When are college football bowl games announced? College Football Playoff, bowl TV schedule

The 2023-24 college football bowl game schedule will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 3 on ESPN, beginning with the College Football Playoff announcement show at 10 a.m. MST (noon EST).

The show will release the matchups for the two national semifinal games of the College Football Playoff, with the bowl bids for the other bowls being announced as they are available throughout the day on the network.

Georgia is currently the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, with Michigan ranked No. 2.

Washington is No. 3 and Florida State is No. 4.

Oregon is ranked No. 5 and Ohio State comes in at No. 6.

Texas is No. 7 in the rankings, followed by Alabama at No. 8.

Seven of those eight teams will be in action in their conference championship games on Friday or Saturday, with Ohio State the lone exception.

Washington and Oregon play in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, while Georgia faces Alabama in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.

Michigan faces Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game Saturday, and Texas faces Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game that day as well.

There are 43 bowl games this season, including the two national semifinal games and the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The first bowl is the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The last is the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 8.

More: Texas football vs. Oklahoma State picks, predictions: Who wins Big 12 Championship Game?

More: Michigan football vs. Iowa picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Big Ten Championship Game?

More: Oregon football vs. Washington picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 Championship Game?

More: Georgia football vs. Alabama picks, predictions, odds: Who wins SEC Championship Game?

More: Florida State football vs. Louisville picks, predictions: Who wins ACC Championship Game?

College football bowl schedule (all times EST):

Saturday, Dec. 16 bowl games schedule

Myrtle Beach Bowl | Conway, South Carolina | 11 a.m. | ESPN

Celebration Bowl | Atlanta, Georgia | 12 p.m. | ABC

New Orleans Bowl | New Orleans, Louisiana | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN

Cure Bowl | Orlando, Florida | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

New Mexico Bowl | Albuquerque, New Mexico | 5:45 p.m. | ESPN

LA Bowl | Inglewood, California | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Independence Bowl | Shreveport, Louisiana | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN

Monday, Dec. 18 bowl game schedule

Bahamas Bowl (Temporarily renamed the Famous Toastery Bowl) | Nassau, Bahamas (Temporarily relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 19 bowl game schedule

Frisco Bowl | Frisco, Texas | 9 p.m. | ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 21 bowl game schedule

Boca Raton Bowl | Boca Raton, Florida | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Dec. 22 bowl game schedule

Gasparilla Bowl | Tampa, Florida | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 23 bowl games schedule

Birmingham Bowl | Birmingham, Alabama | 12 p.m. | ABC

Camellia Bowl | Montgomery, Alabama | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Armed Forces Bowl | Fort Worth, Texas | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl | Boise, Idaho | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

68 Ventures Bowl | Mobile, Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl | Las Vegas, Nevada | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Hawai'i Bowl | Honolulu, Hawai'i | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 26 bowl games schedule

Quick Lane Bowl | Detroit, Michigan | 2 p.m. | ESPN

First Responder Bowl | Dallas, Texas | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl | Phoenix, Arizona | 9 p.m. | ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 27 bowl games schedule

Military Bowl | Annapolis, Maryland | 2 p.m. | ESPN

Duke's Mayo Bowl | Charlotte, North Carolina | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN

Holiday Bowl | San Diego, California | 8 p.m. ET | FOX

Texas Bowl | Houston, Texas | 9 p.m. | ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 28 bowl games schedule

Fenway Bowl | Boston, Massachusetts | 11 a.m. | ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl | The Bronx, New York | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN

Pop-Tarts Bowl | Orlando, Florida | 5:45 p.m. | ESPN

Alamo Bowl | San Antonio, Texas | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN

Arizona football bowl game projections: Wildcats vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Alamo Bowl?

Friday, Dec. 29 bowl games schedule

Gator Bowl | Jacksonville, Florida | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl | El Paso, Texas | 2 p.m. | CBS

Liberty Bowl | Memphis, Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Cotton Bowl | Dallas, Texas | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 30 bowl games schedule

Peach Bowl | Atlanta, Georgia | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Music City Bowl | Nashville, Tennessee | 2 p.m. | ABC

Orange Bowl | Miami Gardens, Florida | 4 p.m. | ESPN

Arizona Bowl | Tucson, Arizona | 4:30 p.m. | Barstool

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 bowl games schedule

ReliaQuest Bowl | Tampa, Florida | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Citrus Bowl | Orlando, Florida | 1 p.m. | ABC

Fiesta Bowl | Glendale, Arizona | 1 p.m. | ESPN

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl | Pasadena, California | 5 p.m. | ESPN

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl | New Orleans, Louisiana | 8:45 p.m. | ESPN

Monday, Jan. 8 bowl game schedule

College Football Playoff National Championship Game | Houston, Texas | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: When are college football bowl games, CFP matchups announced on TV?