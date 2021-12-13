College Football Bowl Games: Ranking All 43. How Good Is Your Bowl?

How good are all the bowl games? How good are the matchups? We rank all 43 from the best-looking to the worst. How good is your bowl game?

College Football Bowl Games: Ranking Every Bowl, Pre-Bowls

There won’t be a ton of bowl games cancelled.

There won’t be a slew of loser teams getting in just to fill spots, and there aren’t teams tapping out after getting an invite.

After 2020, this should be a lot more fun. Sort of.

Now we have a new problem. Coaching changes.

So many teams have new coaches, lost assistants, transfers, opt-outs, and all because they can leave and it doesn’t really matter. College football is the one sport that plays its exhibition season at the end of the year …

And we LOVE it.

43 games – plus the national championship – mean 43 games to watch, 43 reasons to be distracted from your family, 43 investment opportunities, and 43 more moments of college football to enjoy.

Are there too many bowl games? Of course not. No one’s making you watch them – that’s what we’re here for.

Below are the bowl games you have to go out of your way to watch, and the ones you can skip if you have something better to do – like caroling, or needlepoint.

Here’s how the bowl are categorized as we ask the question. How good is your bowl? (We’ll revisit at the end and rerank based on how good they actually were.)

– Deep Cuts (Bowls 32-43)

– Nothing Better To Do (25-32)

– Bowls. Just Bowls (17-24)

– Restaurant Quality Bowls (9-16)

– Watch or Die (1-8)

Bowl Game Rankings: Deep Cuts

Here’s how you do these bowls. Start watching, and if you’re digging the groove, stay with it. If not, get out fast and save yourself for the bazillion other bowl games being thrown at you.

43. PUBG New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 2:15 pm

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

UTEP vs Fresno State

Great for UTEP to be a part of the bowl world again, and great that it’s been able to have a strong season after so many years of pain and suffering. However, even without head coach Kalen DeBoer – who’s off to Washington – Fresno State should rip this game apart from the start if it comes in focused. And why? QB Jake Haener – who was originally going to leave for Washington – is back.

Story continues

Line: Fresno State -11.5, o/u: 51

Last Year: Hawaii 28, Houston 14

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 21, 2019: 36

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 21, 2019: 37

42. Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Middle Tennessee vs Toledo

This actually might be a little bit of fun – it’s the fist game of the bowl season – but can Middle Tennessee hold up against a Toledo offense that should roll? Let’s put it this way – if the Blue Raiders do what they do and take the ball, this will be interesting. If they don’t, this could be rough.

Line: Toledo -10.5, o/u: 52.5

Last Year: Canceled

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 28

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 24

41. Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 12:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

South Carolina State vs Jackson State



Everything about the game is always fun, but this year, Coach Prime’s team should roll at will. Jackson State brings a great defense and might not crank up the offense with a whole lot of chances, but if this goes the way the respective seasons went for both sides, you’ll be okay to move along after the halftime show.

Last Year: Canceled

Line: Jackson State -10.5, o/u: 42.5

40. EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Friday, December 24

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Memphis vs Hawaii

It’s the only college game on Christmas Eve, and it might be something to have on in the background when other stuff is happening, but don’t expect a wild shootout. Hawaii will be a bit more grinding than we all might like, but on the plus side, neither defense can come up with a third down stop.

Line: Memphis -7, o/u: 59.5

Last Year: Canceled

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 36

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 37

39. Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Friday, December 31

CBS, 12:30 pm

Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

Miami vs Washington State

Give Miami credit for fighting through adversity all year, and now it has to do it again. There’s a shot that this follows form and is close like seemingly every other Hurricane game was over the second half of the year, but Washington State has its parts in place – including a settled coaching situation – and Miami is waiting for the Mario Cristobal era to get going.

Line: Miami -2.5, o/u: 59

Last Year: Canceled

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 19

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 21

38. Valero Alamo Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 9:15 pm

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Oklahoma vs Oregon

This would’ve been one of the games of the year in college football if it happened in the regular season, and there but for a few twists and turns, thing might have been a College Football Playoff matchup.

But who’s left? Both head coaches are gone, key players are missing, and this matchup is Exhibit A of why bowl games sometimes feel like exhibitions. It might be an entertaining game, though, depending on who’s out there.

Okay, okay, so Bob Stoops coaching Oklahoma is going to be cool – but do you really watch a game because of a head coach? There’s a great chance this gets ugly one way or another.

Line: Oklahoma -4.5, o/u: 61.5

Last Year: Texas 55, Colorado 23

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 17, 2019: 13

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 18, 2019: 38

37. Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

UTSA vs San Diego State

This is going to be a good game, but it just won’t be all that interesting for the average fan because – at least until its last two games against Boise State and Utah State, with a slew of players out with covid in the latter – every San Diego State game feels like the final score is 2-1. If you like great defense and amazing punting, this is the game for you.

Line: UTSA -2.5, o/u: 49.5

Last Year: Canceled

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 32

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 8

36. Frisco Bowl Classic

Thursday, December 23

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Miami University vs North Texas

This is a last-second made-up bowl so two more bowl eligible teams could get an extra game – and for ESPN to shoehorn in another bowl game with nothing happening on a Thursday December afternoon. Cool – more college football – but the matchup will be a tough sell. There’s a chance for enough offense to make this one-off bowl interesting, though, as a lead-in to the Florida-UCF Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla.

Line: Miami University -3, o/u: 54

35. Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 3:30 pm

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

UAB vs BYU

Here’s the problem. BYU deserves to be in a New Year’s Six bowl. It knows it, and it’s going to play like it.

Here’s the other problem – the Independence Bowls have been next-level awful over the last several years. The last four have been blowouts, and seven of the last nine were decided by double-digits. Hopefully UAB surprises, but …

Line: BYU -7, o/u: 54.5

Last Year: Canceled

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 34

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 20

34. LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 5:45 pm

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Liberty vs Eastern Michigan

This should be higher if Liberty is a bit more entertaining. A total dud over the final few weeks of the season, it struggled to score even with several good veterans on offense. On the plus side, Eastern Michigan has an offense and usually plays tight games, but if Liberty finds its groove early, uh oh.

Line: Liberty -9, o/u: 58.5

Last Year: Georgia State 39, WKU 21

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 23, 2019: 37

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 23, 2019: 28

33. Mercari Texas Bowl

Tuesday, January 4

ESPN, Time 9:00 pm

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Kansas State vs LSU

LSU is waiting for the Brian Kelly era to get going, a slew of NFL bound players either tapped out at some point during the season, transferred away, or will likely be opting out, and … the team will play really, really hard for interim head man Brad Davis.

There’s a chance this could be an interesting game, but if Kansas State is playing at its highest level and LSU just doesn’t have the parts – or vice versa – this could go south quickly. No matter what, though, it’s the next-to-last college football game of the year, so you’ll watch.

Line: Kansas State -1, o/u: 47

Last Year: Canceled

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 14

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 14

Bowl Game Rankings: Bowls. Like You Have Anything Better To Do.

No, you shouldn’t put off that colonoscopy for this, and you don’t need to skip Junior’s appearance in the role of “a tooth” in the school play, but if it’s between one of these bowls and some TV holiday special involving song, you could do worse.

32. R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 9:15 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Marshall vs Louisiana

Here’s the problem – is Marshall that good? Louisiana should keep on rolling through its 12-1, Sun Belt championship season with a veteran team and offensive coordinator Michael Desormeaux taking over the head coaching gig.

Marshall used to be a sure-thing in bowls under Doc Holliday, but he lost his last two, Marshall is under new management, and this year’s 7-5 team has been okay, but hardly anything amazing. Long ramble short, be scared that the Ragin’ Cajuns roll in a sort of home game.

Line: Louisiana -4.5, o/u: 55

Last Year: Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana Tech 3

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 22, 2019: 33

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 25, 2019: 27

31. SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 10:30 pm

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Wisconsin vs Arizona State

There’s a shot we’re reading this wrong, but there’s an excellent shot that the rested and healthy Wisconsin defense – No. 1 in the nation over Georgia and Oklahoma State by a relatively huge margin – shuts this down to a total stop. If the running game gets rolling, too, forget it. Go to bed – this will end at around 2 am ET.

Line: Wisconsin -7, o/u: 42.5

Last Year: Canceled

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 15

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 36

30. Quick Lane Bowl

Monday, December 27

ESPN, 11:00 am

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Nevada vs Western Michigan

All forgiveness here for the wait-and-see ranking, but if Nevada QB Carson Strong plays, we’re going to adjust this fast and put this somewhere in the top ten – it’ll be a wild shootout.

Nevada head coach Jay Norvell is off to Colorado State, Strong will probably be getting ready for the NFL – he’s a bit banged up with a leg problem – and this is starting in the wee hours of the morning. You’re going to have to LOVE bowl games to get in on this.

Line: Western Michigan -3.5, o/u: 59

Last Year: Canceled

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 39

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 9

29. Cheez-It Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 5:45 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Clemson vs Iowa State

Hope for the best, prepare for a defensive slugfest.The concern is that it might be a hot mess in a whole slew of directions.

Maybe – after all the coaching changes – Clemson is just getting through this to get to the offseason, and a veteran Iowa State team comes in and rolls. Maybe Clemson goes Clemson and the defense shuts down the mediocre Cyclones cold.

Line: Iowa State -1, o/u: 45.5

Last Year: Oklahoma State 37, Miami 34

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 6, 2019: 5

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 4, 2019: 19

28. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Wednesday, December 22

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Missouri vs Army

This is among the most interesting bowl matchups, but it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be a great game. Army has won four of its last five bowls, and it pushed West Virginia hard in a 24-21 fight in last year’s Liberty, but Missouri is a Power Five program, and Army isn’t.

On the flip side, Missouri is a Power Five program that can’t stop the run, and Army beat Houston – not a Power Five team, but go with the bit – 70-14 against Houston in the 2018 Armed Forces Bowl.

Line: Army -3.5, o/u: 58.5

Last Year: Mississippi State 28, Tulsa 26

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 16, 2019: 32

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 8, 2019: 32

27. Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 20

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Tulsa vs Old Dominion

It is our job to the ketchup popsicle to the person wearing white gloves – you’re going to be entertained by your 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl whether you like it or not.

There’s a good chance Tulsa comes in and drops a hammer from the start, but Old Dominion is entertaining. It comes in on a five-game winning streak with a good enough offense to make this a battle.

Line: Tulsa -9.5, o/u: 53.5

Last Year: Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 16, 2019: NA

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 25, 2019: NA

26. Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

FOX, 10:15 pm

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

West Virginia vs Minnesota

Lazy, unfair analysis, Part 1: Minnesota deserves to be in a higher-profile bowl game, and it’s not going to mope that it’s here.

Lazy, unfair analysis, Part 2: West Virginia hasn’t been great in bowls in recent years. It struggled to beat Army last season and got whacked in the previous three – again, lazy, I know, because those three under Dana Holgorsen has nothing to do with this team.

Lazy, unfair analysis, Part 3: Minnesota has been fantastic in bowls over the last several years, and PJ Fleck – one dud against Bowling Green aside – has been great in non-conference games.

Line: Minnesota -4, o/u: 45

Last Year: Canceled

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 5

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 19

25. New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 2:15 pm

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Virginia Tech vs Maryland

There’s a shot this turns out to be a big bag of awesome if Virginia Tech can bring the offense, but it’s low on the list because of all the changes with the program, and because the team has been so flaky-weird this season. Speaking of flaky-weird teams, Maryland has played in just one game that ended up closer than 17 points – a win over an awful Indiana team – in its last nine games.

Line: PICK, o/u: 55

Last Year: Canceled

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 24

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 18

Bowl Game Rankings: Bowls. Just Bowls.

They’re bowl games. College football will be played, there will be refreshments, and then everyone will go home. No big deal.

24. Camellia Bowl

Saturday, December 25

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Ball State vs Georgia State

Trust me, you’re going to like this bowl game. Yeah, yeah, you don’t really care about the matchup, but it’s a college football game on Christmas. You’re not going to get anything you want, so you might as well enjoy an hour or so of this between two decent, entertaining teams before Green Bay and Cleveland kickoff.

Prediction: this is going to finish high in the post-bowl game rankings – all seven of the new wave of Camellias have been derived by eight points or fewer.

Line: Ball State -5, o/u: 50.5

Last Year: Memphis 25, Florida Atlantic 10

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 10, 2019: 29

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 7, 2019: 17

22. TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Houston vs Auburn

Auburn might be cranked up because 1) it’s going to be like a home game, 2) there’s a whole lot of drama happening with Bo Nix transferring out and others apparently in the mix to go – the players in the mix are going to care – and 3) Houston has beaten no one. The Cougar schedule made Cincinnati’s look like the SEC West, and there’s one other issue.

Houston has been next-level awful in its last four bowls, including a lifeless loss to Hawaii in last year’s New Mexico – played in Texas, of course – and the 70-14 loss to Army in 2018.

Line: Auburn -3, o/u: 51.5

Last Year: Canceled

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 23

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 40

21. Military Bowl presented by Peraton

Monday, December 27

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

East Carolina vs Boston College

Not every bowl matchup can be your favorite, but on a Monday afternoon you’ll probably have some fun with this. East Carolina is an entertaining team that will bring the offense and the want-to – it’s the program’s first bowl game since the 2014 season – and Boston College doesn’t have the type of team that’s going to big-time anyone.

Line: Boston College -3, o/u: 51

Last Year: Canceled

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 27

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 33

20. Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 11:30 am

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

North Carolina vs South Carolina

In theory this should be a whole lot of fun, but on a big Thursday of games, this could turn into a big dud in a real hurry if either side doesn’t have it.

North Carolina played in a whole lot of close, tight games over the second half of the season, but it also had a strange habit this season of going bye-bye – Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Florida State – at strange times. South Carolina will be jacked, but it’s hardly going to bring a high-flying offensive fun show. Even so, the Charlotte atmosphere should provide an early jolt.

Line: North Carolina -7, o/u: 58

Last Year: Wisconsin 42, Wake Forest 28

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 24, 2019: 22

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 9, 2019: 4

19. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 3:15 pm

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Air Force vs Louisville

Air Force didn’t play a Power Five team, but its style, its defense, and its three-game winning streak coming into this makes it a wild-card against an ACC team that really, really needs this. The Cardinal fan base is grouchy at the Scott Satterfield 6-6 season – losing 52-21 to Kentucky will do that – and his team should be ready to roll. QB Malik Cunningham is always worth the price of admission.

Line: Air Force -1, o/u: 55.5

Last Year: Louisiana 31, UTSA 24

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 27, 2019: 25

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 5, 2019: 2

18. Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 7:30 pm

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Utah State vs Oregon State

Here’s the problem. It’s going up against New England vs Indianapolis in what should be a massive showdown in most fantasy football leagues.

On its own, though, this is one of the Mountain West vs Pac-12 showdowns that will help define a season. The Mountain more than held its own against the big league, but if the high-powered conference champ can’t get by Oregon State …

This will be a blast. There will be offense – lots and lots of offense. The Patriots and Colts can’t guarantee that.

Line: Oregon State -7, o/u: 67

Last Year: Canceled

17. Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 31

Barstool Sports, 2:00 pm

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Central Michigan vs Boise State

Yeah, you’re not going to watch this unless you’re commanded to by El Presidente, and not because it won’t be fantastic – or unique.

Central Michigan comes in on a roll and with a whole lot of firepower, and Boise State was terrific over the second half of the year before San Diego State rose up in the regular season finale.

I’ll always have a thing for the Arizona Bowl – I was part of it all when was first created – but the timing of the game has always been an issue. This year it starts just as the Gator (Wake Forest-Texas A&M) and Sun (Washington State-Miami) are ending, and it’ll finish right around halftime of the Cincinnati-Alabama College Football Playoff semifinal.

The matchup will at least be worth a second screen.

Line: Boise State -8, o/u: 55

Last Year: Ball State 34, San Jose State 13

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 11, 2019: 38

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 26, 2019: 35

Bowl Game Rankings: Restaurant Quality Bowls

At least two of these games are going to be among the best bowls of the season. You’re reading this, so you’re going to watch them and be happy about it.

16. TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Friday, December 31

ESPN, 11:00 am

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC

Wake Forest vs Texas A&M

We know what’s going to happen. The question is how we’re all going to get at another Texas A&M bowl win.

Jimbo Fisher is 3-0 at A&M and 8-2 all-time in bowl games, and Wake Forest has lost its last two. However, it’s Wake Forest, the team brings the firepower and offense, and it’s going to open it up from the start.

It might be an Aggie victory, but this won’t be a boring way to kick off your New Year’s Eve day of games.

Line: Texas A&M -7, o/u: 59.5

Last Year: Kentucky 23, NC State 21

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 15, 2019: 10

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 12, 2019: 15

15. Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ABC, 1:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Matchup: Iowa vs Kentucky

They haven’t all been aesthetically pleasing, but Kentucky bowl games have been terrific lately under Mark Stoops. He has own his last three, and the last four were decided by a touchdown or less, with three of those decided by three points or fewer.

Iowa went from being a reliable bowl dud for several years under Kirk Ferentz to outstanding in wins in its last three. The danger here could be a low-scoring defensive fight, but it could also be played at the exact speed you need on New Year’s Day.

Line: Kentucky -3, o/u: 45

Last Year: Northwestern 35, Auburn 19

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 19, 2019: 12

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 14, 2019: 16

14. Tailgreeter Cure Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN2, 6:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Coastal Carolina vs Northern Illinois

It’s going to be one of the more fascinating early bowls. It’s the second game of the bowl season, and it should be far more entertaining than the line might indicate.

Coastal Carolina will want to go, go, go, but it was pushed over the second half of the season with a few losses and a couple of close calls. MAC champion Northern Illinois will want to grind this down to a dead stop, and it could be effective in controlling the narrative from the start.

Line: Coastal Carolina -10, o/u: 64

Last Year: Liberty 37, Coastal Carolina 34 OT

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 1, 2019: 28

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 1, 2019: 24

13. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Kent State vs Wyoming

We’re taking a massive risk here because of two reasons. First, the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl hasn’t exactly been a disaster over the years – it’s been weirdly entertaining, even in blowouts – but eight of the last nine have been decided by nine points or more.

Second, we’re banking on the Wyoming offense showing up – that’s not a given in any way considering it failed to hit more than 305 yards in five of its last eight games.

The Cowboys beat MAC champion Northern Illinois 50-43 early in the season, and the O rolled for over 600 yards against eventual Mountain West champ Utah State in late November. If that attack shows up against a Kent State team that pours on the yards and points, this is going to end up in the top three in the post-bowl rankings.

Line: Wyoming -3, o/u: 59

Last Year: Nevada 38, Tulane 27

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 13, 2019: 31

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 17, 2019: 31

12. TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 3:00 pm

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Purdue vs Tennessee

Offense. That’s it. That’s what you want in a bowl game.

Offense. And then more offense, and then even more offense.

Purdue might bring a decent defense even with DE George Karlaftis opting out. No worries – Tennessee will bomb away from the start, Purdue will bomb away from the start, and if we’re all fortunate people who deserve something nice, these two will give us all a fantastic show in the middle of a Thursday afternoon.

Line: Tennessee -4.5, o/u: 63

Last Year: Canceled

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 26

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 22

11. Playstation Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 1:00 pm

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State

There but for an Alabama SEC Championship loss, a Michigan Big Ten Championship loss, and Oklahoma State RB Dezmon Jackson turning the corner just a wee bit faster against Baylor, these two could’ve – and probably should’ve – been preparing for the College Football Playoff.

Instead it’s the first game of the Marcus Freeman era at Notre Dame. In case you haven’t noticed, Irish fans are just a wee bit jacked to see what he can do.

However, Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy has been fantastic in bowls – winning four of hit last five and eight of his last 11.

Line: Notre Dame -2.5, o/u: 45.5

Last Year: Iowa State 34, Oregon 17

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 14, 2019: 1

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 15, 2019: 1

10. Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 11:00 am

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

SMU vs Virginia

There’s a shot this turns into a crazy and ugly blowout if everything plays out like it probably should – SMU has been awful in bowls, which is part of the reason why it’s my No. 1 against the spread confidence pool bowl – this should be a blast.

The novelty of the game being played in a baseball stadium will quickly wear off, but the SMU offense – even in its jumbled coaching state – will be good, the Virginia offense will be great, and the two should combine for over 700 yards of passing offense.

Line: SMU -1.5, o/u: 71.5

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: NA

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: NA

9. Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Michigan State vs Pitt

This is assuming that all goes according to plan and there aren’t any major opt outs – like Pitt QB Kenny Pickett and Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker.

It’s the first of the New Year’s Six bowl games, and it’s a big one for two power conferences to potentially do a little chest-thumping. Michigan State beating the ACC champion would be a big deal, and Pitt taking out the team that beat Michigan would be a thing.

Yeah, yeah, yeah – it’s Pickett and the Pitt passing game against the nation’s worst pass defense. Big things are going to happen on both sides.

Line: Michigan State -1.5, o/u: 60

Last Year: Georgia 24, Cincinnati 21

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 7, 2019: 13

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 2, 2019: 3

Bowl Game Rankings: Watch Or Die

You have to watch these bowl games to have any shot at a fulfilling life full of joy and happiness.

8. Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Friday, December 31

ESPN, Time 3:30

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Alabama vs Cincinnati

You have to watch in case Cincinnati pulls off the win. If Alabama comes in and goes all Alabama on the Bearcats, fine. You did your job and you watched the performance art. But if this is great, and heaven forbid the Group of Five team pulls this off, it’s going to be a key part of your sports-watching resumé forever.

Line: Alabama -13.5, o/u: 58.5

Last Year: Oklahoma 55, Florida 20

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 3, 2019: 8

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 22, 2019: 11

7. Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 8:45 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Baylor vs Ole Miss



It’s an interesting moment for the Big 12 and the SEC. It would look really, really bad for the Big 12 if its champion got rolled by an SEC team that wasn’t in a conference championship.

It’s sort of like last year when an also-ran Rebel squad with a losing record beat an Indiana team that was probably the second-best in the Big Ten.

Lane Kiffin teams are fun, Baylor has enough of an offense to keep up, and it should be an entertaining way to finish up your New Year’s Day.

Line: Baylor -1.5, o/u: 54.5

Last Year: Ohio State 49, Clemson 28

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 2, 2019: 11

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 10, 2019: 25

6. San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

FOX, 8:00 pm

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

NC State vs UCLA

All of the buzz will be around the transfers reportedly giving UCLA a look, but this will be the program’s first bowl appearance since 2017 with a shot at its first post-season win since the end of the 2014 season.

In a year of the coaching carousel, Chip Kelly going into the offseason with a bowl win and some momentum would be a big deal.

NC State was quietly a hot team throughout the season, and it’ll be one of the early favorites in the ACC race in 2022. It’s a shot at the first ten-win season at NC State under head coach Dave Doeren.

Both teams will be tough and physical, and both teams have good veteran quarterbacks who should put on a good late-night show.

Line: UCLA -1, o/u: 60.5

Last Year: Canceled

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 7

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: NA, 2019: 26

5. Rose Bowl Game

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 5:00 pm

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Ohio State vs Utah



Start with this – the Rose Bowl is being played in Pasadena again.

After the abomination of moving the most sacred of bowl games to Texas last year – and with the Alabama annihilation of Notre Dame that ensued – it’s back to where it belongs.

The energy for this should be off the charts as Utah gets its moment. This is a really, really big deal for a program that made its way into the Pac-12 back in 2011 and worked its way into a conference champion.

Ohio State might be National Championship or Bust at this point, but it’s the Rose Bowl. It’s the one non-playoff bowl everyone watches, and for Ryan Day’s team, this might be the announcement that 2022 is about to be special considering what’s coming back.

Line: Ohio State -6.5, o/u: 66.5

Last Year: Alabama 31, Notre Dame 14

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 9, 2019: 2

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 24, 2019: 6

4. AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 6:45 pm

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Texas Tech vs Mississippi State

Everyone once in a while the bowl gods get cheeky.

Mike Leach vs Texas Tech – and it has nothing to do with the court system.

There’s a whole huge history between these two, and in one way or another, this should be entertaining both on the field and in the press conferences.

If Leach’s Mississippi State team plays at its highest level, this should be a blowout. However, both passing games should combine for well over 800 passing yards – fans of the running game need not apply.

Line: Mississippi State -8, o/u: 60

Last Year: West Virginia 24, Army 21

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 20, 2019: 6

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 6, 2019: 7

3. Outback Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN2, 12:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Penn State vs Arkansas

It’s the first college football game of 2022 – and I just corrected that after typing 2021. It’ll be a good way to kick it all off.

There will be a few opt outs, and Penn State already lost defensive coordinator Brent Pry to the Virginia Tech head coaching gig, but for the most part the cores of both teams should be intact.

It’s been a relatively disappointing season for the Nittany Lions, but they got a whole lot of respect with this prime bowl slot over Minnesota. Win this, and with QB Sean Clifford returning and the addition of Manny Diaz as the defensive coordinator, it’ll be a fun offseason.

Arkansas hasn’t played in a bowl since 2016 and hasn’t won one since 2015. Again with the momentum – for whatever that means – a win would be massive for Sam Pittman and a program coming out of a breakthrough season.

Line: Penn State -2.5, o/u: 47

Last Year: Ole Miss 26, Indiana 20

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 8, 2019: 4

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 11, 2019: 5

2. RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 11:00 am

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

WKU vs Appalachian State

If you haven’t seen the Bailey Zappe show, this is your chance.

The WKU offense won’t be nearly as fun next year with wunderkind offensive coordinator Zach Kittley taking over the same gig at Texas Tech, but the fireworks should be out for this early Saturday morning bowl game.

The Hilltoppers will throw a ton, because that’s what they do. Appalachian State will run wild, because that’s what it does.

Both these teams were good enough to play in their respective conference championships, and both of them are going to bring the fire as they kickoff a day of six bowl games and two NFL showdowns.

Line: Appalachian State -3, o/u: 68

Last Year: BYU 49, UCF 23

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 5, 2019: 16

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 20, 2019: 23

1. Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, December 31

ESPN, 7:30

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Michigan vs Georgia

Yeah, yeah, yeah, we’ve all been hurt before in recent College Football Playoff semifinals. There have been a few great ones here and there, but for the most part they’re ugly blowouts.

At the very least, this is the one bowl game you have to watch.

Michigan finally gets a shot under Jim Harbaugh to take things to a whole other level. Georgia gets to show that it really was the No. 1 team in college football throughout the year – at least until it gets Alabama, or Cincinnati, in the national championship.

It’s a new team to the CFP landscape against a program desperate to have another shot at getting over the hump after a heartbreaking national title loss to Alabama to end the 2017 season.

Watch, and then enjoy your New Year’s Eve.

Line: Georgia -7.5, o/u: 44

Last Year: Texas A&M 41, North Carolina 27

Pre-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 4, 2019: 18

Post-Bowl Ranking: 2020: 3, 2019: 12

Of course, once the matchup is figured out, the No. 1 game will be …

College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T

Monday, January 10

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Matchup: COMING

Last Year: Alabama 52, Ohio State 24

