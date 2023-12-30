Advertisement

College football bowl game cheerleaders in images

Barry Werner
·1 min read
1

Delivering school spirit

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl season isn’t only for football players. Cheerleading teams have to stay in step and rhythm for their roles at the postseason games.

Bowl game cheerleaders

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl game cheerleaders

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl game cheerleaders

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl game cheerleaders

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl game cheerleaders

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl game cheerleaders

USAT
USAT

Bowl game cheerleaders

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl game cheerleaders

USAT
USAT

Bowl game cheerleaders

Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network
Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network

Bowl game cheerleaders

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Bowl game cheerleaders

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Bowl game cheerleaders

. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Bowl game cheerleaders

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Bowl game cheerleaders

(Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Bowl game cheerleaders

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Bowl game cheerleaders

(Photo by Zak Krill/Getty Images)
(Photo by Zak Krill/Getty Images)

Bowl game cheerleaders

(Photo by Zak Krill/Getty Images)
(Photo by Zak Krill/Getty Images)

Bowl game cheerleaders

(Photo by Zak Krill/Getty Images)
(Photo by Zak Krill/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on List Wire