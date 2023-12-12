College football bowl game opt-outs: Who's skipping bowls games to prepare for NFL draft?

It's college football bowl season – or in some cases, get ready for the NFL draft season.

With 40 bowl games taking place outside of the College Football Playoff and the national championship game, players not playing for a title and expecting to begin their NFL careers next season will skip out on their team's final game of the season and prepare to make the jump to the professional level.

The decision to skip bowl games has become a hot trend since Christian McCaffrey and Leonard Fournette opted out of their respective bowl games in 2016, as players prioritize their health to ensure they can be be high draft picks come spring.

Here's a list of high-profile college football players that have decided to skip their team's bowl game this season as they prepare for the 2024 NFL draft:

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) reacts before a game against the Washington Huskies at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner will not play in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville, Southern California head coach Lincoln Riley announced Dec. 4.

Even though it seems skipping out on the bowl game would mean leaving college, Williams, who is the presumed No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has not yet announced if he will enter the NFL Draft.

The North Carolina quarterback announced Monday he plans to skip the Duke's Mayo Bowl against West Virginia on Dec. 27, and will be entering his name in the 2024 NFL draft. The signal caller is being projected as the No. 2 pick in the draft and could overtake Williams as the top selection.

The USA TODAY Sports college football All-America team selection announced on social media he will skip Penn State's Peach Bowl appearance against Ole Miss on Dec. 30. Robinson could be a top 10 pick in next year's draft.

The Notre Dame quarterback announced on social media he will skip Notre Dame's game in the Sun Bowl against Oregon State. The Wake Forest transfer finishes his college career with 15,656 passing yards, 134 touchdowns and 49 interceptions.

The 2023 Lombardi Trophy winner will not play in the LA Bowl against Boise State, UCLA coach Chip Kelly announced Monday. Latu was also named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and could be a top 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Wiggins declared for the NFL draft on social media, and he will miss Clemson's appearance in the Gator Bowl against Kentucky on Dec. 29. Wiggins is projected to be a first-rounder in the draft.

Wilson told ESPN he will skip the Orange Bowl against Georgia as he is declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. Wilson finishes his college career with 102 receptions for 1,757 yards and eight touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football bowl opt-outs: Who is preparing for NFL draft?