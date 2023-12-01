College Football Bowl Game Schedule for 2023-24 Season

College football has been wildly upended over the last few years by conference realignment, NIL and players transfers. Despite the changes, one of its oldest traditions endures: bowl games. These end-of-year games date back to 1902 when Michigan beat Stanford 49-0 in the Rose Bowl, which was originally dubbed “Tournament East-West football game.”

The college football bowl game schedule will look a bit different next year as the College Football Playoff expands from four teams to 12 teams. Per usual, TV money is driving the train in the changes. ESPN currently owns the rights to the CFP in a deal that runs through the 2025-26 season worth $470 million a year. The new pact with an expanded playoff could be worth more than $2 billion annually.

Here is what you need to know about the bowl game schedule for the 2023-24 college football season.

How many bowl games are there in college football?

There are 43 games, which is the same as last year. The schedule kicks off with the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 16 and wraps up with the National Championship game on Jan. 8. Big-name brands Allstate, AT&T and Goodyear are sponsoring games once again, as are a few less-known names, such as Roofclaim.com, Scooter’s Coffee, SRS Distribution and 68 Ventures. Even Gronk has his own bowl game this year.

When are bowl games announced?

The matchups will all be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 3 over the course of the day on ESPN. The conference title games on Saturday will set the pecking order for the games and playoff. Disney’s ESPN and ABC networks will be the home to 40 of the 43 bowl games, while Fox, CBS and The CW will all broadcast a single game.

Who is on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee?

The committee is made up of 13 members whose job is to select the four playoff teams and assign teams to other New Year’s Six bowls. Per the CFP guidelines, the rankings are based on “members’ evaluation of the teams’ performance on the field, using conference championships won, strength of schedule, head-to-head results, and comparison of results against common opponents to decide among teams that are comparable.”

Below is the complete bowl game schedule with TV listings.

College Football Playoff Game Schedule

Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential – College Football Playoff Semifinal

• Monday, Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

Allstate Sugar Bowl – College Football Playoff Semifinal

• Monday, Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T

• Monday, Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

New Year’s Six Bowl Games

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

• Friday, Dec. 29, 8 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

• Saturday, Dec. 30, 12 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

Capital One Orange Bowl

• Saturday, Dec. 30, 4 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

VRBO Fiesta Bowl

• Monday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

Other Bowl Games

Myrtle Beach Bowl

• Saturday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

Cricket Celebration Bowl

• Saturday, Dec. 16, 12 p.m. ET. Watch on ABC

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

• Saturday, Dec. 16, 2:15 a.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl

• Saturday, Dec. 16, 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ABC

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

• Saturday, Dec. 16, 5:45 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk

• Saturday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ABC

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

• Saturday, Dec. 16, 9:15 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

Famous Toastery Bowl

• Monday, Dec. 18, 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

• Tuesday, Dec. 19, 9 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

• Thursday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

• Friday, Dec. 22, 6:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

Camellia Bowl

• Saturday, Dec. 23, 12 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

Birmingham Bowl

• Saturday, Dec. 23, 12 p.m. ET. Watch on ABC

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

• Saturday, Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ABC

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

• Saturday, Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

68 Ventures Bowl

• Saturday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

• Saturday, Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ABC

Easypost Hawai’i Bowl

• Saturday, Dec. 23, 10:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl

• Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

• Tuesday, Dec. 26, 5:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

• Tuesday, Dec. 26, 9 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

Military Bowl Presented by GoBowling.com

• Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

• Wednesday, Dec. 27, 5:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

• Wednesday, Dec. 27, 8 p.m. ET. Watch on FOX

TaxAct Texas Bowl

• Wednesday, Dec. 27, 9 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

• Thursday, Dec. 28, 11 a.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

• Thursday, Dec. 28, 2:15 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

Pop Tarts Bowl

• Thursday, Dec. 28, 5:45 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl

• Thursday, Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

• Friday, Dec. 29, 12 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl

• Friday, Dec. 29, 2 p.m. ET. Watch on CBS

Autozone Liberty Bowl

• Friday, Dec. 29, 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

• Saturday, Dec. 30, 2 p.m. ET. Watch on ABC

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

• Saturday, Dec. 30, 4:30 p.m. ET. Watch on The CW

ReliaQuest Bowl

• Monday, Jan. 1, 12 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN2

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

• Monday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET. Watch on ABC

