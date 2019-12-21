College Football Bowl Season Underway: Here’s The Complete TV Schedule

Click here to read the full article.

The 2019-2020 college football bowl game schedule kicked off Friday with a pair of games, launching a slate that wraps up Monday, January 13 with the College Football National Championship Game live on ESPN from the New Orleans Superdome. A total of 40 bowl games — ranging from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena in its traditional New Year’s Day spot to the likes of the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, FL — will flood the sports networks over the holiday frame.

The College Football Playoff Semifinals will decide the participants in the national championship game. Those are both Saturday, December 28, with No. 1 LSU (and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow) against No. 4 Oklahoma at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta (4 PM ET, ESPN), followed by No. 2 Ohio State against defending champion No. 3 Clemson at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (8 PM ET, ESPN) in Glendale, AZ.



Here’s the complete schedule, with times and networks (all times ET):

Friday, December 20

Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo vs. Charlotte

Nassau, Bahamas

2 PM, ESPN

Frisco Bowl

Kent State vs. Utah State

Frisco, TX

7:30 PM, ESPN2

Saturday, December 21

Celebration Bowl

Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T

Atlanta

Noon, ABC

New Mexico Bowl

Central Michigan vs. San Diego State

Albuquerque, NM

2 PM, ESPN

FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl

Liberty vs. Georgia Southern

Orlando, FL

2:30 PM, CBS Sports Network

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl

SMU vs. Florida Atlantic

Boca Raton, FL

3:30 PM, ABC

Camellia Bowl

Florida International vs. Arkansas State

Montgomery, AL

5:30 PM, ESPN

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State vs. Washington

Las Vegas

7:30 PM, ABC

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Appalachian State vs. UAB

New Orleans

9 PM, ESPN

Monday, December 23

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

UCF vs. Marshall

Tampa, FL

2:30 PM, ESPN

Tuesday, December 24

SoFi Hawai’i Bowl

Hawaii vs. BYU

Honolulu

8 PM, ESPN

Thursday, December 26

Walk-On’s Independence Bowl

Louisiana Tech vs. Miami

Shreveport, LA

4 PM, ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl

Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan

Detroit

8 PM, ESPN

Friday, December 27

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman

North Carolina vs. Temple

Annapolis, MD

Noon, ESPN

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Michigan State vs. Wake Forest

New York

3:20 PM, ESPN

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

Houston

6:45 PM, ESPN

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

USC vs. Iowa

San Diego

8 PM, Fox Sports 1

Cheez-It Bowl

Air Force vs. Washington State

Phoenix

10:15 PM, ESPN

Saturday, December 28

Camping World Bowl

Notre Dame vs. Iowa State

Orlando, FL

Noon, ABC

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Penn State vs. Memphis

Arlington, Texas

Noon, ESPN

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Atlanta

4 PM, ESPN

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

Glendale, AZ

8 PM, ESPN

Monday, December 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan

Dallas

12:30 PM, ESPN

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

Mississippi State vs. Louisville

Nashville, TN

4 PM, ESPN

Redbox Bowl

California vs. Illinois

Santa Clara, CA

4 PM, Fox

Capital One Orange Bowl

Florida vs. Virginia

Miami Gardens, FL

8 PM, ESPN

Tuesday, December 31

Belk Bowl

Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky

Charlotte, NC

Noon, ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Florida State vs. Arizona State

El Paso, TX

2 PM, CBS

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Navy vs. Kansas State

Memphis, TN

3:45 PM, ESPN

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

Wyoming vs. Georgia State

Tucson, AZ

4:30 PM, CBS Sports Network

Valero Alamo Bowl

Utah vs. Texas

San Antonio

7:30 PM, ESPN

Wednesday, January 1

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Michigan vs. Alabama

Orlando, FL

1 PM, ABC

Outback Bowl

Minnesota vs. Auburn

Tampa, FL

1 PM, ESPN

Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual

Oregon vs. Wisconsin

Pasadena, CA

5 PM, ESPN

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Georgia vs. Baylor

New Orleans

8:45 PM, ESPN

Thursday, January 2

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Boston College vs. Cincinnati

Birmingham, AL

3 PM, ESPN

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Indiana vs. Tennessee

Jacksonville, FL

7 PM, ESPN

Friday, January 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Ohio vs. Nevada

Boise, ID

3:30 PM, ESPN

Saturday, January 4

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane

Fort Worth, TX

11:30 AM, ESPN

Monday, January 6

LendingTree Bowl

Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio)

Mobile, AL

7:30 PM, ESPN

Monday, January 13

College Football Playoff National Championship

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans

8 PM, ESPN

