College Football Big Game Reaction: Michigan, Baylor, Ohio State, Georgia & More

Quick reaction to the biggest games of Week 11: Oklahoma at Baylor, Michigan at Penn State, Georgia at Tennessee, Mississippi State at Auburn

College Football Big Game Reaction: Week 11

– Week 11 Scoreboard, Predictions

Week 11 Big Game Reactions

– Baylor 24, Oklahoma 14

– Michigan 21, Penn State 17

Georgia at Tennessee, Purdue at Ohio State, Texas A&M at Ole Miss and more to come

Baylor 24, Oklahoma 14 Reaction

Oklahoma hasn’t played well, it didn’t have a truly great win over the 9-0 start, and this certainly looked and played like a team that was way, way, way overdue to catch a two-piece, but …

Don’t automatically assume that this team is dead yet.

2020: Lost a Big 12 game. Won Big 12 title.

2019: Lost a Big 12 game. Won Big 12 title, went to CFP.

2018: Lost a Big 12 game. Won Big 12 title, went to CFP.

2017: Lost a Big 12 game. Won Big 12 title, went to CFP.

2016: Lost two non-conference games. Won Big 12 title.

2015: Lost a Big 12 game. Won Big 12 title, went to CFP.

Now, there are a few other parts to this. None of those losses came in November, and none of those Oklahoma teams were as inept as this one appears to be at coming up with a consistent performance.

But enough about Oklahoma. Baylor won this game. Baylor was the tougher teams on the lines, the defense was fantastic, and now its Big 12 title hopes are still alive after losing to TCU last week in a stunner.

The offensive line powered away for close to 300 yards – Abram Smith and QB Gerry Bohanan were fantastic – the defense shut down Caleb Williams and all but ended any Heisman hopes, and when needed, the team pulled away late.

Now it needs to beat Kansas State on the road and get by Texas Tech and get some help, but …

Oklahoma is in the Big 12 Championship if it beats Iowa State and at Oklahoma State.

The way OU is playing, though, that’s not even close to being a given this time around.

NEXT: Michigan 21, Penn State 17 Reaction

Story continues

Michigan 21, Penn State 17 Reaction

This is the type of win Jim Harbaugh never gets credit for.

You could say 99 nice things about someone, but it’s the one negative that gets remembered.

Taking out 2020, Harbaugh’s Michigan teams lose to the elite – that’s obviously an issue – but they also manage to win a whole slew of good, close, tight games against decent teams.

Wins are wins, especially on the road in November.

The Penn State defense came up with a terrific game against the Wolverine ground attack, but the offense still can’t find a steady running game – Keyvone Lee, though, had a nice performance with 88 yards – and the team was one big stop away from pulling this off and changing the dynamic of the Big Ten East race.

But good teams find a way in key moments, and Cade McNamara and Erick Ali hooked up for a 47-yard touchdown that might be the defining moment in the Michigan season for whatever is coming next.

Next up is a trip to Maryland, and then comes the date with Ohio State. If the Buckeyes get the job done against Michigan State, then it really is Game On for the Wolverines.

Penn State, on the flip side, has lost four of its last five games, but it still has some say in all of this with the regular season finale at Michigan State after getting Rutgers next week.

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings