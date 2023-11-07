College football bowl projections after Week 10: It's crunch time for playoff contenders

In the blink of an eye the college football season has gone from kicking off to nearing a crescendo with three weeks of games to be played before we reach championship weekend.

The current outlook remains the same in this week's bowl projections with Georgia, Michigan, Florida State and Oregon predicted to reach the playoff. But there's a lot for the contenders to face, starting this week. The Bulldogs host No. 10 Mississippi. The Wolverines travel to No. 9 Penn State. The Seminoles get a visit from rival Miami (Fla.). And the Ducks must face Southern California.

Could one of the group lose this weekend? It's certainly possible in the wild world of college football.

The only significant changes to this week's projections sees Texas and Mississippi move into the New Year's Six and both Oklahoma and Kansas State dropping down after losses that likely eliminated them from the Big 12 title game.

Reminder: Some conferences may not fulfill their bowl allotment. Asterisks denote a replacement pick. James Madison and Jacksonville State are eligible for a bowl if there are not enough six-win teams to fill all the spots.

