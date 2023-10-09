College football bowl games: SEC projections for CFP, New Year's Six after Week 6

It's Week 7 of the 2023 college football season, meaning the vast majority of teams throughout the country are halfway through their respective campaigns.

The same is true of the SEC, where only Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 in SEC play), Auburn (3-2, 0-2) and South Carolina (2-3, 1-2) have yet to reach the halfway point of their schedules. With that, a new factor comes into play for the remainder of the 2023 season: attaining bowl eligibility.

Only one SEC team is bowl eligible heading into Week 7: the No. 1 team in the country, Georgia, fresh off a 51-13 thrashing of previously unbeaten Kentucky. Four other teams — Alabama, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Missouri — need only one more win to reach that mark. Another four, Florida, Tennessee, Texas A&M and LSU, are two wins removed from postseason play.

Even despite something of a lackluster season so far, the SEC still finds itself in position to place several teams in high-ranking bowl games. With that, here are our SEC bowl projections after Week 6:

All bowl projections based on SEC bowl selection parameters, Week 7 US LBM Coaches Poll rankings and SEC conference standings. SEC teams bolded.

Week 7 college football bowl predictions

College Football Playoff

Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Washington

As it stands now, only one SEC team is projected to make the College Football Playoff: Georgia, the team most have projected to win a third straight national title. The Bulldogs at No. 1 will likely play in the Sugar Bowl, opposite the Rose Bowl.

Florida State is in position to slide into the No. 3 spot following "The Game" between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Ohio State to end the regular season; the next highest-ranked team in the US LBM Coaches Poll that isn't in the Big Ten (where No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 5 Penn State must all still play each other) is No. 6 Washington. By virtue of their ranking and the Big Ten East mess in front of them, we project the Huskies to take on the Bulldogs in an all-dog Sugar Bowl. For now.

New Year's Six projections

Peach Bowl: Alabama vs. Oklahoma

How's this for an SEC welcome? The Crimson Tide is projected to miss the College Football Playoff for the second straight season under Nick Saban, but still can vie for a New Year's Six bowl. Those games this year consist of the Orange, Fiesta, Cotton and Peach bowls.

Of those, only the Orange Bowl has conference tie-ins: the ACC champion (or highest non-CFP team from the conference) vs. the highest-ranked team remaining among the Big Ten, SEC and Notre Dame. The remaining games all feature at-large selections, including the highest-ranked Group of Five champion.

It's entirely possible Alabama ends up in the either of the Cotton Bowl or Fiesta Bowl. But the opportunity to pit future SEC opponents Alabama and Oklahoma at the Peach Bowl (held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of SEC championship games) might be too enticing for the selection committee to pass up.

Remaining SEC bowl games

With the SEC allotted to its College Football Playoff and New Year's Six bowls, the conference will be contractually obligated to give the Citrus Bowl the first pick of its remaining bowl-eligible teams. Based on the latest Week 7 rankings, that pick would go to Ole Miss, the third-highest ranked team, at No. 13. Lane Kiffin's Rebels would take on Iowa out of the Big Ten.

Of note: The SEC does not have an order of selection for bowl games after the College Football Playoff or New Year's Six games. Instead, it places all remaining bowl-eligible teams into a "pool" of six Tier 1 bowl games (ReliaQuest Bowl, Duke's Mayo Bowl, Gator Bowl, Music City Bowl, Texas Bowl and Liberty Bowl).

Following that, the SEC can place any remaining bowl-eligible teams in one of its two remaining Tier 2 games: The Birmingham Bowl and the Gasparilla Bowl. Here's how those projections play out after Week 6:

Citrus Bowl : Ole Miss vs. Iowa

The ReliaQuest Bowl*: Tennessee vs. Louisville

Duke's Mayo Bowls: LSU vs. Duke

Gator Bowl: Missouri vs. Miami

Music City Bowl: Kentucky vs. Maryland

Texas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Clemson

Liberty Bowl: Florida vs. West Virginia

Birmingham Bowl: Auburn vs. South Florida

*The SEC in 2023 is slated to play the Big Ten in the ReliaQuest bowl. If the Big Ten places one of its teams in the Orange Bowl, the SEC will play an ACC team instead.

