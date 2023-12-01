College Football Bowl Game Schedule for 2023-24 Season
College football has been wildly upended over the last few years by conference realignment, NIL and players transfers. Despite the changes, one of its oldest traditions endures: bowl games. These end-of-year games date back to 1902 when Michigan beat Stanford 49-0 in the Rose Bowl, which was originally dubbed “Tournament East-West football game.”
The college football bowl game schedule will look a bit different next year as the College Football Playoff expands from four teams to 12 teams. Per usual, TV money is driving the train in the changes. ESPN currently owns the rights to the CFP in a deal that runs through the 2025-26 season worth $470 million a year. The new pact with an expanded playoff could be worth more than $2 billion annually.
Here is what you need to know about the bowl game schedule for the 2023-24 college football season.
How many bowl games are there in college football?
There are 43 games, which is the same as last year. The schedule kicks off with the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 16 and wraps up with the National Championship game on Jan. 8. Big-name brands Allstate, AT&T and Goodyear are sponsoring games once again, as are a few less-known names, such as Roofclaim.com, Scooter’s Coffee, SRS Distribution and 68 Ventures. Even Gronk has his own bowl game this year.
When are bowl games announced?
The matchups will all be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 3 over the course of the day on ESPN. The conference title games on Saturday will set the pecking order for the games and playoff. Disney’s ESPN and ABC networks will be the home to 40 of the 43 bowl games, while Fox, CBS and The CW will all broadcast a single game.
Who is on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee?
The committee is made up of 13 members whose job is to select the four playoff teams and assign teams to other New Year’s Six bowls. Per the CFP guidelines, the rankings are based on “members’ evaluation of the teams’ performance on the field, using conference championships won, strength of schedule, head-to-head results, and comparison of results against common opponents to decide among teams that are comparable.”
Below is the complete bowl game schedule with TV listings.
College Football Playoff Game Schedule
Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential – College Football Playoff Semifinal
• Monday, Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
Allstate Sugar Bowl – College Football Playoff Semifinal
• Monday, Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T
• Monday, Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
New Year’s Six Bowl Games
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
• Friday, Dec. 29, 8 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
• Saturday, Dec. 30, 12 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
Capital One Orange Bowl
• Saturday, Dec. 30, 4 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
VRBO Fiesta Bowl
• Monday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
Other Bowl Games
Myrtle Beach Bowl
• Saturday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
Cricket Celebration Bowl
• Saturday, Dec. 16, 12 p.m. ET. Watch on ABC
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
• Saturday, Dec. 16, 2:15 a.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl
• Saturday, Dec. 16, 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ABC
Isleta New Mexico Bowl
• Saturday, Dec. 16, 5:45 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk
• Saturday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ABC
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
• Saturday, Dec. 16, 9:15 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
Famous Toastery Bowl
• Monday, Dec. 18, 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl
• Tuesday, Dec. 19, 9 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
• Thursday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
• Friday, Dec. 22, 6:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
Camellia Bowl
• Saturday, Dec. 23, 12 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
Birmingham Bowl
• Saturday, Dec. 23, 12 p.m. ET. Watch on ABC
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
• Saturday, Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ABC
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
• Saturday, Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
68 Ventures Bowl
• Saturday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
• Saturday, Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ABC
Easypost Hawai’i Bowl
• Saturday, Dec. 23, 10:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
Quick Lane Bowl
• Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
• Tuesday, Dec. 26, 5:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
• Tuesday, Dec. 26, 9 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
Military Bowl Presented by GoBowling.com
• Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
• Wednesday, Dec. 27, 5:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
DIRECTV Holiday Bowl
• Wednesday, Dec. 27, 8 p.m. ET. Watch on FOX
TaxAct Texas Bowl
• Wednesday, Dec. 27, 9 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
• Thursday, Dec. 28, 11 a.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
• Thursday, Dec. 28, 2:15 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
Pop Tarts Bowl
• Thursday, Dec. 28, 5:45 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
Valero Alamo Bowl
• Thursday, Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
• Friday, Dec. 29, 12 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl
• Friday, Dec. 29, 2 p.m. ET. Watch on CBS
Autozone Liberty Bowl
• Friday, Dec. 29, 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
• Saturday, Dec. 30, 2 p.m. ET. Watch on ABC
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
• Saturday, Dec. 30, 4:30 p.m. ET. Watch on The CW
ReliaQuest Bowl
• Monday, Jan. 1, 12 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN2
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
• Monday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET. Watch on ABC
