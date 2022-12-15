College football bowl picks: Predictions for every postseason game through the playoff

The college football season all comes down to this. Two semifinals and playoff championship game to determine the national champion. There will also be another 38 bowl games to take you from the week before Christmas through the holiday season.

The first semifinal on New Year's Eve has No. 2 Michigan facing off with No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines are making their second consecutive appearance after having an unbeaten regular season that included an emphatic defeat of rival Ohio State. The Horned Frogs are making an unlikely first trip, despite losing to Kansas State in overtime of the Big 12 title game. It's a great clash of styles as Michigan will look to dominate the ground and TCU will try to use its passing game – led by Heisman runner-up Max Duggan to produce points.

The second showdown has No. 1 Georgia facing No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. The defending champion Bulldogs will have the advantage of playing close to campus in the friendly confines of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. However, their dominant defense will have to contend with Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud and some talented wide receivers.

The rest of the New Year's Six games have some intrigue with Clemson and Tennessee meeting in the Orange Bowl and Alabama facing off with Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. The Rose Bowl has Utah and Penn State, while the Cotton Bowl features Southern California and upstart Tulane.

Beyond the big games, there's plenty of big and small names to keep an eye on. Enjoy all the action as it's the last we will see of college football until next August.

