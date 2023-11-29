When are college football bowl games announced? College Football Playoff, bowl TV schedule
The 2023-24 college football bowl game schedule will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 3 on ESPN, beginning with the College Football Playoff announcement show at 10 a.m. MST (noon EST).
The show will release the matchups for the two national semifinal games of the College Football Playoff, with the bowl bids for the other bowls being announced as they are available throughout the day on the network.
Georgia is currently the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, with Michigan ranked No. 2.
Washington is No. 3 and Florida State is No. 4.
Oregon is ranked No. 5 and Ohio State comes in at No. 6.
Texas is No. 7 in the rankings, followed by Alabama at No. 8.
Seven of those eight teams will be in action in their conference championship games on Friday or Saturday, with Ohio State the lone exception.
Washington and Oregon play in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, while Georgia faces Alabama in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.
Michigan faces Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game Saturday, and Texas faces Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game that day as well.
There are 43 bowl games this season, including the two national semifinal games and the College Football Playoff National Championship.
The first bowl is the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16.
The last is the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 8.
More: Texas football vs. Oklahoma State picks, predictions: Who wins Big 12 Championship Game?
More: Michigan football vs. Iowa picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Big Ten Championship Game?
More: Oregon football vs. Washington picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 Championship Game?
More: Georgia football vs. Alabama picks, predictions, odds: Who wins SEC Championship Game?
More: Florida State football vs. Louisville picks, predictions: Who wins ACC Championship Game?
College football bowl schedule (all times EST):
Saturday, Dec. 16 bowl games schedule
Myrtle Beach Bowl | Conway, South Carolina | 11 a.m. | ESPN
Celebration Bowl | Atlanta, Georgia | 12 p.m. | ABC
New Orleans Bowl | New Orleans, Louisiana | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN
Cure Bowl | Orlando, Florida | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
New Mexico Bowl | Albuquerque, New Mexico | 5:45 p.m. | ESPN
LA Bowl | Inglewood, California | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Independence Bowl | Shreveport, Louisiana | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN
Monday, Dec. 18 bowl game schedule
Bahamas Bowl (Temporarily renamed the Famous Toastery Bowl) | Nassau, Bahamas (Temporarily relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 19 bowl game schedule
Frisco Bowl | Frisco, Texas | 9 p.m. | ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 21 bowl game schedule
Boca Raton Bowl | Boca Raton, Florida | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Friday, Dec. 22 bowl game schedule
Gasparilla Bowl | Tampa, Florida | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 23 bowl games schedule
Birmingham Bowl | Birmingham, Alabama | 12 p.m. | ABC
Camellia Bowl | Montgomery, Alabama | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Armed Forces Bowl | Fort Worth, Texas | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl | Boise, Idaho | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
68 Ventures Bowl | Mobile, Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl | Las Vegas, Nevada | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Hawai'i Bowl | Honolulu, Hawai'i | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 26 bowl games schedule
Quick Lane Bowl | Detroit, Michigan | 2 p.m. | ESPN
First Responder Bowl | Dallas, Texas | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl | Phoenix, Arizona | 9 p.m. | ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 27 bowl games schedule
Military Bowl | Annapolis, Maryland | 2 p.m. | ESPN
Duke's Mayo Bowl | Charlotte, North Carolina | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN
Holiday Bowl | San Diego, California | 8 p.m. ET | FOX
Texas Bowl | Houston, Texas | 9 p.m. | ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 28 bowl games schedule
Fenway Bowl | Boston, Massachusetts | 11 a.m. | ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl | The Bronx, New York | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl | Orlando, Florida | 5:45 p.m. | ESPN
Alamo Bowl | San Antonio, Texas | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN
Arizona football bowl game projections: Wildcats vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Alamo Bowl?
Friday, Dec. 29 bowl games schedule
Gator Bowl | Jacksonville, Florida | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl | El Paso, Texas | 2 p.m. | CBS
Liberty Bowl | Memphis, Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Cotton Bowl | Dallas, Texas | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 30 bowl games schedule
Peach Bowl | Atlanta, Georgia | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Music City Bowl | Nashville, Tennessee | 2 p.m. | ABC
Orange Bowl | Miami Gardens, Florida | 4 p.m. | ESPN
Arizona Bowl | Tucson, Arizona | 4:30 p.m. | Barstool
Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 bowl games schedule
ReliaQuest Bowl | Tampa, Florida | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Citrus Bowl | Orlando, Florida | 1 p.m. | ABC
Fiesta Bowl | Glendale, Arizona | 1 p.m. | ESPN
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl | Pasadena, California | 5 p.m. | ESPN
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl | New Orleans, Louisiana | 8:45 p.m. | ESPN
Monday, Jan. 8 bowl game schedule
College Football Playoff National Championship Game | Houston, Texas | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.
Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: When are college football bowl games, CFP matchups announced on TV?