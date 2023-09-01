College Football: Birmingham-Southern thwarts McMurry comeback in War Hawks' opener
NON-CONFERENCE
BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN 20, MCMURRY 19
Highlights: Birmingham-Southern blocked a game-tying PAT, and McMurry turned the ball over on its next possession as the Panthers escaped with the one-point victory Thursday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
McMurry trailed 20-0 going into the final quarter, but freshman quarterback Jess Hoel, an Abernathy grad, threw his first collegiate TD on a fourth-and-4 play to pull the War Hawks within one.
Anson grad Drew Hagler had two TDs for McMurry.
Records: McMurry 0-1; Birmingham-Southern 1-0.
Next: McMurry at Millsaps, 1 p.m. Sept. 9, Harper Davis Field, Jackson, Mississippi; Birmingham-Southern at Huntingdon College, 6 p.m. Sept. 9, Montgomery, Alabama.
