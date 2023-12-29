What college football bowl games are on today? Schedule, start times for Ohio State, Notre Dame and more

College football bowl season reaches its apex over the next four days with some of the biggest matchups and more storied bowls on the schedule. We'll see the first of the New Year's Six matchups, and by Monday, it will be time for the highly anticipated CFP semifinals to determine which two of four teams (Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama) will advance to the national championship game in January.

Today's slate is highlighted by Oregon State vs Notre Dame in the Sun Bowl and a top-ten matchup between Ohio State and Mizzou in the Cotton Bowl. Ohio State won't have QB Kyle McCord, who announced his decision to transfer to Syracuse in mid-December, and will rely on sophomore QB Devin Brown to lead them against Cody Schrader, Luther Burden III and the Missouri offense. The Buckeyes are also expected to be without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who has been with the team but not practicing in the lead up to the Cotton Bowl.

Friday's action all kicks off with No. 22 Clemson taking on Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. See below for the day's full schedule, including start times and TV networks, as well as what's coming up over New Year's weekend and on New Year's Day.

What college football bowl games are on today?

Friday, December 29th

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - 12pm ET on ESPN

No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky

EverBank Field - Jacksonville, Florida

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl - 2pm ET on CBS

No. 19 Oregon State vs. No. 16 Notre Dame

Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, Texas

Autozone Liberty Bowl - 3:30pm ET on ESPN

Iowa State vs. Memphis

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium - Memphis, Tennessee

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - 8pm ET on ESPN

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri

AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

College football weekend bowl game schedule

Saturday, December 30th

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - 12pm ET on ESPN

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss

Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia

Transperfect Music City Bowl - 2pm ET on ABC

Auburn vs. Maryland

Nissan Stadium - Nashville, Tennessee

Capital One Orange Bowl - 4pm ET on ESPN

No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia

Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl - 4:30pm ET on Barstool

Toledo vs. Wyoming

Arizona Stadium - Tucson, Arizona

Monday, January 1st

ReliaQuest Bowl - 12pm ET on ESPN2

No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - 1pm ET on ABC

No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee

Camping World Stadium - Orlando, Florida

VRBO Fiesta Bowl - 1pm ET on ESPN

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty

State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona

Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential - College Football Playoff Semifinal - 5pm ET on ESPN

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama

Rose Bowl Stadium - Pasadena, California

Allstate Sugar Bowl - College Football Playoff Semifinal - 8:45pm ET on ESPN

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

What are the New Year’s Six bowl games?

"New Year's Six" refers to six of the most high-profile and oldest bowl games: the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, Peach Bowl and Cotton Bowl. In the four-team playoff model, these six bowls have rotated hosting the College Football Playoff semifinals (this year it's the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl). Here's the full list of New Year's Six matchups in the final year before CFP expansion.

