9-win season.

31. Hawai'i Bowl

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State | Saturday, Dec. 23 | Honolulu, Hawai'i | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

San Jose State lost a tiebreaker in the Mountain West, but ended the regular season with six straight wins.

30. Myrtle Beach Bowl

Ohio vs. Georgia Southern | Saturday, Dec. 16 | Conway, South Carolina | 11 a.m. | ESPN

The first game on the bowl schedule. It kind of feels like Ohio deserved a better game after going 9-3.

29. First Responder Bowl

Texas State vs. Rice | Tuesday, Dec. 26 | Dallas, Texas | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN

Rice ended the season with two wins after three straight losses to get this bid.

28. Music City Bowl

Auburn vs. Maryland | Saturday, Dec. 30 | Nashville, Tennessee | 2 p.m. | ABC

Will the Tigers put that last-second loss to Alabama behind them?

27. Arizona Bowl

Toledo vs. Wyoming | Saturday, Dec. 30 | Tucson, Arizona | 4:30 p.m. | Barstool

Toledo went 11-2 and had an 11-game win streak snapped in the MAC Championship Game.

26. Fenway Bowl

Boston College vs. SMU | Thursday, Dec. 28 | Boston, Massachusetts | 11 a.m. | ESPN

SMU's reward for going 11-2 and winning the American Athletic Conference? A game against the 6-6 Eagles.

25. Military Bowl

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech | Wednesday, Dec. 27 | Annapolis, Maryland | 2 p.m. | ESPN

Tulane was 11-2 this season, only losing to Ole Miss in its second game and SMU in the AAC Championship.

Michael Pratt and Tulance face Virginia Tech in the Military Bowl on Dec. 27.

24. Cure Bowl

Appalachian State vs. Miami (Ohio) | Saturday, Dec. 16 | Orlando, Florida | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

The RedHawks beat Toledo in the MAC title game, avenging a loss to the Rockets earlier this season. Their only other loss came against Miami in the season opener.

23. Birmingham Bowl

Duke vs. Troy | Saturday, Dec. 23 | Birmingham, Alabama | 12 p.m. | ABC

Troy enters this game on a 10-game win streak. The Trojans only losses were against Kansas State and James Madison.

22. Duke's Mayo Bowl

North Carolina vs. West Virginia | Wednesday, Dec. 27 | Charlotte, North Carolina | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN

West Virginia went 5-7 last season. It is 8-4 this year and won four of its final five regular season games.

21. LA Bowl

UCLA vs. Boise State | Saturday, Dec. 16 | Inglewood, California | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Two teams that ended the season in opposite directions: Boise State is on a 4-game win streak. UCLA lost three of its final four.

20. New Mexico Bowl

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State | Saturday, Dec. 16 | Albuquerque, New Mexico | 5:45 p.m. | ESPN

New Mexico State went 10-4 and won eight straight before falling to Liberty in the Conference USA title game.

19. Liberty Bowl

Iowa State vs. Memphis | Friday, Dec. 29 | Memphis, Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Memphis' lone loss in its final six games? A 38-34 loss to SMU.

18. Armed Forces Bowl

James Madison vs. Air Force | Saturday, Dec. 23 | Fort Worth, Texas | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

James Madison went 11-1 in the regular season, with a 26-23 overtime loss to Appalachian State its lone blemish.

17. Gator Bowl

Clemson vs. Kentucky | Friday, Dec. 29 | Jacksonville, Florida | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Clemson fell to 4-4 with a 24-17 loss to NC State on Oct. 28. It hasn't lost since (and that includes a win over Notre Dame).

16. Las Vegas Bowl

Northwestern vs. Utah | Saturday, Dec. 23 | Las Vegas, Nevada | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

If we can't get a Big Ten-Pac-12 matchup in the Rose Bowl, we at least have it in the Sun Bowl.

Kyle Whittingham's Utah Utes team takes on the Northwestern Wildcats in the Las Vegas Bowl.

15. Holiday Bowl

Louisville vs. Southern California | Wednesday, Dec. 27 | San Diego, California | 8 p.m. ET | FOX

Both of these teams limp into this game. Both of them had much higher aspirations at one point.

14. Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Kansas vs. UNLV | Tuesday, Dec. 26 | Phoenix, Arizona | 9 p.m. | ESPN

Two surprises in college football this season. UNLV was 9-2 before dropping its last two games.

13. Texas Bowl

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M | Wednesday, Dec. 27 | Houston, Texas | 9 p.m. | ESPN

These former Big 12 rivals face off in an intriguing Texas Bowl. A&M was 0-4 away from home this season. Will it feel at home in this bowl?

12. Pop-Tarts Bowl

North Carolina State vs. Kansas State | Thursday, Dec. 28 | Orlando, Florida | 5:45 p.m. | ESPN

The Wildcats were a few plays away from having a special season, with close losses against Texas and Missouri.

11. ReliaQuest Bowl

Wisconsin vs. LSU | Monday, Jan. 1 | Tampa, Florida | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Will Jayden Daniels play in this game for LSU? This game could be close either way.

10. Citrus Bowl

Iowa vs. Tennessee | Monday, Jan. 1 | Orlando, Florida | 1 p.m. | ABC

Tennessee's offense vs. Iowa's defense. Which will prevail?

9. Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame | Friday, Dec. 29 | El Paso, Texas | 2 p.m. | CBS

One has to wonder how hard Oregon State players will play with their head coach gone to Michigan State. Don't write them off.

Noah Fifita and the Arizona Wildcats have an enticing Alamo Bowl matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners.

8. Alamo Bowl

Oklahoma vs. Arizona | Thursday, Dec. 28 | San Antonio, Texas | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN

A current Big 12 team against a future Big 12 team. Too bad they won't be in the conference together next season.

7. Cotton Bowl

Ohio State vs. Missouri | Friday, Dec. 29 | Dallas, Texas | 8 p.m. | ESPN

The Buckeyes had much higher aspirations than this game, but a matchup with Missouri isn't a bad consolation prize.

6. Peach Bowl

Penn State vs. Mississippi | Saturday, Dec. 30 | Atlanta, Georgia | 12 p.m. | ESPN

This game features two Top 15 teams in an SEC vs. Big Ten clash.

5. Fiesta Bowl

Oregon vs. Liberty, Monday, Jan. 1 | Glendale, Arizona | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Oregon could rout Liberty. They also might not. That has us intrigued.

4. Orange Bowl

Florida State vs. Georgia | Saturday, Dec. 30 | Miami Gardens, Florida | 4 p.m. | ESPN

Florida State was robbed of a College Football Playoff berth. They could hang a championship banner with a win over Georgia.

3. Rose Bowl

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama in College Football Playoff Semifinal | Monday, Jan. 1 | Pasadena, California | 5 p.m. | ESPN

This game could be ahead of the Sugar Bowl. It has everything anyone could ever want in a semifinal. Except maybe an undefeated Florida State.

2. Sugar Bowl

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas in College Football Playoff Semifinal | Monday, Jan. 1 | New Orleans, Louisiana | 8:45 p.m. | ESPN

Others might rank this game behind the Rose Bowl, but we like seeing some different teams in the semifinals. This game could go either way.

The Washington vs. Texas Sugar Bowl game is a very intriguing college football bowl game. How intriguing? We rank it ahead of every other bowl game, with the College Football Playoff National Championship Game the lone exception.

1. College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Teams TBD | Houston, Texas | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN | Monday, Jan. 8

Will it be Michigan vs. Washington? Alabama vs. Texas? Michigan vs. Texas? Alabama vs. Washington? We don't care. It will be the national championship game.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

