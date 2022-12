College Football Bowl Games, Playoff Odds, Opening Lines, Early Values

What are the early college football lines and odds for the bowl games and College Football Playoff. Where are the potential values?

College Football Bowl Game Odds, Opening Lines

Trying to figure out the lines for the bowl games is next to impossible early on.

Who’s playing? Which stars will opt out, which coaches will be leaving, who’s going to care about playing in the exhibitions? Which players – like probably Caleb Williams – will be out?

On the plus side, if you get it right, you can crush the value before the lines start to change – because they will change over the next several weeks, and wildly.

Just like the regular season, I come up with what I think the lines probably should be, and then go in and look after to see if there might be any massive discrepancies.

The real lines will be added when they’re released.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

College Football Week Bowl Game Odds, Opening Lines

Friday, December 16, 2022

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

UAB vs Miami University

Fiu First Guess: UAB -10.5

Actual Line: TBA

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Troy vs UTSA

Fiu First Guess: UTSA -2.5

Actual Line: TBA

Saturday, December 17, 2022

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Louisville vs Cincinnati

Fiu First Guess: Louisville -3.5

Actual Line: TBA

Cricket Celebration Bowl

North Carolina Central vs Jackson State

Fiu First Guess: Jackson State -12

Actual Line: TBA

New Mexico Bowl

SMU vs BYU

Fiu First Guess: BYU -2

Actual Line: TBA

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Fresno State vs Washington State

Fiu First Guess: Fresno State -2

Actual Line: TBA

LendingTree Bowl

Rice vs Southern Miss

Fiu First Guess: Southern Miss -5.5

Actual Line: TBA

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Florida vs Oregon State

Fiu First Guess: Oregon State -2.5

Actual Line: TBA

Frisco Bowl

Boise State vs North Texas

Fiu First Guess: Boise State -11

Actual Line: TBA

Monday, December 19, 2022

Myrtle Beach Bowl

UConn vs Marshall

Fiu First Guess: Marshall -13.5

Actual Line: TBA

Story continues

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State

Fiu First Guess: San Jose State -2.5

Actual Line: TBA

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Toledo vs Liberty

Fiu First Guess: Toledo -1.5

Actual Line: TBA

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

South Alabama vs WKU

Fiu First Guess: South Alabama -4

Actual Line: TBA

Thursday, December 22, 2022

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Air Force vs Baylor

Fiu First Guess: Baylor -4

Actual Line: TBA

Friday, December 23, 2022

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Houston vs Louisiana

Fiu First Guess: Houston -11

Actual Line: TBA

Union Home Gasparilla Bowl

Missouri vs Wake Forest

Fiu First Guess: Missouri -2

Actual Line: TBA

Saturday, December 24, 2022

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

San Diego State vs Middle Tennessee

Fiu First Guess: San Diego State -3.5

Actual Line: TBA

Monday, December 26, 2022

Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green vs New Mexico State

Fiu First Guess: Bowling Green -10

Actual Line: TBA

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Camellia Bowl

Buffalo vs Georgia Southern

Fiu First Guess: Georgia Southern -7.5

Actual Line: TBA

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Memphis vs Utah State

Fiu First Guess: Memphis -7.5

Actual Line: TBA

Birmingham Bowl

East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina

Fiu First Guess: East Carolina -6.5

Actual Line: TBA

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State

Fiu First Guess: Wisconsin -1.5

Actual Line: TBA

NEXT: More December Bowls, New Year’s Six, College Football Playoff Games

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Military Bowl

Duke vs UCF

Fiu First Guess: UCF -2.5

Actual Line: TBA

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Kansas vs Arkansas

Fiu First Guess: Arkansas -6

Actual Line: TBA

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Oregon vs North Carolina

Fiu First Guess: Oregon -10

Actual Line: TBA

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Texas Tech vs Ole Miss

Fiu First Guess: Ole Miss -5

Actual Line: TBA

Thursday, December 29, 2022

Pinstripe Bowl

Syracuse vs Minnesota

Fiu First Guess: Minnesota 8.5

Actual Line: TBA

Cheez-It Bowl

Florida State vs Oklahoma

Fiu First Guess: Florida State -5

Actual Line: TBA

Valero Alamo Bowl

Texas vs Washington

Fiu First Guess: Texas -2

Actual Line: TBA

Friday, December 30, 2022

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Maryland vs NC State

Fiu First Guess: Maryland -2

Actual Line: TBA

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

UCLA vs Pitt

Fiu First Guess: UCLA -6

Actual Line: TBA

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Notre Dame vs South Carolina

Fiu First Guess: Notre Dame -4

Actual Line: TBA

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Ohio vs Wyoming

Fiu First Guess: Wyoming -3.5

Actual Line: TBA

Saturday, December 31, 2022

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Iowa vs Kentucky

Fiu First Guess: Iowa -2

Actual Line: TBA

Monday, January 2, 2023

ReliaQuest Bowl

Illinois vs Mississippi State

Fiu First Guess: Illinois -3

Actual Line: TBA

Monday, January 2, 2023

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

LSU vs Purdue

Fiu First Guess: LSU -5.5

Actual Line: TBA

NEXT New Year’s Six Bowl Game, College Football Playoff

New Year’s Six Bowl Games

Friday, December 30, 2022

Capital One Orange Bowl

Tennessee vs Clemson

Fiu First Guess: Clemson -3

Actual Line: TBA

Saturday, December 31, 2022

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Alabama vs Kansas State

Fiu First Guess: Alabama -8

Actual Line: TBA

Monday, January 2, 2023

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

USC vs Tulane

Fiu First Guess: Tulane -2.5

Actual Line: TBA

Rose Bowl

Penn State vs Utah

Fiu First Guess: Penn State -3

Actual Line: TBA

College Football Playoff

Saturday, December 31, 2022

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Michigan vs TCU

Fiu First Guess: Michigan -8

Actual Line: TBA

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Georgia vs Ohio State

Fiu First Guess: Georgia -6

Actual Line: TBA

– Bowl Schedule, Predictions

Story originally appeared on College Football News