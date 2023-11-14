College football bowl projections: Is chaos around the corner for the SEC and Pac-12?

The College Football Playoff race is in the final stretch with just three more weeks remaining in the season. It's been a calm before the storm in the bowl projections in the last couple weeks with the playoff favorites continuing to win and no change at the top and little change even for the New Year's Six games.

Could the last year of the four-team field be the one that has no drama at the end and everything falls into place with four unbeatens from Power Five leagues taking the available spots?

It's possible. The Big Ten seems assured of either Ohio State or Michigan finishing without a lost. It's hard to see Florida State having a blemish against whichever team it faces in the ACC title game. That leaves potential roadblocks in the SEC − where Georgia is slated to face Alabama on the final weekend − and the Pac-12, which has Washington facing Oregon State this week and a rematch with Oregon looming.

One thing we've learned over the year, though: What you think will happen doesn't always follow plan. With that said, here's the breakdown for this week.

Reminder: Some conferences may not fulfill their bowl allotment. Asterisks denote a replacement pick. James Madison and Jacksonville State are eligible for a bowl if there are not enough six-win teams to fill all the spots.

