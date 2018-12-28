College football bowl outlook: Storms to avoid tailgaters at Cotton, Orange bowls

Bowl season is in full swing as fans travel around the country to watch their team play.

For most games, weather will cooperate for tailgating and play, but some fans may have to deal with adverse conditions.

Take a look at the forecasts here:

Camping World Bowl - No. 16. West Virginia vs. No. 20 Syracuse - Friday, 5:15 p.m. EST



Mountaineer and Orange fans can expect a warm, muggy day in Orlando on Friday for the Big 12 vs. ACC clash.

Afternoon tailgaters will see temperatures peak in the low 80s F, accompanied by clouds and sunshine.

The high will fall into the upper 70s by kickoff, dropping to the low 70s by the fourth quarter.

A stray thunderstorm or shower is possible, which could prompt a lightning delay. Fans should heed warnings should lightning approach the area.

Cotton Bowl, Semifinal - No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Clemson - Saturday, 4 p.m. EST



While the first of the playoff games will take place within AT&T Stadium out of the elements, fans tailgating leading up to the game will deal with a cloudy and chilly day in Arlington.

It will be cold with a high in the 30s leading up to the game.

Fortunately, the weather should remain dry for afternoon tailgates. However, a spotty shower cannot be ruled out as fans leave the stadium after the game.

Orange Bowl, Semifinal - No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Alabama - Saturday, 8 p.m. EST



Sooner and Crimson Tide fans will gather in Miami on Saturday for the other semifinal game in this year's playoff.

It will be a typical South Florida day with dry and humid weather throughout the afternoon.

AccuWeather RealFeel&;reg Temperatures will hover in the middle to upper 80s for most of the day. Anyone tailgating should stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.

Players could deal with cramping in the humid weather. By kickoff, the high will drop into the 70s with a mainly clear sky.