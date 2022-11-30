College football bowl projections: Penn State could end up in the Rose Bowl

Penn State could get selected for the Rose Bowl despite being behind Ohio State in the College Football Playoff rankings.

While the Rose Bowl traditionally selects the highest-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams if the champion is in the college football playoff, it isn’t obligated to do so. That’s important, since Ohio State went to the Rose Bowl and played Utah a season ago.

One of the reasons the Rose Bowl can depart from selecting the highest-ranked teams is based on the last time those teams played in the game. Since Ohio State played in the game last year, the Rose Bowl could be open to picking Penn State and Washington if the Huskies don’t move up ahead of Utah in the rankings if USC wins the Pac-12 title.

We’re going with that Penn State vs. Washington scenario at the moment with Ohio State sliding into the Orange Bowl against Clemson. Utah, meanwhile, could find itself in the Alamo Bowl against Texas.

Penn State is in the Rose Bowl in our latest set of bowl projections. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

At the moment, there are 79 teams with at least six wins. Buffalo is heavily favored to get its sixth win of the season on Friday against Akron and we’re projecting the Bulls will get that victory.

That would make 80 teams with six wins for 41 bowl games. New Mexico State is 5-6 and applying for a waiver to get to a bowl game after its game against San Jose State was canceled earlier this year because of the death of San Jose State’s Camdan McWright.

If NMSU gets its waiver, that’s still leaves one more spot. And that spot should be Rice’s. The Owls have the best Academic Progress Rate of the teams that finished the season at 5-7.

At the moment, we have New Mexico State getting its waiver and Rice getting into a bowl game to get to a full bowl field. In case you need a refresher, here’s a list of all the teams currently bowl eligible below.

AAC (7): Tulane, UCF, Cincinnati, SMU, Houston, East Carolina, Memphis

ACC (9): Clemson, North Carolina, Florida State, Pitt, Duke, NC State, Syracuse, Louisville, Wake Forest

Big 12 (8): TCU, Kansas State, Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Oklahoma, Kansas

Big Ten (9): Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Iowa, Wisconsin

Conference USA (5): UTSA, Western Kentucky, North Texas, Middle Tennessee, UAB

Independents (4): Notre Dame, Liberty, BYU, UConn

MAC (6*): Ohio, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Miami, Buffalo*

Mountain West (7): Boise State, Fresno State, Air Force, Wyoming, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State

Pac-12 (7): USC, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington State

SEC (11): Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida, Missouri

Sun Belt (7): Troy, Coastal Carolina, South Alabama, Marshall, Georgia Southern, Southern Miss, Louisiana

New Year’s Six bowl games

Orange Bowl (Dec. 30)

Clemson vs. Ohio State

Sugar Bowl (Dec. 31)

Kansas State vs. Alabama

Peach Bowl (Dec. 31 [CFP semifinal]

Georgia vs. USC

Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 31) [CFP semifinal]

Michigan vs. TCU

Cotton Bowl (Jan. 2)

Tennessee vs. Tulane

Rose Bowl (Jan. 2)

Penn State vs. Washington

Other bowl games

Bahamas Bowl (Dec. 16) [Confirmed]

UAB vs. Miami (Ohio)

Cure Bowl (Dec. 16)

UTSA vs. Troy

Fenway Bowl (Dec. 17)

Louisville vs. Cincinnati

New Mexico Bowl (Dec. 17)

BYU vs. Western Kentucky

LA Bowl (Dec. 17)

Boise State vs. Washington State

LendingTree Bowl (Dec. 17)

Toledo vs. New Mexico State

Las Vegas Bowl (Dec. 17)

UCLA vs. Mississippi State

Frisco Bowl (Dec. 17)

Rice vs. SMU

Myrtle Beach Bowl (Dec. 19)

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina

Potato Bowl (Dec. 20)

San Jose State vs. Bowling Green

Boca Raton Bowl (Dec. 20)

Marshall vs. East Carolina

New Orleans Bowl (Dec. 21)

North Texas vs. Southern Miss

Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 22)

Air Force vs. Louisiana

Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 23)

Utah State vs. Georgia Southern

Independence Bowl (Dec. 23)

Houston vs. UConn

Hawaii Bowl (Dec. 24) [Confirmed]

San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee

Quick Lane Bowl (Dec. 26)

Maryland vs. Buffalo

First Responder Bowl (Dec. 27)

Fresno State vs. Baylor

Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 27)

Memphis vs. Florida

Camellia Bowl (Dec. 27)

Ohio vs. South Alabama

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 27)

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

Military Bowl (Dec. 28)

Duke vs. UCF

Liberty Bowl (Dec. 28)

Kansas vs. Missouri

Holiday Bowl (Dec. 28)

North Carolina vs. Oregon

Texas Bowl (Dec. 28)

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 29)

Syracuse vs. Minnesota

Cheez-It Bowl (Dec. 29)

Wake Forest vs. Oklahoma

Alamo Bowl (Dec. 29)

Texas vs. Utah

Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30)

NC State vs. Iowa

Sun Bowl (Dec. 30)

Oregon State vs. Pitt

Gator Bowl (Dec. 30)

Florida State vs. South Carolina

Arizona Bowl (Dec. 30)

Wyoming vs. Eastern Michigan

Music City Bowl (Dec. 31)

Illinois vs. Kentucky

ReliaQuest Bowl (Jan. 2)

Notre Dame vs. Ole Miss

Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2)

Purdue vs. LSU