College football bowl game rankings: The 41 postseason matchups from best to worst

The college football bowl season is upon us. The three-week, 41-game extravaganza kicks off Saturday and will take us all the way into the new year.

Now we understand that holiday time is busy, so watching all of the games might not be possible. Obviously, if you’re an alum or supporter of a particular school, you’ll seek out your team’s spot on the schedule. But if you’re a casual follower who wants to find the best matchups and prioritize your calendar accordingly, well, that’s where we come in.

With so many bowls, some are inevitably going to be better than others. And, some of these will turn out to be more entertaining than anticipated while others that should provide quality contests will turn out to be duds. But with all that in mind, here's our annual attempt to rank the bowls by watchability.

1. Rose Bowl: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama

DETAILS: Jan. 1, 5 p.m., ESPN, Pasadena, Calif.

We give the top nod to the Granddaddy given the multiple layers of intrigue. Of course there’s the well-chronicled controversy surrounding the Wolverines, who must now contend with the most accomplished program in the four-team era to live up to their top seeding. The Crimson Tide for their part were 31 yards from championship oblivion just a few short weeks ago, so one could say they’re essentially playing with house money at this point.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs the ball against Penn State during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium.

2. Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 4 Texas

DETAILS: Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m., ESPN, New Orleans.

For once, the system works as the postseason lineup builds up to the two bowls that truly matter. We’ll put this one second only because of the pedigree of the other half of the foursome, but there’s certainly no lack of star power in this one. Both the Huskies and Longhorns have played their share of nail biters getting to this point, and it’s certainly fair to expect another.

3. Orange Bowl: No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia

DETAILS: Dec. 30, 4 p.m., ESPN, Miami Gardens, Fla.

In terms of rankings, by poll voters and the CFP committee alike, this should be the best of the non-playoff matchups. The undeniable fact, of course, is that neither team wants to be here. How the Seminoles approach their snub and how the Bulldogs shake off the disappointment of their Alabama loss will determine if this contest does indeed warrant this lofty position.

4. Cotton Bowl: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri

DETAILS: Dec. 29, 8 p.m., ESPN, Arlington Texas.

One would be hard pressed to find a more downtrodden one-loss team and fan base than the Buckeyes, so the squads level of interest in this contest is a major question mark. The Tigers by contrast were the SEC’s breakout team and figure to be enthusiastic participants. In short, it has great game potential but only if Ohio State decides to make it so.

5. Peach Bowl: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Mississippi

DETAILS: Dec. 30, noon, ESPN, Atlanta.

Though something of a consolation prize for both participants, both can say without dispute that they won the games they were supposed to this season. The Rebels did pick up a signature win against LSU, and a positive result here for the young Nittany Lions could help their narrative heading into next year’s expanded Big Ten campaign.

6. Fiesta Bowl: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 20 Liberty

DETAILS: Jan. 1, 1 p.m., ESPN, Glendale, Ariz.

Congratulations are in order for the Flames as they get this turn on the big stage, but we’d still have to rate this as the least attractive pairing of the New Year’s Six lineup. The level of participation from the Ducks’ high-end talent will also impact this game’s aesthetics.

7. ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin

DETAILS: Jan. 1, noon, ESPN2, Tampa, Fla.

We place this game here with the caveat that it would drop in the pecking order if the star attraction chooses not to participate, a decision Heisman winner Jayden Daniels has not yet made as of this writing. There’s less reason to watch if he opts out, though even the offense-challenged Badgers might give the Tigers’ leaky secondary a battle.

8. Citrus Bowl: No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 23 Tennessee

DETAILS: Jan. 1, 1 p.m., ABC, Orlando, Fla.

Say what you will about Iowa’s offensive shortcomings, but watching the Hawkeyes is always a fascinating study of tactical football. In this case, we’ll see how their rock-solid defense holds up against an SEC-caliber offense, and whether the Volunteers’ less accomplished stoppers can win a field-position game.

9. Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona

DETAILS: Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m. ESPN, San Antonio.

Once again, the question of what constitutes a successful season would be answered quite differently by these respective fan bases. For the Wildcats, with their highest win total since 2014 and first bowl of any kind since 2017, this campaign was a smash hit. The Sooners got one result they really wanted but were prevented from achieving even bigger things by a couple of close defeats, and the team that takes the field here could look reinvented on the fly due to portal activity.

10. Sun Bowl: No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 22 Oregon State

DETAILS: Dec. 29, 2 p.m., CBS, El Paso, Texas.

It’s an attractive matchup on paper, but with coaches and QBs coming and going it might not deliver the goods. Beating a name-brand program like Notre Dame could only help the Beavers as they embark on an uncertain future, while getting to 10 wins would perhaps quiet the grumbling from Fighting Irish fans who are always looking for more.

11. Pop-Tarts Bowl: No. 18 North Carolina State vs. Kansas State

DETAILS: Dec. 28, 5:45 p.m., ESPN, Orlando, Fla.

Edible mascot gimmick aside, this is a strong power-conference pairing. The Wolfpack unfortunately didn’t find their footing until late October, and the Wildcats were on the wrong side of several one-score decisions they’d dearly love to have back.

12. Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas vs. UNLV

DETAILS: Dec. 26, 9 p.m., ESPN, Phoenix, Ariz.

Now we’re starting to reach the hidden gems as these two programs unaccustomed to sustained gridiron success should definitely bring the effort. Though the Rebels fell short in the Mountain West finale, the fact they were there at all after nine consecutive losing seasons speaks volumes, and the Jayhawks are no longer just a basketball school – ask Oklahoma.

13. Texas Bowl: No. 21 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

DETAILS: Dec. 27, 9 p.m., ESPN, Houston.

It’s hard to know what we’ll get from either participant in this one, but curiosity makes it worth an early look. The Cowboys’ season can best be described as up-and-down, while the Aggies’ drift into mediocrity that led to an expensive coaching change is well documented.

14. Gator Bowl: Clemson vs. Kentucky

DETAILS: Dec. 29, noon, ESPN, Jacksonville, Fla.

Naturally this contest won’t settle the ongoing ACC/SEC debate/feud, but it will be cited as a datapoint nevertheless. The Tigers to their credit closed on a four-game winning streak after their league title hopes were already dashed, and the Wildcats’ upset of Louisville helped to salvage a brutal second half of the season.

15. Holiday Bowl: No. 15 Louisville vs. Southern California

DETAILS: Dec. 27, 8 p.m., Fox, San Diego.

This isn’t the destination either team wanted, as the Trojans failed to live up to their preseason billing and the Cardinals dropped their last two games to miss out on the Orange Bowl. USC games tend to at least be high-scoring, but with its offense - minus Caleb Williams - now in flux that’s a bit more iffy.

16. Liberty Bowl: Iowa State vs. Memphis

DETAILS: Dec. 29, 3:30 p.m., ESPN, Memphis, Tenn.

The Tigers might have been the quietest nine-win team in the country, with all three of their losses by 10 points or fewer. Their hometown fans should make plenty of noise as they take on the Cyclones, classic overachievers in the crowded Big 12 overcoming a 2-3 start.

17. Armed Forces Bowl: No. 25 James Madison vs. Air Force

DETAILS: Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m., ABC, Fort Worth, Texas.

In the end, the Dukes got their first bowl opportunity ahead of schedule but had to bid farewell to the coach that oversaw the successful transition. The Falcons, in the New Year’s Six conversation until a winless November, would like to go out on a better note.

18. New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State

DETAILS: Dec. 16, 5:45 p.m., ESPN, Albuquerque.

The happy-to-be-here factor would seem to favor the Aggies, who made the most of their first year in Conference USA by reaching the title game and are bowling in consecutive seasons for the first time in over six decades. The Bulldogs were in the driver’s seat in the Mountain West before closing on a three-game slide that scuttled their title aspirations.

19. Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia

DETAILS: Dec. 27, 5:30 p.m., ESPN, in Charlotte, N.C.

This is another case of identical records but very different views thereof. Eight wins is a significant feat for the Mountaineers in a season that began with the coach’s chair feeling quite warm, but for the Tar Heels it feels empty after a 6-0 start.

20. Cure Bowl: Appalachian State vs. Miami (Ohio)

DETAILS: Dec. 16, 3:30 p.m., ABC, Orlando, Fla.

Among the better selections on opening Saturday is this pairing of the MAC champ and the Sun Belt runner-up. The RedHawks avenged their only league loss to Toledo in the title game and also own a victory against Big 12 rookie Cincinnati, while the Mountaineers’ season highpoints include handing the Dukes of James Madison their lone setback.

21. Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy

DETAILS: Dec. 23, noon, ABC, Birmingham, Ala.

The Sun Belt champion Trojans had to say goodbye to their coach but get to stay fairly close to home for this postseason opportunity. It’s a transition time for the Blue Devils as well as they look to salvage a disappointing second half of the season with their coach and injured star quarterback off to greener pastures.

22. LA Bowl: Boise State vs. UCLA

DETAILS: Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m., ABC, Inglewood, Calif.

In one of the highlights of the bowl season’s opening day, the Broncos, who came seemingly from out of nowhere to win the Mountain West title, take on the Bruins, whose offense took a significant step back in their last trip through the Pac-12.

23. Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah

DETAILS: Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m., ABC, Las Vegas.

It’s an imperfect predictor of how the actual game will unfold, but this is a pairing of teams who feel quite differently about their records. The campaign was a letdown for the Utes, winners of the last two Pac-12 crowns, but a huge step forward for the Wildcats, especially considering the tumultuous start to the year.

24. New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

DETAILS: Dec. 16, 2:15 p.m., ESPN, New Orleans.

Props to the Gamecocks, whose first season in the FBS will end with a bowl trip. They figure to provide a good test for the Ragin’ Cajuns, who finished in a crowded Sun Belt pack.

25. Military Bowl: No. 24 Tulane vs. Virginia Tech

DETAILS: Dec. 27, 2 p.m., ESPN, Annapolis, Md.

The Green Wave came up short in their repeat bid in the American Athletic, and they now find themselves in a coaching transition as they look to secure a Top 25 finish. The Hokies showed improvement over the course of the season, and they figure to have a crowd advantage as they look to carry the momentum into the offseason.

26. Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State

DETAILS: Dec. 23, 10:30 p.m., ESPN, Honolulu.

The Mountain West tiebreaker didn’t go the way of the Spartans, but this destination is a nice consolation prize. They should also get a good game from the Chanticleers, who’ve come back to earth a bit since their 2020-21 run but remain in the Sun Belt’s upper tier.

27. Fenway Bowl: No. 19 SMU vs. Boston College

DETAILS: Dec. 28, 11 a.m., ESPN, Boston.

While we can’t endorse all the handwringing from certain league officials, there’s no disputing that the American Athletic champion Mustangs deserved a better bowl assignment. Nevertheless, SMU will want to make a positive impression against one of its future ACC opponents despite playing in the Eagles’ home territory.

28. Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio

DETAILS: Dec. 16, 11 a.m., ESPN, Conway, S.C.

The first bowl to kick off will be worth a look. It does have mismatch potential though, as the Bobcats and their highly-ranked defense with a ledger that includes a win against Iowa State could subdue the Eagles, who dropped their last three games.

29. First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State

DETAILS: Dec. 26, 5:30 p.m., ESPN, Dallas.

You could do worse than watching this Lone Star State pairing. The Bobcats, relative newcomers to the FBS, make their bowl debut, while the Owls look to close out their first winning season since 2014, which also marked their last bowl victory.

30. Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Wyoming

DETAILS: Dec. 30, 4:30 p.m., Tucson, Ariz.

This could actually turn out to be among the more attractive contests matching Group of Five members. The fact that it can only be streamed, however, will deter casual viewers from finding it.

31. Pinstripe Bowl: Miami (Fla.) vs. Rutgers

DETAILS: Dec. 28, 2:15 p.m., ESPN, Bronx, N.Y.

Remember when the selling point for bowl games used to be a holiday venture to a warm-weather destination? But while convincing Hurricanes’ fans to come north is difficult, that still might not translate into much of a home region advantage for the Scarlet Knights, a mere blip on the Big Apple’s sports radar.

32. Music City Bowl: Auburn vs. Maryland

DETAILS: Dec. 30, 2 p.m., ABC, Nashville, Tenn.

While both these teams had some moments this season, they primarily came in the context of ‘close, but’ or ‘if only.’ As such, it’s hard to predict the level of effort the participants will put forth.

33. Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. Texas-San Antonio

DETAILS: Dec. 19, 9 p.m., ESPN, Frisco, Texas.

Here we have yet another realignment reunion as former Conference USA members are brought together. The Roadrunners, now in the American, are a lot closer to home and have a good chance to even their series record against the Thundering Herd, now in the Sun Belt, who failed to score in double digits in three of their last five outings.

34. Gasparilla Bowl: Central Florida vs. Georgia Tech

DETAILS: Dec. 22, 6:30 p.m., ESPN, Tampa, Fla.

Life in the Power Five wasn’t a complete success for UCF, but the Knights did manage some good results in the Big 12, most notably a thrashing of eventual runner-up Oklahoma State. The Yellow Jackets, playing in their first bowl since 2018, will be enthusiastic participants.

35. Famous Toastery Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky

DETAILS: Dec. 18, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, Charlotte, N.C.

Sadly this bowl’s usual home in the Bahamas is undergoing renovations, but the Carolinas are nice this time of year, right? It probably won’t matter to the players, but things could get awkward for some school officials as Old Dominion, now in the Sun Belt, renews acquaintances with one of its former Conference USA opponents.

36. Independence Bowl: California vs. Texas Tech

DETAILS: Dec. 16, 9:15 p.m., ESPN, Shreveport, La.

For what it’s worth, it’s the first matchup of major conference squads in the bowl lineup. The Golden Bears are probably happier to be here after winning their last three games to get to the six-victory threshold, while the Red Raiders’ injury-plagued campaign that began with promise and a preseason ranking was largely a disappointment

37. Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State vs. Utah State

DETAILS: Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m., ESPN, Boise.

This one could produce some points if nothing else. The Aggies have a momentum advantage having won their last game against New Mexico to get eligible, while the Panthers enter on a five-game losing streak.

38. 68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama

DETAILS: Dec. 23, 7 p.m., ESPN, Mobile, Ala.

We’re not picking on the MAC, we promise. A couple of its member institutions will show up much higher on this list. But another clash of .500 squads, in effect a home game for the Jaguars, doesn’t move the needle.

40. Boca Raton Bowl: South Florida vs. Syracuse

DETAILS: Dec. 21, 8 p.m., ESPN, Boca Raton, Fla.

Not all 6-6 records are created equal. At Syracuse, it meant a coaching change was needed. But it’s a sign of progress for the Bulls with first-year coach Alex Golesh leading them to their first bowl since 2018.

41. Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

DETAILS: Dec. 26, 2 p.m., ESPN, Detroit.

The bowl that drew the short straw having to take the team with a losing record lands at the bottom of the list. There’s actually a bit of recent history between these programs, as the Falcons upended the Golden Gophers 14-10 in September of 2021, but it’s doubtful anyone on either side was clamoring for a rematch of that one.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football bowl games: Ranking all 41 from best to worst