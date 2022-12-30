Which college football bowl games are still worth watching?

College football has reached its final stretch. As of Friday, only 13 of the sport's 41 scheduled bowl games have yet to be played. That doesn't include the national title game, which is Jan. 9, but whose participants are yet unknown.

Of the remaining games, one might wonder which present the most compelling matchups.

Before delving into this exercise, a few words of explanation. These rankings are entirely arbitrary, based simply upon a subjective view of the quality of the teams involved and how they are matched – or possibly mismatched. Inevitably, some of these games are going to prove more interesting than their placement on the list, while others expected to have great entertainment potential will disappoint. This is, after all, the era of the transfer portal and the opt-out, and the coaching carousel has been spinning as well. In some cases, we won’t get the teams we thought we were going to get actually taking the field.

With all that out of the way, here are all 13 remaining bowl games – again, not including the to-be-determined College Football Playoff title tilt – ranked in order of watchability.

Iowa's Jack Campbell, who won the Butkus Award this season as college football's top linebacker, will lead the Hawkeyes against Kentucky Saturday.

13. Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Dec. 31, noon, ABC

They might want to just go straight to penalty kicks to decide this contest that might have more punts than points. Iowa football has been pretty unwatchable all season, and the Wildcats’ top offensive players won’t be around. The good news is it’s on at the same time as the Sugar Bowl, so there should be a good alternative.

Mid American Conference Coach of the Year Tim Albin saw his Ohio Bobcats finish the regular season with a record of 9-4.

12. Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming, Dec. 30, 4:30 p.m.

This game is only available on streaming platforms, so unless you’re a devoted fan of the Bobcats or Cowboys, you aren’t likely to seek it out. Wyoming was blanked by MWC champ Fresno State in its last outing, and Ohio couldn’t do much on offense without its starting QB in the MAC title game against Toledo.

After five years and multiple ACL surgeries, Maryland wide receiver Jeshaun Jones' final college football game could be the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

11. Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Maryland, Dec. 30, noon, ESPN

Let’s just hope no one gives anybody the business when these two former ACC foes renew acquaintances. The Terrapins for the most part won the games they should have while negotiating the difficult neighborhood that is the Big Ten East, while a spate of injuries derailed a season of lofty goals for the Wolfpack.

10. Citrus Bowl: No. 15 LSU vs. Purdue, Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ABC

Neither of these teams was expected to win their conference championship games against playoff-bound powers, but their most recent performances were disappointing nonetheless. Despite LSU’s late struggles, Purdue enters as the underdog, and the disruption of a coaching change undoubtedly hasn’t helped the Boilermakers’ preparations.

Illinois' Isaiah Williams, left, has 595 receiving yards leading into the Fighting Illini's bowl game.

9. ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 23 Mississippi State vs. Illinois, Jan. 2, noon, ESPN2

The interest level in this post-playoff bowl will be elevated as the Bulldogs take the field for the first time since the untimely death of coach Mike Leach. The Fighting Illini won’t be able to match Miss State’s emotion, but the technically sound Illinois defense will still pose a formidable challenge.

Pittsburgh's Nick Patti prepares for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl with practice at Eastwood High School.

8. Sun Bowl: No. 18 UCLA vs. Pittsburgh, Dec. 30, 2 p.m., CBS

The good news is there’s a fair amount of next-level talent on both teams. The bad news is a number of those players probably won’t be around. Pitt QB Kedon Slovis has already re-entered the transfer portal, and several Bruins standouts are mulling draft decisions.

Earlier this week, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman announced that he expects quarterback Tyler Buchner to start Friday’s Gator Bowl against South Carolina. Buchner is coming off surgery to his non-throwing shoulder.

7. Gator Bowl: No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 20 Notre Dame, Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Clemson fans can be forgiven if they give this one a pass, but for the rest of the country, this clash of spoilers should be of interest. There is also bust potential either way, however, as neither team was especially consistent this season. The Gamecocks were red-hot over the last month, but the Notre Dame defense should give QB Spencer Rattler a challenge. Fighting Irish QB Drew Pyne is transferring out, so a ground-and-pound approach seems likely.

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava throws a pass during one of the Volunteers' Orange Bowl practices.

6. Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Clemson, Dec. 30, 8 p.m., ESPN

We put this last among the majors due to the number of players sitting out to prepare for the draft, but there’s still plenty of fun potential. Tigers faithful will get a look at the near future with Cade Klubnik running the offense, and the Vols will work in a lot of young pass-catchers.

USC's Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams has been rehabbing his hamstring injury leading to the Cotton Bowl.

5. Cotton Bowl: No. 8 Southern California vs. No. 17 Tulane, Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN

This turn on the big stage is a remarkable achievement for the Green Wave, who won just two games a year ago. They already own a victory against a power-conference champion (Sorry, K-State fans), so they won’t be intimidated by USC’s brand name. We must also hope Trojans QB and Heisman winner Caleb Williams will have had enough time to rehab his troublesome hamstring that took away a big part of his game in the Pac-12 finale.

The Rose Bowl will mark the first time Penn State (10-2) has ever played Utah (10-3).

4. Rose Bowl: No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 10 Utah, Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN

The Granddaddy gets a quality matchup even though both participants have multiple losses. The Utes got their first taste of this atmosphere last year and would love to come home with a victory this time. The Nittany Lions won the games they were expected to this year but would like to finish with a top-10 triumph to validate their season.

Alabama coach Nick Saban expects all of his best players to compete in the Sugar Bowl, instead of opting out. That includes linebacker Will Anderson and quarterback Bryce Young.

3. Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State, Dec. 31, noon, ESPN

In terms of rankings, this is the topper among the non-playoff pairings. Hypothetically, any game involving Alabama has blowout potential, but the Crimson Tide have not been the juggernaut of years past, both winning and losing their share of tight ones. As for the Wildcats, the Big 12 champs are delighted with this opportunity and would love to cap off a huge season with a signature win.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy helped lead Michigan to an undefeated regular season and Big Ten title.

2. Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU, Dec. 31, 4 p.m., ESPN

A case could be made for this one to be in the No. 1 spot. The Horned Frogs seem incapable of playing anything but nail-biters, and viewers have to hope that tendency continues and breaks the trend of semifinal routs. Michigan, however, knows how to put games on ice in the fourth quarter, and the imposing Wolverines offensive line will look to do just that once again.

Tommy Eichenberg and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face Georgia in the Peach Bowl at 8 p.m. Saturday.

1. Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State, Dec. 31, 8 p.m., ESPN

Top nod goes to the prime-time game, given the past success enjoyed by both programs under this format. The biggest question is whether the Buckeyes’ high-octane offense can make any headway against the Bulldogs’ defense, which doesn’t generate a ton of pressure but is superb in coverage and knows how to stop the run. But the Ohio State defense that was torched by the Wolverines also has much to prove, and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett knows how to get the ball to the right place.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football bowl watchability rankings for 13 remaining games